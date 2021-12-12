MAKE-A-WISH IDAHO CALLS ON FAMILIES ACROSS IDAHO TO GIVE THIS HOLIDAY SEASON
BOISE—This holiday season, Make-A-Wish Idaho is calling on families across Idaho to once again come together through Families For Wishes, a fundraising campaign aimed at delivering hope and joy to children fighting critical illnesses.
Communities of families, friends and more can create their own unique Families For Wishes fundraising page at familiesforwishes.org and raise funds to help grant life-changing wishes. Families For Wishes provides a new approach to fundraising in support of the Make-A-Wish mission by inviting individuals near and far to leverage technology to come together and give back.
“A child’s wish begins with hope, and hope begins with you,” said Janie Best, President and CEO of Make-A-Wish Idaho. “By creating a Families For Wishes page and donating to Make-A-Wish Idaho this holiday season, you and your family can join us in bringing joy back into the lives of local children.”
The goal of this year’s Families for Wishes Fundraiser is to raise $6,500, the average cash cost of one wish. In 2022, Make-A-Wish Idaho aims to grant 85 wishes. Currently, there are 145 kids waiting for their wishes, and donations will help Make-A-Wish Idaho grant the waiting wishes in a safe, efficient manner.
To sign up, visit wish.org/idaho/families-wishes.
ST. LUKE’S CHILDREN’S CONTINUES THE HOLIDAY TRADITION OF SANTA’S TOY BOX
BOISE—St. Luke’s Children’s Hospital is accepting gifts for its youngest patients with “Santa’s Toy Box” this year. With the COVID-19 pandemic, the hospital is limiting the timing and asking for people to make appointments to protect the health and safety of patients and employees.
St. Luke’s Children’s Hospital created Santa’s Toy Box to partner with families to help reduce holiday stress and create a wonderful holiday experience. Santa’s Toy Box relies solely on items donated from the community. Hospital workers arrange the toys and gift items into a shopping area complete with holiday decorations, music and refreshments. Parents with a child in the hospital are invited to secretly “shop” free of charge in Santa’s Toy Box for every child in the family. The toys selected are then wrapped by a team of volunteers and delivered to the children in their rooms in time for them to experience the joy of Christmas and Hanukkah, even while in the hospital.
Toys are also distributed to other St. Luke’s Emergency Departments, NICUs and even to some St. Luke’s clinics around southwest Idaho.
Community members can donate new, unwrapped toys, games, books, art supplies and stuffed animals for kids of all ages. You can also donate gift wrapping supplies like paper, gift bags, tissue paper, bows, tags and ribbons. St. Luke’s is especially grateful this year for donations of toys and gifts for infants and teenagers. Some of the items most needed include baby board books, rattles, Lego sets, teen gifts, balls of all types, gift cards for kids and family games.
For other donation ideas, visit stlukesonline.org/health-services/service-groups/childrens-services.
Prior to Dec. 17, donations can be dropped off from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at St. Luke’s Children’s Administration, 209 W. Main St., Boise. Please call 208-381-2804 or 208-381-5333 to schedule a specific day/time.
An open house toy drop-off will be held Friday, Dec. 17, from 4:30 to 7 p.m. (open drop-off, no appointment needed), at Idaho Elks Children’s Pavilion, 305 E. Jefferson St., Boise. Drop-off opportunities for large/corporate donations are by appointment only: Friday, Dec. 17 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 18 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; Sunday, Dec. 19 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Please call or email to schedule: 208-381-2123 or santastoybox@slhs.org.
CALDWELL FOOD DISTRIBUTION SET FOR DEC. 14, VOLUNTEERS NEEDED
CALDWELL—The next Caldwell Food Distribution is set for Dec. 14 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the O’Connor Fieldhouse. Volunteers are needed and can sign up at signup.com/go/cJUiWQB. The most recent Caldwell Food Distribution served 520 families.
LARRY H. MILLER SUBARU BOISE SELECTS WILD HEARTS IDAHO AND INTENSIVE HEALING THERAPY FOUNDATION AS HOMETOWN CHARITY PARTNERS
BOISE—Larry H. Miller Subaru Boise announced it has selected Wild Hearts Idaho and the Intensive Healing Therapy Foundation as its hometown charity partners for the 2021 Subaru Share the Love Event.
Wild Hearts Idaho is a girl-focused and girl-led organization centered on building leadership skills in teen girls, ages 12-18, through outdoor adventure. The Intensive Healing Therapy Foundation is a comprehensive mental health facility designed to treat trauma through a non-medicated approach full of mindful methods.
Customers who purchase or lease a new Subaru from Nov. 18, 2021, to Jan. 3, 2022, can select Wild Hearts Idaho, the Intensive Healing Therapy Foundation and/or one of four national charities to receive a $250 donation from Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) during the 14th annual Subaru Share the Love Event. For the sixth year in a row, there will be no cap on the total donation from SOA to its charity partners. At the culmination of this year’s campaign, Subaru and its 600+ participating retailers across the country hope to exceed a grand total of $225 million donated since the creation of the Subaru Share the Love Event in 2008.
The 2021 Subaru Share the Love Event will include the following four national charities: the ASPCA (American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals); Make-A-Wish; Meals on Wheels America; and National Park Foundation.