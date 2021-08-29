IDAHO POWER DONATION SUPPORTS NEW SALVATION ARMY FACILITY IN BOISE
BOISE—For more than 150 years, The Salvation Army has assisted Idahoans in need by providing educational opportunities, meals and other social services. Locally, The Salvation Army’s work has been enhanced by a brand-new facility in Boise. Idaho Power was a lead donor on the project, contributing $50,000.
“We’re so thankful to Idaho Power and other great donors who helped make this facility possible — it really belongs to our whole community, because we couldn’t have done it without them,” said Boise Corps Officer Major Tom Stambaugh in a press release.
The new building features a food pantry, a chapel, a state-of-the-art gymnasium, administrative offices and the campus of The Salvation Army’s Booth School, which provides educational services for pregnant and parenting Treasure Valley teens.
BOISE STATE 2021 PHILANTHROPIC SUPPORT TOPS $41.8 MILLION
BOISE—Despite significant uncertainty and global economic disruptions, Boise State University donors increased their support of the university by more than $7.6 million during fiscal year 2021, giving $41.8 million in philanthropic support this year. The increase is the result of more than 83,000 gifts from 24,500 individual, corporate and foundation donors.
“We are grateful for the investments our donors have made in the incredible work and impact of Boise State this year, and we truly appreciate their resounding support of higher education,” said Boise State President Marlene Tromp. “Our students are truly our future. Investing in Boise State helps enable them to share their talents with the world, and makes both them and our state more financially sound.”
Improving educational access and student success continue to be priorities for the university and many donors. Donors gave $8.6 million for immediate use and endowed scholarships to Boise State students this year, including $2.2 million in support of student-athletes. Nearly 63%, or 14,817 students, received some form of financial aid last year.
During Boise State University’s third-annual Bronco Giving Day, more than 880 donors from 39 states pledged more than $437,000. A total of 231 faculty and staff gave $29,994 to one or more of the 30 areas of need highlighted during the 36-hour campaign. A total of 1,414 gifts were made from donors in the U.S., the United Kingdom and Germany.
IDAHO, AWS COLLABORATE ON CLOUD-COMPUTING EDUCATION EFFORT
BOISE—Gov. Idaho Brad Little announced at a recent kickoff event the Idaho STEM Action Center and Amazon Web Services (AWS) are collaborating to train, upskill and certify 2,000 Idahoans in cloud computing during the next two years. Through this statewide initiative, technical training and education mapped to in-demand skills will be available from participating public high schools, community colleges and universities across Idaho.
Cloud computing jobs are in high demand across the U.S. — with 5.3 million jobs posted nationwide, according to Economic Modeling Specialists International, and Idaho is no exception. EMSI reports 16,846 open cloud-computing job postings were available from July 2020 to June 2021 in Idaho.
Gov. Little said companies across industries and sectors continue to need skilled technical talent, and increasing access to cloud-computing training and education in Idaho will position the state to have a cloud-ready workforce.
“We are excited to collaborate with Amazon Web Services to provide
training and certifications across Idaho,” Gov. Little said. “Increasing the number of Idaho workers certified in cloud computing will support our growing businesses and provide good, well-paying jobs for our citizens.”
The course offerings are designed using AWS education programs for students in high school and higher education, as well as adults who are interested in reskilling or reentering the workforce. The curricula will prepare students for industry-recognized AWS certifications required for many jobs in communities statewide and will allow learners to gain skills to be competitive for cloud computing jobs overall.
IDAHO WRITERS GUILD HOLDS MEET, GREET & NETWORK EVENT SEPT. 30
BOISE—Writing can be a lonely profession, but it doesn’t have to be. The Idaho Writers Guild invites writers to a Meet, Greet and Network event from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 30 at Smoky Mountain Pizza, 415 East Parkcenter Blvd. The event will be held on the covered patio.
Participants can network and learn about the Idaho Writers Guild. The organization offers workshops, a literary lunch, discussions on craft and marketing, promotional opportunities, critique groups and presentations for mystery writers. Its annual two-day conference also features speakers, agent pitching, a writing contest, networking and panels.
For more information, contact IWG President Sherry Briscoe at sherryabriscoe@gmail.com or go to idahowritersguild.wildapricot.org/
Unvaccinated guests are encouraged to wear a mask.
MERIDIAN WOMAN WINS MISS IDAHO COLLEGIATE AMERICA 2022
BOISE—Michaela George of Meridian was crowned Miss Idaho Collegiate America 2022 on Aug. 14 at the Boise State Special Events Center. Michaela represented the Treasure Valley at this year’s state Miss Idaho High School America Pageant. She is currently a student at the College of Western Idaho studying business and psychology. Her goal is to be a Licensed Clinical Professional Counselor (LCPC) assisting youth of the Treasure Valley.
The Miss Idaho Collegiate America title allows Michaela to continue community outreach activities including her platform that incorporates the five-letter acronym, B.R.A.V.E which stands for – Building Respect and Values for Everyone. “I believe it is important to treat others the way you want to be treated,” she shared in a press release. “We all have experienced bullying in one form or another, it is important to remember we all have value. Bullying does not define who we are.” Over the past year, Michaela has reached students and young adults nationwide about bullying and believes B.R.A.V.E creates a safer and kinder community.
During the State competition, the delegates were scored in three categories – an individual interview with judges (40%), Evening Gown (40%) and Fun Fashion (20%). Michaela will represent the state of Idaho at the National Miss High School America Pageant to be held in Little Rock, AK June 2022. For more information on the pageant, visit americashighschoolpageant.com.
BOISE TEAM HOPE WALK TO SUPPORT HDSA GOES VIRTUAL
MERIDIAN—The Pacific West Region of the Huntington’s Disease Society of America (HDSA) will host the Boise Team Hope Walk on Sept. 18 at noon as a virtual event. All proceeds support HDSA’s mission to improve the lives of people affected by Huntington’s disease (HD) and their families. Participants may choose their own course to walk.
Team Hope is HDSA’s largest national grassroots fundraising event, which takes place in over 100 cities across the U.S. and has raised more than $14 million for HD since its inception in 2007. HD is a fatal genetic disorder that causes the progressive breakdown of nerve cells in the brain. The symptoms are described as having ALS, Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s simultaneously. Today there are approximately 41,000 symptomatic Americans and more than 200,000 at-risk of inheriting the disease.
For more information about the event, contact Sarah Weber at 208-629-9695 or register and donate online at hdsa.org/thwboise.
BOYS & GIRLS CLUB OF NAMPA RAFFLING OFF 1935 DODGE PICKUP
NAMPA—The Boys & Girls Club of Nampa will be raffling off a 1935 Dodge Pickup on Friday, Sept. 24. Tickets to win this fully restored half ton pick-up are $100 each and only 2,000 will be sold.
Tickets are available at the Boys & Girls Club of Nampa or by calling 208-461-7203. Additional information is available at bgclubnampa.org. By purchasing a ticket you’ll be part of a Boys & Girls Club annual tradition. Past cars raffled have included multiple Ford Mustangs, Chevelles and a Bronco.
FREE FAMILY HISTORY CLASSES OFFERED IN NAMPA
NAMPA—Free family history research classes are being offered at the Nampa Family History Center, located at 101 N. Canyon Street. Except for the New Consultant Class, each of these classes will be open to FHC Volunteers, Ward Consultants, Ward members and the general public. Sign-Up at signupgenius.com.
Intermediate Family History Research Classes will be offered two times per month — on the first Tuesday, at 7 p.m. and again on the first Thursday at 10 a.m. Introduction to Family Search will be one class offered two times per month (the same class repeated monthly). These will occur on the second Tuesday of every month, at 7 p.m. and again the second Thursday at 10 a.m. Navigating Family Search will be one class offered two times per month (the same class repeated monthly). These will occur on the third Tuesday of every month, at 7 p.m. and again the third Thursday at 10 a.m. Research Basics Class will be offered two times every week, on Tuesdays, at 10 a.m. and again on Thursday at 7 p.m. A new topic will be offered every week as we rotate through a 12-week class syllabus.