CURBSIDE DROP-OFFS FOR OPERATION CHRISTMAS CHILD NOV. 16 – 23
BOISE—Volunteers for Operation Christmas Child, a project of Samaritan’s Purse, are preparing to collect shoebox gifts. There’s still time to participate by turning empty shoeboxes into fun gifts for children in need.
Operation Christmas Child has been collecting and delivering shoebox gifts — filled with school supplies, hygiene items and fun toys — to children worldwide for more than two decades.
“In the midst of the pandemic, the needs are greater than ever before,” said Franklin Graham, president of Samaritan’s Purse. “Children around the world need to know that God loves them and there is hope.”
There are multiple drop-offs in the Treasure Valley including: Ustick Baptist Church, 14301 W. McMillan Road in Boise. For drop-off days and times contact: Diane Hittle at occbendurknee@gmail.com.
For more information, visit the website: samaritanspurse.org.
LOCAL AUTO REPAIR CENTERS CELEBRATE VETERANS DAY WITH FREE OIL CHANGES FOR MILITARY PERSONNEL
BOISE — Six Treasure Valley businesses are teaming up to provide more than $5,000 in free oil change services donated to veterans and active military personnel for Veterans Day on Wednesday, Nov. 11 in celebration and support of our armed forces. This is the 20th consecutive year NAPA Auto Care Centers has donated the oil filters for the event.
Military personnel from any branch of the armed forces, including active, retired, disabled, and veterans of foreign wars, and spouses of active military personnel are eligible to receive a free standard lube, oil and filter service. The offer includes the oil filter and up 5 quarts of regular oil. The procedure will be different this year due to COVID-19 concerns. A limited number of vouchers will be issued by each participating business on Nov. 11 and then service will be provided by appointment only.
“Things are different this year due to the coronavirus, but Veterans Day is nevertheless a day to remember those who have made our lives and peace possible in this great United States,” the Treasure Valley NAPA Auto Care Centers said in a statement. “We decided years ago to begin an event that would honor the depth of sacrifice we have seen in our own family and friends. Through a small act of a free oil change we are saying thank you to those who have served or are currently serving our country. It is our hope that every veteran in the Treasure Valley will know that this community is filled with gratitude for their sacrifice.”
The local automotive shops participating in the free oil change event are Garry’s Automotive at 2200 S. Cole Rd. in Boise, 208-562-1693, garrysautomotive.com; Long Arm Mechanics at 109 E. 41st St. in Garden City, 208- 343-6996, longarmmechanics.com; Maz-Tech Automotive at 3310 W. State St. in Boise, 208-385-0339, maz-tech.com; Tune-Tech at 9225 W. Fairview Ave. in Boise, 208-377-4220, tunetechfairview.com; Heritage Auto Repair at 175 N. Linder Rd. in Meridian, 208-887-1442, heritageautorepair.com; and Modern Auto Service at 1225 S. Pennsylvania Ave. in Fruitland, 208-452-2886 or modernautoservice.net.
RESCUE MISSION ANNOUNCES GREAT THANKSGIVING DRIVE-THRU BANQUET
BOISE — Boise Rescue Mission Ministries’ annual Great Thanksgiving Banquet will still go on as planned, with drive-through banquets planned in Boise and Nampa.
“While our banquets will look very different than previous years,” BRMM President and CEO, Rev. Bill Roscoe said in a press release, “we still have a commitment to the community to make sure that those in need have a Thanksgiving meal. At the Mission, we are ensuring our guests staying with us in our shelters have a Thanksgiving dinner. We are ready to meet the community’s needs and are anticipating to provide 2,000 Food Boxes for our hungry neighbors.”
The Great Thanksgiving Drive-Thru Banquet in Boise will take place Tuesday, Nov. 24, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at True Hope Church (originally First Baptist) at 607 N. 13th St. where registered guests can drive through the parking lot and safely collect a turkey and all the fixings needed to make a Thanksgiving meal at home.
The Nampa drive-thru banquet will be held at College Church of the Nazarene on Saturday, Nov. 21, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Here registered guests will be able to collect all food items needed to make a homemade turkey dinner, along with a hot, ready-to-eat, to-go meal.
Family-friendly, socially distanced entertainment will be provided at both banquets as registered guests wait in line to collect their food. To register for a Food Box, call 208-338-LIFE, or visit boiserm.org/events for more information.
CAPITAL CITY KIWANIS CELEBRATES 70 YEARS OF SERVICE
BOISE─The Capital City Kiwanis Club celebrated their 70th anniversary Nov. 4. Beginning with the Club’s inception in 1950, and in the 70 years since, the group has maintained its mission of building a stronger community through its programs that nurture and strengthen our community’s youth. The Capital City Club remains one of the largest Kiwanis Clubs in the region with a membership of 88 members consisting of working and retired professionals.
“As an organization dedicated to serving others, we have raked leaves for the elderly, painted houses for those who could not, developed Boise’s Greenbelt and preserved the Kelton Ramp (which is part of the Oregon Trail). Over the years we have hosted senior citizens at lunch, prepared meals for the guests at the Ronald McDonald House, rung bells for the Salvation Army at Christmas, gathered food with the Boy Scouts and worked at the Idaho Food Bank, as well as purchased gifts for children named on the Angel Gift Tree,” president Rick Thamer said in a press release.
The Kiwanis Club of Capital City also holds fundraisers to raise money to assist various child-focused not-for profits including Big Brothers/Big Sisters program, Music Week, The Assistance League, Scales of Justice, Boys & Girls Clubs, and Boy Scouts. The Club meets Thursdays at noon and always welcomes new potential members. For additional information, visit capitalcitykiwanis.com or the Capital City Kiwanis Facebook page.
NAMPA ELKS LODGE DONATES TO TRAVELING TABLE FOOD PANTRY
NAMPA─Nampa Elks Lodge 1389 Exalted Ruler Marcia Carr recently presented a $1,000 check to Emmett Wemp, Vice-Principal of Nampa Online Virtual Academy for the Traveling Table Mobile Food Pantry. They food pantry serves north Nampa residents on the fourth Wednesday of each month. Led by Treasure Valley Leadership Academy students, this service provides free food for those in need. To learn more, visit the Traveling Table Facebook Page.
LOCAL RADIO STATIONS JOIN FORCES WITH BOISE RESCUE MISSION TO END HUNGER
BOISE─Walmart, along with KIDO Talk Radio, KTSY and Project 88.7, has launched the annual “Hope Starts with a Meal” fundraiser on behalf of Boise Rescue Missions Ministries.
“Hope Starts with a Meal” will run for three weeks until Wednesday, Nov. 25. During this time, Walmart and Boise Rescue Mission Ministries invites Walmart shoppers to purchase $15 Turkey Bucks. Each purchase will go towards providing turkeys, as well as other holiday foods, for holiday meals and gift boxes, to ensure people’s needs are met during the winter season. Turkey Bucks will be available for purchase at the register at any Treasure Valley Walmart location. Listeners can tune into 89.5 KTSY, Project 88.7, or to 107.5 FM, 580 AM KIDO Talk Radio for updates.
“Last year, because of generous donations from Treasure Valley residents, we were able to serve 3,581 holiday meals and hand out nearly 2,000 holiday food boxes to hungry individuals and families. The help we receive this time of year is so important, and I assure you we could not do this without the continued support of this community and our partners,” Reverend Bill Roscoe, President and CEO of Boise Rescue Mission Ministries, said in a statement.
GOLDEN CORRAL CELEBRATES MILITARY HEROES THROUGH NOVEMBER
The restaurant chain Golden Corral is celebrating active duty and veterans by handing out a free meal and beverage card between Nov. 1-30, while supplies last. Military personnel can then redeem their card once for lunch or dinner Monday through Friday from Nov. 1 to May 31.
“Our annual Military Appreciation event may look a little different this year, but that will not keep us from safely celebrating those who defend our country and our freedom,” said Lance Trenary, president and chief executive officer of Golden Corral. “Over the past 20 years, honoring America’s heroes has been a privilege that our restaurant teams look forward to all year. We were not going to break that tradition, so we adapted our program to allow the active military and veterans in our communities to come in to enjoy a free ‘thank you’ meal over a more extended period of time to accommodate social distancing.”
A tradition that started 20 years ago to celebrate our nation’s heroes, Golden Corral has served nearly six million complimentary meals to military personnel and generated nearly $17 million in guest contributions to support community-based service initiatives for veterans through DAV (Disabled American Veterans). For more information and to find the location nearest you, visit goldencorral.com.