PRESERVATION IDAHO MARKS 50 YEARS WITH SPECIAL EVENT JUNE 24
BOISE—Preservation Idaho’s 50th anniversary will be celebrated with an event June 24, from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the CW Moore Penthouse Zee’s Rooftop.
This event will be different from past galas and will include a reception with a beautiful view of downtown Boise, music by The Doug Brown Trio, hors d'oeuvres and dessert, drinks (one drink included), silent auction and raffle and short live historic presentations by Dan Everhart and a revolving slideshow from the archives.
Tickets are $50 each and can be purchased at preservationidaho.org/50-years-strong.
To learn more about becoming a sponsor of the 50th Anniversary Celebration, contact Kellie at kellie@preservationidaho.org or (208) 424-5111.
The event capacity will be limited, but your support is limitless. Your sponsorship and attendance are steps towards preserving Idaho's historic places and building the future of our historic preservation, education and advocacy programs.
COMMUNITY INVITED TO INAUGURAL ELDER ABUSE AWARENESS MONTH WALK JUNE 24
NAMPA—The City of Nampa and Nampa Family Justice Center join communities around the world to promote National Elder Abuse Awareness Month in June.
This year, in addition to a variety of social media posts with information, stories and resources on elder abuse awareness, the Nampa Family Justice Center will be holding an inaugural walk. On Friday, June 24, the community is invited to participate in a one-half mile walk called “Lean on Me” where together we can prevent elder abuse. The walk will start at 1 p.m. at the Nampa Family Justice Center, located at 1305 3rd St. S., and walk to the Nampa Public Library where there will be live music from “The Misfit Army”, resource booths and ice cream! Participants will also hear from Nampa Family Justice Center Elder Program Coordinator Alyssa Groen and the Nampa Police Department.
According to the National Council on Aging, approximately one in ten Americans aged 60 and over experience some form of elder abuse. As many as five million elders are abused each year. The cost of financial exploitation of elders goes far beyond the money loss, which the U.S. Department of Justice estimates $36.5 billion is lost each year. Financial exploitation triples the risk of premature death for elders with increased depression, nursing home and hospital admissions. Fewer than one in 24 cases ever get reported.
Since 2012, the Nampa Family Justice Center has been serving victims of elder abuse and financial exploitation. Lana McCullough, one of the first elder advocates at the Nampa Family Justice Center and now a volunteer, shared, “At least 10 percent of elders suffer, often in silence, after being threatened, coerced, isolated, neglected, manipulated and much worse. This is happening in plain sight to your neighbor, aunt, grandmother, or church member, oftentimes by the people closest to them. As a community, we can wrap our elders into our lives and surround them with positive and caring people. They deserve our protection.”
PARMA STUDENT AWARDED SCHOLARSHIP FROM PEO SISTERHOOD
PARMA—The Parma P.E.O. Sisterhood recently awarded a scholarship of $500 to Parma High School student Mikayla Smith, daughter of Don and Heather Smith. Mikayla was awarded the scholarship for her hard work and involvement in a variety of clubs and sports. She plans to attend Boise State University in the fall.
The P.E.O. Sisterhood (Philanthropic Educational Organization) is a philanthropic women's organization of about 230,000 members where women celebrate the advancement of women; educate women through scholarships, grants, awards, loans and stewardship of Cottey College, and motivate women to achieve their highest aspirations. The Sisterhood is organized with chapters throughout the United States and Canada, headquartered in Des Moines, Iowa.
NOMINATIONS NOW OPEN FOR THIRD ANNUAL INSPIRE EXCELLENCE AWARDS
MERIDIAN—Inspire Excellence, a nonprofit based here, announced nominations for the third annual Inspire Excellence Awards are now open to the public. Yearly, Inspire Excellence asks the public to nominate inspiring individuals they know to win an award.
The organization encourages Idahoans to nominate someone they feel has had a positive influence in the world, regardless of age, occupation, or scale of impact. Each award recipient receives a handcrafted award designed by local Treasure Valley artists, is honored at an event held in October, will have a short video about their service to the community produced by a professional videographer team and receives $1,000 to be donated to a 501c3 charity of their choice.
Nominations can be submitted now through Aug. 15 by visiting InspireExcellenceIdaho.org/awards and filling out the nomination form.