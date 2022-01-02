OLD IDAHO PENITENTIARY AWARDED $200,000 NEH GRANT
BOISE—The National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH) awarded the Idaho State Historical Society $200,000 for the Old Idaho Penitentiary. NEH awarded nearly 300 cultural and educational institutions grants to help them recover from the economic impact of the pandemic, retain and rehire workers and reopen sites, facilities and programs. The Idaho State Historical Society received one of only two grants in Idaho.
“We are excited to have resources available that will allow us to share the stories and history of the Old Idaho Penitentiary in a completely reimagined way,” said historic sites administrator Amber Beierle. “This investment will allow us to make critical connections to the past within the context of today. Additionally, the scholar advisory committee offers diverse perspectives on mass incarceration, public safety, victim’s rights and legal history in Idaho.”
The $200,000 NEH award provides partial salary compensation for seven staff positions at the Old Idaho Penitentiary and the provision of stipends for ten advisory committee members and two consultants. This team will create an interpretive and audience development plan for the Old Idaho Penitentiary historic site in Boise.
Scholars and advisors include former Idaho Supreme Court justice Cathy Silak, Idaho Department of Corrections Chief of Prisons Chad Page and former Elizabeth MacMillan Director of the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History Brent Glass.
The result of the scholar advisory committee and consultant work will help shape the future of the Old Idaho Penitentiary, further engaging its audience with timely topics in historical context at one of Idaho’s premiere historic sites. The committee’s initial meeting will take place in January. The project is expected to take one year to complete.
LOCAL FOUNDATION AWARDS OVER $350K IN GRANTS
CALDWELL—The Whittenberger Foundation of Caldwell awarded $356,720 to 56 charitable and educational organizations throughout Idaho during its 2021 grant cycle. The recipients of the grants were chosen from almost 100 organizations that requested funding from the Caldwell-based philanthropy.
The Whittenberger Foundation is a private, independent, charitable grant-making foundation established by the last will and testament of Ethel Bales Whittenberger who died in 1970. She and her husband, Dr. Claude R. Whittenberger were longtime residents of Caldwell and were both active in civic, educational, religious and cultural affairs.
The 2021 recipients include: The College of Idaho, United Way of Treasure Valley,
Jesse Tree of Idaho, Treasure Valley YMCA, Caldwell Fine Arts Series, Inc., Idaho Youth Ranch, Mentoring Network, Inc., Idaho Diaper Bank, Women’s and Children’s Alliance, Idaho STEM Action Center Foundation, Boise Sunrise Foundation, Inc., Homedale Community Schools Resource Center, One Stone, Inc., Girls on the Run Treasure Valley, Payette Lakes Community Association, Inc., Assistance League of Boise, Assistance League of Boise-Canyon County Branch, Boise Philharmonic Association, Inc., Boise Urban Garden School, Boys and Girls Clubs of Nampa and Ada County, Breaking Chains Academy of Development and CATCH Inc.
LARRY H. MILLER DEALERSHIPS DONATE $20K TO SUPPORT CHILDREN’S HOME SOCIETY OF IDAHO
BOISE—Employees from four Larry H. Miller dealerships presented a grant on Dec. 16 totaling $20,000 to Children’s Home Society of Idaho earmarked for their Community Support Program. The organization is dedicated to breaking the stigma on mental health and making sure all children receive the proper care they deserve. They provide mental, emotional and behavioral health care services to more than 90 children and family members each day.
The Community Support Program is structured so the organization can meet children’s mental health needs across a wide variety of conditions, including those suffering from physical, emotional and sexual abuse; grief; depression; eating disorders; self-esteem issues; children in the foster care system; and more. Specialized services include therapy (expressive, art, play, sand tray, pet-assisted, group), psychological testing and assessment, medication management and family counseling.
Funding is via Larry H. Miller Charities, the charitable arm of the dealership group, which is made up largely of employee contributions.
SDE ANNOUNCES WINNER OF HOLIDAY CARD CONTEST
This year’s holiday cards from the Idaho State Department of Education featured a West Ada fifth-grader’s rendering of a mask-wearing Santa crossing the sky in a sleigh shaped like Idaho.
The artwork, by Oliver Hedrick of Siena Elementary School, won top honors in this year’s SDE Holiday Card contest, chosen from more than 750 entries by students in kindergarten through sixth grade across the state.
“Oliver’s imagery of Idaho Santa and reindeer gliding above trees and homes across a snowflake-studded sky is both unique and traditional, a lovely holiday greeting,” Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra said. “Choosing between more than 750 bright, creative entries was challenging, but also a highlight of our year at the State Department of Education. We’re happy to share the winning artwork throughout Idaho.”
In addition to receiving overall honors, Hedrick is the fifth-grade winner.
Other grade-level winners are:
Kindergarten: Alyse Arial, Alturas Elementary, Blaine County School District
First grade: Sri Avanthika, Collister Elementary, Boise School District
Second grade: Alayna Belnap, Ammon Elementary, Bonneville Joint School District
Third grade: Liam Clifford, Borah Elementary, Coeur d’Alene School District
Fourth grade: Sam Green, Bryan Elementary, Coeur d’Alene School District
Sixth grade: Terreton Elementary, West Jefferson School District (The winner’s name will be posted after the SDE receives the required parental permission)
Check out all the winning art on the State Department of Education website.