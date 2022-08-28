FREE DENTAL SEALANTS FOR GEM PREP CHARTER STUDENTS
BOISE — Beginning Sept. 1, first, second and fifth graders at Gem Prep Charter can receive free dental sealants and fluoride varnish to help prevent cavities, as part of Delta Dental of Idaho’s Grins on the Go program. Dental sealants fill the deep grooves of a child’s back teeth, where 90% of children’s cavities occur. The fluoride varnish helps protect the smooth surfaces of children’s teeth.
Grins on the Go clinics take place on-site at schools as part of Delta Dental of Idaho’s Community Outreach efforts. Children must attend Gem Prep Charter to participate. For more information, please call Delta Dental Community Outreach at 866-894-3563.
MOUNTAIN HOME NATIVE SUPPORTS U.S. NAVY’S ‘TAKE CHARGE AND MOVE OUT’ MISSION
MOUNTAIN HOME — A Mountain Home native, Lt. Commander Robin Di Sarno, is serving in the U.S. Navy as part of the nation’s nuclear deterrence mission at Strategic Communications Wing One. Its “Take Charge and Move Out” mission provides airborne communication links to nuclear missile units of U.S. Strategic Command, according to Stephanie Fox, US Navy public affairs specialist.
“I took the Armed Services Vocational Aptitude Battery and scored pretty well,” said Di Sarno. “The Navy called me and I was all set to go as an enlisted sailor, but my mother convinced me to go to college first. I did Reserve Officer Training Corps at the University of Idaho, and once I graduated, I joined.”
For more information, go to navyoutreach.blogspot.com
LONG VALLEY PRESERVATION SOCIETY TO HOST ICE CREAM SOCIAL
ROSEBERRY — The Long Valley Preservation Society will host their annual ice cream social on from noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3 in the historic town of Roseberry. The social will celebrate the history of the area with events including an old-time car show; old motor demonstrations; blacksmithing and weaving demonstrations; bands; food; and ice cream.
This year they are adding a display of quilts made throughout the year to be donated to the Veteran’s Hospital in Boise following the quilt show.
MERIDIAN INVITES COMMUNITY TO CELEBRATE MERIDIAN ART WEEK
MERIDIAN — The City of Meridian will celebrate its sixth annual Meridian Art Week from Sept. 7 to 10. Meridian Art Week will engage citizens in art and culture through an array of free or low-cost activities.
Some of Meridian Art Week’s highlighted activities include: mural paintings; art drops; the kick off celebration; exhibits; chalk art competitions; and a community art project. A full list of activities and schedule of events is on meridiancity.org/artweek.
BOISE EXCHANGE CLUB CELEBRATES A CENTURY OF SERVICE
BOISE — The Boise Exchange Club celebrated a Century of Service to Boise at a luncheon at noon on Friday, Aug. 26 at Elmer’s Restaurant. Chartered by the National Exchange Club on Sept. 8, 1922, the Boise Club provides continuous service to locals, like supporting aviation in the early days; supporting the Teen Safe Driving program; and placing flags at veteran’s graves.
D.L. EVANS BANK DONATES TO THREE NONPROFITS
BURLEY — D.L. Evans Bank donated to three nonprofits in Idaho and Utah as part of their 2022 Employee Directed Donation Initiative. This donation initiative gives D.L. Evans Bank employees an opportunity to nominate their favorite nonprofits to receive a donation from D.L. Evans Bank. D.L. Evans Bank also added an additional 5% to each total in the employee’s name.
Adam Elliott nominated United Way of Treasure Valley, which received $1,050. United Way works to improve lives locally by moving people from poverty to possibility. For more information or to donate, visit unitedwaytv.org.
Ashley Tunison nominated Advocates Against Family Violence, which received $2,100. Advocates Against Family Violence works to eliminate domestic abuse through counseling, outreach, court advocacy, affordable housing and emergency shelter services. For more information or to donate, please visit aafvhope.org or call 208-459-6279.
Randy King nominated Hope Lutheran Church, which received $1,000. The church’s vision is to build faith and community, creating an environment that nurtures a transition from membership to stewardship. For more information or to donate, please visit hopeeagle.org or call 208-939-9181.