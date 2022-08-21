Support Local Journalism


ALBERTSONS BOISE OPEN MAKES RECORD-SETTING DONATION

BOISE — The 33rd Annual Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron kicked off tournament week on Aug. 16 at Hillcrest Country Club by announcing a record-breaking $3 million charity donation. The donation is the largest in Korn Ferry Tour history and takes the event’s charity donation total to nearly $33 million, according to a press release from Ryan Fowler, director of marketing and communications at Jeff Sanders Entertainment, Inc.

