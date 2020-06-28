THE GREAT DOLPHIN DUNK AT ROARING SPRINGS TO BENEFIT BOYS & GIRLS CLUB OF ADA COUNTY
MERIDIAN — Blue toy dolphins will be available for adoption for the Great Dolphin Dunk at Roaring Springs Water Park starting July 1. The event is a benefit for the Boys & Girls Club of Ada County.
On Aug. 9, the toy dolphins will be dropped into the Endless River and race along the one-fourth mile loop. Prizes include a season pass for four to Roaring Springs, $500 cash from Bent Nail Inspections and pizza for a year form Idaho Pizza Company. The Boys & Girls Club of Ada County is hoping to raise $30,000 this year to provide support to youth from families in need. Dolphins cost $3 each and can be purchased at adaclubs.org/dolphindunk.
BOISE STATE’S WOMEN AND LEADERSHIP CONFERENCE MOVES ONLINE, TICKETS NOW AVAILABLE
BOISE — The annual Women and Leadership Conference, slated for Sept. 15 — 17 and hosted by Boise State University’s Andrus Center for Public Policy, will be moved to a virtual platform to ensure the well-being of more than 800 attendees in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.
Tickets for the conference are $215 for general admission and available for purchase at boisestate.edu/sps-andruscenter/2020-conference.
The 2020 conference will include Pat Mitchell, former CEO of PBS and editorial director of TEDWomen; Major General Linda Singh, former Maryland Adjutant General; Heather Dawn Thompson, a tribal economic development and advocacy lawyer; Kelly Martin, former fire chief of Yosemite National Park; Shari Graydon, founder of Informed Opinions and an award-winning author; and Boise State’s own president, Dr. Marlene Tromp. Each speaker will address the motivating forces and unresolved issues that have stirred women in their professional pursuits.
Attendees will be able to network with each other, as well as speakers and sponsors, and engage in the wide array of skill-builder workshops that will be available over the course of three days. Informative and fun elective activities will include virtual tours of renowned museums, three advance film screenings from the Family of Woman Film Festival and Money Matters talk sessions, and among other things.
WEST VALLEY MEDICAL ANNOUNCES SCHOLARSHIP RECIPIENTS
CALDWELL — West Valley Medical Center recently awarded its annual Allied Healthcare Scholarship to four local students headed for careers in the healthcare field.
This year’s recipients are: Holley Bretas, Grand View, a graduate of Rimrock Jr-Sr High School with plans to attend Boise State University and pursue nursing; Madelyn Cardwell, Nampa, a graduate of Skyview High School planning to attend Boise State University to pursue nursing; Hannah George, Caldwell, a graduate of Vision Charter School planning to attend Northwest Nazarene University to pursue health communications; and Nadine Herrera, Parma, a graduate of Parma High School planning to attend Boise State University to pursue nursing.
The Allied Healthcare Scholarship is open annually to students who attended local high schools in Owyhee or Canyon counties and/or currently reside in the hospital’s service area. Students must be current students or planning to attend a college or university in the southwest Idaho or eastern Oregon area to pursue an associate or bachelor’s degree in an allied health care program.
TWO BOISE WOMEN HONORED FOR WORK AT FOOTE PARK INTERPRETIVE CENTER
NASHVILLE — The American Association for State and Local History (AASLH) announced that Boise residents, Mary Ann Arnold and Dr. Janet E. Worthington, are the recipients of an Award of Excellence for the Foote Park Interpretive Center located near Lucky Peak Dam.
The Foote Park Interpretive Center was co-founded by Arnold and Worthington to highlight the contributions to the Treasure Valley by Arthur DeWint and Mary Hallock Foote, who lived here from 1884 to 1895. Arthur, a self-educated engineer, designed the New York Canal. Mary, an illustrator and author, provided views of the west from a woman’s perspective. The Center features large, colorful panels with illustrations and text, a mosaic showing Arthur’s irrigation plan and push-button audio posts relating stories of Mary and Arthur’s lives. Other exhibits include a peek-through window, Fresno scraper earth-mover and garden with plants Mary cherished. The park, at the site where their 1884 home once stood, is on US Army Corps of Engineers property.
The AASLH Leadership in History Awards, now in its 75th year, is the most prestigious recognition for achievement in the preservation and interpretation of state and local history.
STEM ACTION CENTER WINS $99.5K NSF GRANT TO DEVELOP IDAHO STEM ECOSYSTEM
BOISE — The National Science Foundation has awarded the Idaho STEM Action Center a $99,500 grant to guide the development of the Idaho STEM EcosySTEM, an emerging network of partners from PreK-12 and higher education, out-of-school educators, business and industry, nonprofits, state agencies, legislators, and the Governor’s Office. The group is working to build awareness of and ensure equitable access to science, technology, engineering, and math education opportunities and careers.
The network was established in August 2019. Two months later, in October, Idaho was accepted as a member of the STEM Learning Ecosystem Community of Practice, joining 88 other STEM ecosystems from across the county and the world. The STEM Action Center, which works to address talent shortages and create a stronger Idaho with STEM learning opportunities for all, coordinated the state’s application process. The agency, under the Executive Office of the Governor, also serves as the backbone organization for the Idaho STEM EcosySTEM.
“Idaho citizens are not pursuing STEM education opportunities and careers at a rate that supports our current and future workforce needs,” STEM Action Center executive director Dr. Angela Hemingway said. “The Idaho STEM EcosySTEM was established to create a clear path forward to reach our vision of an equitable, STEM-literate citizenry that will ensure our state’s continued economic prosperity.”
She said the NSF grant will fund two more strategic planning meetings scheduled for this fall and next spring in Moscow and Twin Falls, respectively. During the meetings, the group will establish goals and metrics so the network is able to measure success and course correct as necessary. They will also establish a leadership structure and communication protocols. In addition, the network has identified the need to develop a statewide strategic plan focused on broadening participation in STEM.