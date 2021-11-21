CANYON COUNTY HISTORICAL SOCIETY HOSTS FUNDRAISER, OPEN HOUSE
CANYON COUNTY—The Canyon County Historical Society, which includes its headquarters at the Nampa Train Depot and the Indian Creek Museum in Caldwell, is hosting a fundraiser as well as an open house and food and toy drive.
In honor of the annual Wreath Festival tradition, Christmas at the Depot will include a silent auction will be held from Nov. 27 until Dec. 11, with bidding processed through biddingowl.com.
Christmas at the Depot will also feature an open house on Nov. 27, from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. The community can stop by for a visit with Santa, have a hot drink from Mrs. Claus’ kitchen and peruse the Whistle Stop Holiday Gift Shop. There will also be a holiday photo session available for a fee.
The historical society is also hosting a holiday food and toy drive on Saturdays in November and December. A donation of a dry goods food or toy will gain you free admission into the museum as well as a 10 % discount for a gift shop purchase. The gift shop will be open from Dec. 12 – 18, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. For more information, visit canyoncountyhistory.com/christmas-at-the-depot.
NAMPA ART GUILD TO MEET DEC. 6 WITH GUEST ARTIST KAREN HICKMAN
NAMPA—The Nampa Art Guild’s Monday Night Demo will take place Dec. 6, from 6 to 9 p.m., at the Naval Fleet Reserve Building, 1012 N. 11th Ave. Artist Karen Hickman will be the featured artist.
CAPITOL CHRISTMAS TREE TO ARRIVE AT CAPITOL MONDAY
BOISE—Gov. Brad Little and First Lady Teresa Little invite Idahoans to view the Idaho State Capitol’s Christmas Tree and Capitol Christmas decorations beginning this week.
This year’s tree was donated by David, Lisa, and Delaney Beale of Boise. Cutting begins about 9 a.m. Monday. Its journey to the Statehouse is estimated to begin sometime around 11:30 a.m.
There will be no in-person tree lighting ceremony this year, but the Idaho Department of Administration’s Facility Services crew will begin stringing thousands of LED lights on the tree and decorating the interior of the Capitol starting Tuesday morning.
The Idaho Department of Lands will cut and rig the tree for lifting, Boise Crane will load and the Idaho Transportation Department will haul the tree to its destination at the Statehouse. Boise City Police will provide the escort.
“After agonizing with what to do with this gorgeous tree that was planted too close to our home, we came to the unfortunate realization that the tree must be removed,” Beale said. “Almost simultaneously, we received a surprise knock on our door from the State, asking us if we would be interested in donating our tree to become the Capitol Christmas Tree. That visit was an absolute blessing. Yes, this fine tree needed to be removed, but to go out serving as a beacon of the holiday season for the steps of the Capitol building, we could not be more pleased, or ask for a sweeter outcome!”
BOISE ART MUSEUM RECEIVES DISTINGUISHED NATIONAL HONOR
BOISE—The American Alliance of Museums (AAM), the only organization representing the entire scope of the national museum community, announced the award of reaccreditation to the Boise Art Museum (BAM). Only 3% (1,095 out of 33,000) of our nation’s museums are currently accredited, and this high honor was awarded to the Boise Art Museum based upon its professional and community practices.
AAM noted that most impressive among BAM’s achievements is the Museum’s sense of its civic responsibility in the Boise area, such as its leadership in welcoming immigrant populations and implementing innovative strategies for inviting underserved visitors. They commended BAM as a model for its overall education program and for integrating diversity, equity, accessibility, and inclusion (DEAI), throughout the organization as evidenced in exhibitions, programs and in commitment to ongoing dialogue with the community.
PUBLIC CAN VOTE ON BOISE LIBRARY CARD DESIGN
BOISE—The City of Boise, through its Library and Department of Arts & History, has selected five local artists and artist teams to propose new designs for the next Boise Public Library cards. Each artist or artist team was commissioned to develop finished designs, laid out in the library card template. The city invites members of the public to cast their vote for their favorite designs. The three designs with the highest number of votes will be printed and added to the current collection of Library cards. The voting period is open through Nov. 30. Visit boisepubliclibrary.org.
DONATIONS SOUGHT FOR NAMPA MUSICALE SCHOLARSHIPS
NAMPA—Nampa Musicale, in recognition of the positive influence music-makers have played in all of our lives, invites the community to give thanks in this month of Thanksgiving.
Nampa Musicale awards approximately $1,500 in scholarships to local music students each year, which help pay for private lessons, college tuition and purchasing music. To raise funds for these scholarships, organizers are offering the opportunity to honor those who made a musical difference in your life by making a monetary gift in their honor to the Nampa Musicale Awards Fund.
An anonymous donor will match any gifts up to a total of $5,000. Donations may be sent to Robyn McDonnell, 13570 Hockberger Ranch Road, Caldwell, ID 83607. Or you may give via PayPal, to PayPal.me/NampaMusicale. Please include your name, address and the people you wish to honor with your donation.
Gifts received by Nampa Musicale will be acknowledged with a letter thanking you for your tax-deductible donation and honoring your influencers. Nampa Musicale was founded in 1959 and is a member of the National Federation of Music Clubs. Scholarships are available to junior members of the National Federation of Music Clubs, who participate in Nampa Musicale Junior Music Festival.