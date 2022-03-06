Support Local Journalism


SPARKLIGHT LOOKS TO DONATE $15,000 TO K-12 STEM PROJECTS

Schools and organizations serving K-12 students in Sparklight communities have the opportunity to win $3,000 to fund their STEM project or club as part of the internet service provider’s 4th annual “Dream Bigger” social media campaign.

K-12 schools and organizations in communities throughout the 21 states Sparklight serves can enter to win simply by sharing a photo and written entry outlining how the money will be used to fund their technology project – whether for equipment, competition fees, field trips or otherwise – and how it benefits students. Five entities will be selected to each receive a $3,000 award.

Entries will be accepted from March 1 through March 21 at sparklight.com/contest. Ten finalists will be selected by Sparklight and the winner will be determined by public voting from March 24 through March 31.

CHILD CARE PROVIDER APPRECIATION DAY HELD VIRTUALLY TOMORROW

Tomorrow, March 7, the First Steps Alliance will bring together parents, businesses and community advocates to show appreciation for Idaho childcare providers during a virtual Child Care Provider Appreciation Day.

Child Care Provider Appreciation Day is open to parents and caregivers, childcare providers, and any community member who values the importance of childcare for families and our economy. Register at eventbrite.com/e/child-care-provider-appreciation-day-tickets-269990878987 to take part in our social media storm and receive special updates on ways to thank providers in Idaho on March 7.

This is a free event. For more information, contact Terrell Couch tcouch@jannus.org.

