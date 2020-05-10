DONATIONS TO BOISE RESCUE MISSION MATCHED THIS MONTH
BOISE — This month, donations made to the Boise Rescue Mission will be matched up to $85,000. When you donate to the Rescue Mission, it only takes $2.05 to provide someone with a desperately needed meal while they work to get back on their feet.
Have your donation matched at BoiseRM.org/Hopex2.
LOCAL STUDENTS AWARDED PRIZES IN STATEWIDE LAW DAY PODCAST CONTEST
BOISE — The Idaho Law Foundation’s Law Related Education Program announced winners in the Foundation’s annual Law Day Podcast Contest. Student podcasts explored the 2020 Law Day theme celebrating the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment. Podcasts focused on a quote from Susan B. Anthony: “Someone struggled for your right to vote. Use it.” The prompt asked students to examine the importance of voting rights.
First place winner is Elinor Smith, a senior at Borah High School in Boise. Her podcast focused on the importance of youth voting. Next year Elinor will attend the University of Montana where she plans to study journalism. Second place winner is Sophia Willmorth, a freshman at One Stone in Boise. Her podcast explored what voters’ rights have looked like throughout the history of the United States.
The contest was sponsored by the Richard C. Fields American Inn of Court. Their sponsorship allowed the Foundation to award the top three entries prizes of $1,000, $500, and $250, respectively. The entries can be accessed from the Law Foundation’s website at idaholawfoundation.org.
DEADLINE EXTENDED FOR NOMINATIONS FOR GOVERNOR’S AWARDS IN THE ARTS
The Idaho Commission on the Arts, on behalf of Governor Brad Little and First Lady Teresa Little, is seeking nominations for the 2020 Governor’s Awards in the Arts. The deadline for nominations is extended to May 31.
The awards recognize and encourage excellence in the arts in Idaho and stimulate and support awareness of the arts throughout the state. Nominees must be Idaho residents, businesses based in Idaho, organizations or communities that have, through creative accomplishments or distinguished service, made a significant contribution to the cultural life of Idaho. The public is encouraged to nominate online today at arts.idaho.gov/governors-awards-arts-nomination/.
Award categories include Excellence in the Arts, Excellence in Folk & Traditional Arts, Support of the Arts, Support of Arts Education and Excellence in Arts Administration. Nominations must include a brief description of why the nominee merits the award, letters of recommendation and any supporting materials such as magazine and newspaper articles, résumés or artist statements. Arts Commissioners review the nominations and make recommendations to the Governor, who then determines the recipients.
ARTISTS SELECTED FOR CITY OF BOISE’S 2020 TRAFFIC BOX PUBLIC ART PROGRAM
BOISE — Six local artists will have their artwork displayed on traffic control boxes as part of the City of Boise’s 2020 Traffic Box Public Art program. Now in its 11th year, the program highlights the work of local artists using a variety of media that is transferred to a vinyl wrap and applied to Ada County Highway District (ACHD) traffic control boxes.
The selected artists and locations for 2020 are Anni Jack, West Emerald Street & North Garden Street; Ben Konkol, Broadway Avenue & Iowa Street’s pedestrian crossing; Chelsi Benger, Broadway Avenue & West Linden Street; Marianna J. Edwards, West Ustick Road & North Cole Road; Miguel Almeida, North Milwaukee Street & West Ustick Road; and Walter Gerald, North Cole Road & West Northview Street. The selection panel was composed of members of the community, including artists, members of neighborhood associations, the Arts & History Commission and the Arts & History Advisory Team.
The selected artists will create proposals for their assigned box and, upon approval from the Arts & History Commission and Boise City Council, work with fabricators to translate their artwork into the vinyl wrap that is applied to the box. The boxes are anticipated to be wrapped by September 2020 and will bring the total number of boxes to 206.
BOYS & GIRLS CLUBS OF ADA COUNTY RECEIVES $100K GRANT FROM MICRON FOR CHILDCARE FOR ESSENTIAL WORKERS
BOISE — The Boys & Girls Clubs of Ada County received a $100,000 grant from the Micron Foundation for COVID-19 relief. Funding will go towards childcare for essential workers amid the coronavirus outbreak.
Nearly 180 children a day are served at the organization’s seven locations throughout Ada County. The grant ensures essential workers — such as doctors, nurses, police officers, firemen and grocery store workers — can keep their children safe and secure while they are on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Club is offering extended hours at all seven Club sites, operating between 7:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. Due to the need to reduce congregation size, the funding from this grant will provide staffing to reduce staff-to-member ratios, allowing for greater social distancing. All children will be supervised by caring, professional staff, receive two meals a day and a healthy snack, and will participate in fun and enriching activities to keep them busy all day.
MAKE-A-WISH LAUNCHES “WISHES NEED STARS LIKE YOU” ON 40TH ANNIVERSARY CAMPAIGN
BOISE — The Make-A-Wish foundation marked its 40th anniversary on April 29 by launching “Wishes Need Stars Like You,” a new campaign to rally the people and sponsors who help create life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses.
The campaign serves as the first effort under the multiyear “When Stars Align” strategy, intended to highlight the past, present and future stars who align their time, talents and resources to make the Make-A-Wish mission possible. Make-A-Wish kicked off “Wishes Need Stars Like You” with the release of “Lasso,” a brand-new PSA, featuring a voiceover from actor and WWE Superstar John Cena, who has granted more wishes than any other celebrity wish granter, in addition to a special re-recording of “A Sky Full of Stars” from award-winning musicians Coldplay. The cast of the PSA includes wish kids, wish alumni, volunteers and community supporters like Tony Adkins, a physician assistant at Children’s Hospital of Orange County famously known as “the dancing doctor.”
Inspired by its logo, Make-A-Wish created a glowing, blue version of the iconic star in the form of a glow-in-the-dark pin. The star pin is intended to be worn as a signal that everyone can be a star in the lives of wish kids and their families. Celebrities, influencers and supporters alike have already started to wear and share the star pin on social media with the hashtags, #WorldWishDay and #WishesAreWaiting. There will be other chances to display the star pin throughout the next year and the years to come, so people are encouraged to buy their own online. In addition, there is a digital version of the star pin available as a sticker to be incorporated into Facebook Stories or Instagram Stories.
Make-A-Wish Idaho will continue to recognize the organization’s 40th anniversary for the next 12 months. Learn more and help at Idaho.wish.org.