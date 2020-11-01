Boise Rescue Missions and Albertsons partner for the Great Turkey Round-Up
BOISE — Boise Rescue Mission Ministries is partnering with Albertsons for the annual Great Turkey Round-Up. On Thursday, Nov. 5, Boise Rescue Mission will be accepting donations for turkeys and other food items. The Round-Up will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the following Albertsons locations: Ten Mile and Cherry, State and 16th, Broadway, Market Street, McMillan and Eagle, Meridian Crossroads, and Greenhurst in Nampa.
All food donations will be used to prepare meals for the Mission’s shelters, as well as for food boxes that will be given to those in the community in need. Help provide a warm meal to cold and hungry families by donating turkeys, canned goods, and other holiday food items to any participating Albertsons location. Shopping lists will be provided, and carts will be placed at the entrances to receive donations.
“Last year, we received over $2,000 in donations and enough food to make over 700 food boxes for families in need,” said Rev. Bill Roscoe, BRM president and CEO. “In this difficult season, your generosity is appreciated.”
NAMPA ELKS LODGE ANNOUNCES SCHOLARSHIP PROGRAM
NAMPA — High school seniors can apply for scholarships from the Elks Lodge now through Nov. 15. The scholarship program is open to all seniors in public, private and home schools. The applications are judged on scholarship, leadership and financial need. Applicants do not need to be related to a member of the Elks to apply. Applications must be U.S. citizens. To apply, visit elks.org/scholars.
ART ON FIRE! AUCTION BENEFITING SUICIDE PREVENTION SEEKING ARTWORK
The Idaho Burners Alliance, in conjunction with the Idaho Suicide Prevention Hotline, will present an online auction “Art On Fire!” Nov. 24 to Dec. 5. Organizers are seeking art pieces for the auction, which will support artists, Xanadu and the Idaho Suicide Prevention Hotline. Art must be submitted by Nov. 11. The auction culminates Dec. 5 with a burn of the art pieces that don’t sell. For more information visit idahoburnersalliance.org/art-on-fire.
LOCAL EVENTS HIGHLIGHT NATIONAL ADOPTION MONTH
National Adoption month was established in the year 2000 in an effort to bring awareness to adoption and the need for families to adopt the more than 115,000 adoptable children from foster-care.
In years past there have been a variety of big and small events throughout Idaho but due to COVID-19, larger in-person celebrations have been cancelled, delayed or scaled back significantly. However, A New Beginning Adoption agency announced in a press release that it will host a variety of programs and seminars highlighting the needs and informing interested persons about adoption and support services. For those interested in adoption, Foster-Adopt Information seminars will be held via Zoom on Nov. 5, Nov. 17 and Dec. 15 at 6 p.m.
The Youth Adoptee Mentor Program is another way the public can be involved. YANA (You Are Not Alone) trains older teens and emerging adults who were adopted to help mentor other adopted children who are transitioning into their adoptive families. They receive peer mentor training and participate in activities that help them also share their stories and better help younger adopted children adjust.
Another service offered by A New Beginning is the Birth Mother Mentor program, which gives support to women who have an unplanned pregnancy. For more information about any of these programs, visit adoptanewbeginning.org
IDAHO STATE HISTORICAL SOCIETY ANNOUNCES COMMUNITY ENHANCEMENT GRANT AWARDEES
BOISE — The Idaho State Historical Society (ISHS) awarded grants totaling $25,000 to sixteen Idaho organizations located throughout the state. ISHS and the Community Enhancement Grant (CEG) program serves the history needs of the entire state. Funding for the CEG program is made possible through the support of the Idaho State Legislature. The CEG program awards funds annually for exhibitions, collections management, educational programming, public access, interpretive enhancements or heritage tourism.
“The Community Grant program allows us to help contribute to the preservation and promotion of Idaho’s cultural heritage in communities across the state,” said Janet Gallimore, Executive Director of the Idaho State Historical Society, in a press release. “We rely on cultural organizations throughout Idaho to contribute to the stewardship of Idaho’s history. These grants provide additional funds for programs and organizations located throughout the state and help strengthen our partners and contribute to our collective missions.”
Local CEG grant winners are Central Idaho Historical Museum in McCall, Idaho City Historical Foundation in Idaho City and Preservation Idaho in Boise. To learn more about this year’s Community Enhancement Grant awardees, projects, and other grants offered by ISHS, visit history.idaho.gov/grants/ceg.
BOISE MAYOR AND COUNCIL APPROVE PUBLIC ART PROPOSAL FOR CENTRAL ADDITION BROAD STREET FESTIVAL BLOCK
BOISE — Boise City Mayor and Council recently approved the recommended public art design proposal by Krivanek+Breaux/ Art+Design, a Chicago-based artist team selected to develop a public art project for the Central Addition’s Broad Street Festival Block located on Broad Street between 5th and 6th streets in downtown Boise.
Funded by the Capital City Development Corporation (CCDC) through the River/Myrtle/Old Boise Urban Renewal District, Krivanek+Breaux has been commissioned a project budget of $60,000 to design, fabricate and deliver public artwork for this site. An additional $15,000 has been allocated for a Public Works licensed installation contractor.
The project design is composed of two sculptural forms located on the northeast and northwest corners of Broad Street at the intersections of Fifth and Sixth streets. The sculptural forms serve as entry bookends to the block and feature historic interpretive information focusing on past businesses, places, people and occupations that have since been erased from the physical realm of the Central Addition.
With the city’s approval, Krivanek+Breaux will move into design refinement, engineering and fabrication. The public art is anticipated to be installed in summer 2021.
CANYON COUNTY SUNRISE ROTARY CLUB PARTICIPATES IN SERVICE PROJECTS
NAMPA — The Canyon County Sunrise Rotary recently provided dictionaries to third- graders in the Middleton School District and several charter schools in Caldwell and Nampa as well as providing books to the Juvenile Correction Center, Nampa Juniper School.
The project is part of the campaign where books are provided at very low cost by the Dictionary Project, a Charleston, S.C. nonprofit. The Canyon County Sunrise Rotary received a grant to purchase 500 books for distribution.
The Canyon County Sunrise Rotary also recently donated a check for $3,600 to the Idaho Youth Ranch Hands of Promise Campus located in Caldwell. The donation stemmed from a fundraiser Chili Cook Off scheduled at the Indian Creek Plaza in April that was cancelled because of the Covid-19 pandemic. The donation to Idaho Youth Ranch Hands of Promise was possible by St. Luke’s Hospital, D.L. Evans Bank and the Caldwell Board of Realtors.