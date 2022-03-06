Two members of the the Kiwanis Club of Nampa received awards at the recent 2021 Nampa Association of Realtors Awards Banquet. Chelsea Johnson (president elect) was honored as the 2021 Rookie of the Year by the NAR association. Kenny Wroten (past president) took home the 2021 Affiliate of the Year award.
Photo 1 – The Kiwanis Club of Nampa recently welcomed as guest speaker Ben Bryson, Head Golf Professional and Co-owner of Redhawk Golf Course in Nampa. Bryson discussed the history of Redhawk as well as where the course is now and future plans, including the operations of the course and what it takes to maintain it at a high level. He described what will be a busy year with an increased number of Junior Golf events, including some that will bring in golfers from all over the country. He also noted that due to the pandemic many people picked up the game again. Also, many people took up golf for the first time as something they could do outside. Pictured left to right are Kiwanis member Kathleen Tuck, Bryson and Kiwanis President Rod Emery.
Idaho Power recently made a $2,000 donation to Life’s Kitchen, a nonprofit social enterprise that provides at-risk young people with work and life skills through education and on-the-job training in the food service industry
Donations come from IDACORP shareowners and/or employee giving and do not impact customer rates.
Two members of the the Kiwanis Club of Nampa received awards at the recent 2021 Nampa Association of Realtors Awards Banquet. Chelsea Johnson (president elect) was honored as the 2021 Rookie of the Year by the NAR association. Kenny Wroten (past president) took home the 2021 Affiliate of the Year award.
Submitted photo
Photo 1 – The Kiwanis Club of Nampa recently welcomed as guest speaker Ben Bryson, Head Golf Professional and Co-owner of Redhawk Golf Course in Nampa. Bryson discussed the history of Redhawk as well as where the course is now and future plans, including the operations of the course and what it takes to maintain it at a high level. He described what will be a busy year with an increased number of Junior Golf events, including some that will bring in golfers from all over the country. He also noted that due to the pandemic many people picked up the game again. Also, many people took up golf for the first time as something they could do outside. Pictured left to right are Kiwanis member Kathleen Tuck, Bryson and Kiwanis President Rod Emery.
Kenny Wroten
Idaho Power recently made a $2,000 donation to Life’s Kitchen, a nonprofit social enterprise that provides at-risk young people with work and life skills through education and on-the-job training in the food service industry
Donations come from IDACORP shareowners and/or employee giving and do not impact customer rates.
SPARKLIGHT LOOKS TO DONATE $15,000 TO K-12 STEM PROJECTS
Schools and organizations serving K-12 students in Sparklight communities have the opportunity to win $3,000 to fund their STEM project or club as part of the internet service provider’s 4th annual “Dream Bigger” social media campaign.
K-12 schools and organizations in communities throughout the 21 states Sparklight serves can enter to win simply by sharing a photo and written entry outlining how the money will be used to fund their technology project – whether for equipment, competition fees, field trips or otherwise – and how it benefits students. Five entities will be selected to each receive a $3,000 award.
Entries will be accepted from March 1 through March 21 at sparklight.com/contest. Ten finalists will be selected by Sparklight and the winner will be determined by public voting from March 24 through March 31.
CHILD CARE PROVIDER APPRECIATION DAY HELD VIRTUALLY TOMORROW
Tomorrow, March 7, the First Steps Alliance will bring together parents, businesses and community advocates to show appreciation for Idaho childcare providers during a virtual Child Care Provider Appreciation Day.
Child Care Provider Appreciation Day is open to parents and caregivers, childcare providers, and any community member who values the importance of childcare for families and our economy. Register at eventbrite.com/e/child-care-provider-appreciation-day-tickets-269990878987 to take part in our social media storm and receive special updates on ways to thank providers in Idaho on March 7.