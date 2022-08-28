Support Local Journalism


FREE DENTAL SEALANTS FOR GEM PREP CHARTER STUDENTS

BOISE — Beginning Sept. 1, first, second and fifth graders at Gem Prep Charter can receive free dental sealants and fluoride varnish to help prevent cavities, as part of Delta Dental of Idaho’s Grins on the Go program. Dental sealants fill the deep grooves of a child’s back teeth, where 90% of children’s cavities occur. The fluoride varnish helps protect the smooth surfaces of children’s teeth.

