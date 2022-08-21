ALBERTSONS BOISE OPEN MAKES RECORD-SETTING DONATION
BOISE — The 33rd Annual Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron kicked off tournament week on Aug. 16 at Hillcrest Country Club by announcing a record-breaking $3 million charity donation. The donation is the largest in Korn Ferry Tour history and takes the event’s charity donation total to nearly $33 million, according to a press release from Ryan Fowler, director of marketing and communications at Jeff Sanders Entertainment, Inc.
FOUND KIDS BOOTH AT THE WESTERN IDAHO FAIR
BOISE — The Boise Bench Lions, which is part of an international non-political service organization, will staff the Found Kids Booth at the Western Idaho Fair during the festival’s 10 days. Parents or guardians can bring their children to the booth to be registered and get an arm band to track the children quickly, no matter where they roam. Children can go to any security staff or vendor and be brought back to the booth. Last year, 1,042 kids were registered, and several were reunited with their group after being separated.
THE IDAHO COMMISSION ON THE ARTS AWARDS BOISE PHIL 3 GRANTS
BOISE — The Idaho Commission on the Arts awarded the Boise Phil three grants to support its upcoming 2022-23 concert season and education program: $13,318 for Public Programs in the Arts; $24,836 from the American Rescue Plan Act; and $10,007 for Arts Education.
The award of $13,318 for Public Programs in the Arts will support Boise Phil’s 2022-23 concert season beginning in October, funding a series of classical music concerts at the Morrison Center. The grant of $24,836 from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) will support the performances of Boise Phil’s upcoming concert season. The $10,007 for Arts Education will help the Boise Phil’s music education program, which offers learning resources to K-12 students in southwestern Idaho.
LAURA MOORE CUNNINGHAM FOUNDATION INC. AWARDS WCA WITH $35,000 GRANT
BOISE — The Laura Moore Cunningham Foundation Inc. awarded the Women’s and Children’s Alliance a $35,000 grant that will help cover the costs of shelter security and maintenance.
Tyley Nelson, WCA board vice president, thanked the foundation in a press release. “The WCA is fortunate to have community partners like the Laura Moore Cunningham Foundation, Inc., who consistently support our organization’s mission of Safety, Healing and Freedom by awarding us grant monies to provide and maintain our shelter, a critical resource for our community members who are victims of domestic violence,” Nelson said.
JUNIOR LEAGUE OF BOISE DONATES $10,000 TO BOISE ART MUSEUM
BOISE — The Junior League of Boise will donate $10,000 to the Boise Art Museum at a small check presentation event at 1:30 p.m. on Aug. 22 at the museum. BAM will use the donation for the children’s tent at their annual Art In The Park event from Sept. 9 to 11 at Julia Davis Park.
This is donation is part Project 100, the league’s 10-year commitment to revisit 10 non-profit programs. Previously supported organizations include the Discovery Center of Idaho, Family Advocates, the Idaho State Historical Society and the Learning Lab.
THE WARHAWK AIR MUSEUM’S ANNUAL WARBIRD ROUNDUP FLIES ON AUG. 27, 28
NAMPA — The Warhawk Air Museum will fly many historical aircraft to celebrate the 80th anniversary of the Doolittle Raid, a bombing of Japan during World War II led by Lt. Col. James “Jimmy” Doolittle. Gates open at 8:30 a.m. and the event starts at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27 and Sunday Aug. 28 at 201 Municipal Dr.
Guest speaker Jonna Doolittle Hoppes, granddaughter Doolittle, will speak about her grandfather’s life. Some of the aircraft include the P-40N Parrot Head, F4U-1A Corsair and P-51H Mustang. For more information, go to warhawkairmuseum.org.
NEW COMMUNICATION CARD HELPS DEAF, HARD-OF-HEARING PEOPLE COMMUNICATE WITH LAW ENFORCEMENT
BOISE — The Idaho Council for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing, Northwest ADA Center of Idaho and law enforcement partners have developed a new communication card to help people who are deaf or hard of hearing exchange information with law enforcement.
The new card includes pictures that deaf and hard-of-hearing people, who make up approximately 240,000 of the state’s population, can point to, making communication easier during interactions with law enforcement, according to a press release from Jahaira Faber, communications and outreach coordinator of ICDHH.
“Removing barriers for Deaf and Hard of Hearing Idahoans is crucial for helping them live self-determined, independent lives,” said Governor Brad Little in the press release. “This new communication tool will improve safety for the deaf and hard-of-hearing community as well as law enforcement officers across the state.”
To receive a copy of the communication card, contact the ICDHH at info@cdhh.idaho.gov or call 208-334-0879.