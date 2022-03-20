NINTH CIRCUIT SPONSORS CIVICS ESSAY CONTEST FOR HIGH SCHOOLERS
SAN FRANCISCO—High school students are invited to enter the 2022 Ninth Circuit Civics Contest, an essay and video competition sponsored by the federal courts of the western United States.
“The First Amendment and the Schoolhouse Gate: Students’ Free Speech Rights” is the theme of this year’s contest. The contest asks students to address “What are students’ free speech rights — and responsibilities — on and off campus?”
Entries must be received by 11:59 p.m. Pacific Time on March 28. First-place winners of the essay and video portion of the contest at the circuit level will be invited to attend the 2022 Ninth Circuit Judicial Conference in Big Sky, Montana. A total of $11,400 in cash prizes will be awarded in the circuit-wide contest. For more information, visit ca9.uscourts.gov/civicscontest. Finalists will be announced in May and the winners in June.
TEENS INVITED TO ENTER LIGHTS, CAMERA, SAVE! VIDEO CONTEST
BOISE—Zions Bank is accepting submissions for the Lights, Camera, Save! video contest organized by the American Bankers Association Foundation.
The national competition encourages teens to use video to communicate the value of saving money and inspire their peers to become lifelong savers. To participate in the contest, students ages 13-18 may create a video, no longer than 30 seconds, on saving and using money wisely and submit a link to the video along with a completed entry form to Zions Bank by March 31.
Zions Bank will host the first round of judging and will select one Idaho winner, who will receive $500 and advance to compete on the national level for a grand prize of $5,000. Idaho entries should be submitted to malcolm.hong@zionsbank.com. More information is available at LightsCameraSave.com.
BOISE STUDENTS NAMED NATIONAL MERIT FINALISTS
BOISE—The National Merit Scholarship Corporation recently selected finalists from among the semi-finalist pool of approximately 16,000 students that was announced last fall. These academically talented high school seniors have an opportunity to continue in the competition for some 7,500 National Merit Scholarships worth nearly $30 million that will be offered this spring.
The following Boise School District students qualified as National Merit Finalists:
Boise High — Tucker Briggs, James Byrne III, Nicola Myers, Anoushka Naidu, Logan Smith, Davin Werntz, Jack Zuckerman.
Capital High — Caysen Anderson, Kaylee Frank, Grace Reeder, Alekya Tanikella.
Timberline High — Nathan Bude, Jinho Kim, Taylor Knipe, James Liu, William Robison, Micah Warner, Jackson Zerwas.
ZIONS BANK HIGHLIGHTS WOMEN ECONOMIC EQUALITY WITH COMMUNITY SPEAKER SERIES EVENT MARCH 30
BOISE—Boise State University President Marlene Tromp will be a panelist at Zions Bank’s Community Speaker Series event: Solving for Women’s Equality in the Economic Inclusion Equation event on Wednesday, March 30.
The panel will feature women leaders who are moving the needle on achieving women’s equality and explore ways in which we can improve the lived experiences of women in the communities that we serve.
In addition to Tromp, panelists will include Susan R. Madsen, founder of the Utah Women and Leadership Project; Col. Jenise M. Carroll, Installation Commander, Hill Air Force Base; Utah First Lady Abby Cox; Liz Owens, CEO of YWCA Utah; and Cyd Tetro, founder and president of the Women Tech Council.
The Zoom event begins at noon and is free to the public, but registration is required at zionsbank.com.