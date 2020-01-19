GFWC Woman’s Century Club to celebrate 120 years Jan. 27
NAMPA — The GFWC Woman’s Century Club will celebrate the club’s 120th birthday on Jan. 27 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Fleet Reserve Building, 1012 11th Ave. North.
The members will enjoy cake and sharing memories of the club while dressed in the garb of the 1920s. Club members will also remember the centennial anniversary of women’s suffrage by dressing as suffragettes. The club invites women of all ages to stop by to help celebrate this milestone. For more club information, call Ronalee at 208-467-1458.
Hospitality network awards Chef of the Year to Boise chef
SEATTLE, Wash. — Industry, a nationwide hospitality only professional network with members in every state, announced winners of the inaugural Industry Chef of the Year Awards. Christopher Zahn, chef and owner of Zee’s Rooftop Café in Boise, was Idaho’s winner.
More than 3,000 chefs from across the country were nominated for their contributions by their industry peers, including culinary professionals, restaurant owners/operators, and human resource departments. Following a period of voting in which over 150,000 votes were submitted, one chef was recognized in each state as the respective 2019 Chef of the Year.
“The Industry Chef of the Year Awards recognize and support leaders in the culinary community,” said Industry Founder and Chief Executive Officer Matthew Cecil. “These dynamic chefs and hospitality professionals work tirelessly to serve, deliver excellence, and make a positive impact on their local communities. It is an honor to recognize these outstanding chefs for their immeasurable contributions to the industry.”
Valley Wide Cooperative donates $10,000 to Idaho FFA
Valley Wide Cooperative, with their grant partner Land O’ Lakes, donated $10,000 to the Idaho Future Farmers of America. The grant will be used for a variety of items from education, travel and conferences. Valley Wide Cooperative CEO, Dave Holtom, said, “We know the impact that agriculture has on our lives daily. We feel that it is mission critical to educate and support the up and coming farmers anyway we can. With this mission in mind, Valley Wide Cooperative and Land O’ Lakes are honored to help fulfil a grant for the Future Farmers of America.”
Local student named scholar in national science talent search
BOISE─Jayanth Mouli, a student at Boise High School, was named a scholar in the Society for Science & the Public’s Regeneron Science Talent Search 2020. Mouli is among 300 students named in one of the nation’s oldest science and math competitions for high school seniors. Each of the scholars and their schools will be awarded $2,000 each. Moulie’s project in the competition was titled “Predictive Modeling of Wildfire Shape Using Long Short-Term Memory Convolutional Neural Networks.”