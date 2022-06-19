CELEBRATION OF LIFE FOR SUS HELPENSTELL TO BE HELD JUNE 26
NAMPA—The Boys and Girls Club of Nampa, family and friends will gather Sunday, June 26, to celebrate and honor long-time community supporter Sus Helpenstell, who died Dec. 20 at the age of 91. The Open House will be held between 1 and 5 p.m. at the Boys and Girls Club of Nampa, 316 Stampede Drive, and a short presentation will occur at 2 p.m.
Speakers will include Matthew Clements, a former kindergarten and sixth grade student when Helpenstell taught school; Northwest Nazarene University President Joel Pearsall; Idaho Shakespeare Festival Managing Director Mark Hofflund; Gov. Brad Little; College of Idaho President Jim Everett; and Boys and Girls Club Executive Director Melissa Gentry.
Those who attend the open house are invited to write their memories of Helpenstell in memory books or email their thoughts to jfacis@gmail.com. Helpenstell was known for her practical jokes and some of her special “‘pets” will be on display along with other prized possessions, photos and memorabilia.
FILM SCREENING JUNE 25 TO BENEFIT WOMEN’S AND CHILDREN’S ALLIANCE AND BOISE SKATEBOARD ASSOCIATION
BOISE—A showcase of local, independent short films compiled to raise money and awareness for the Boise Skateboard Association and the Women’s and Children’s Alliance will be held June 25 at 2:30 p.m. at The Flicks. Join Idaho filmmakers for a one-of-a-kind presentation of comedic and dramatic shorts, trailers for upcoming projects and the exclusive premiere of the new Capital B Films short: PLAYBILL.
Tickets and more information can be found at theflicksboise.com/events/item/1078-capital-b-films-presents-films-skating-by.
WESLEY BELL RINGERS TO PERFORM AT BOISE CHURCH JUNE 25
BOISE—The Wesley Bell Ringers will perform at Boise First Congregational United Church of Christ on Saturday, June 25 at 7:30 p.m. This will be the tenth concert on the choir’s 56th annual summer tour and will feature 20 teenaged ringers playing more than 150 handbells and hand chimes.
The 2022 concert includes Bach’s transcription of Vivaldi’s Allegro from Concerto in A minor, Pure Imagination from Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory and selections from noted handbell composers and arrangers. Boise First Congregational United Church of Christ is located at 2201 Woodlawn Avenue, Boise. Admission to the concert is free, and a free will offering will be collected.
AMERICAN RADIO RELAY LEAGUE FIELD DAY HELD JUNE 25-26
MERIDIAN—The American Legion Post 113 Amateur Radio Club will be participating in the American Radio Relay League (ARRL) Field Day. The event is open to the public on June 25 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and on June 26 from 9 a.m. till noon at Shari’s Café and Pies, 895 Progress Avenue.
The Field Day event provides an opportunity to talk on the air with someone in another part of the country or the world, and see the ham operators demonstrate their skill and use of modern radio equipment. People attending will also be able to send a “radiogram” to anyone in the United States.
BOISE STUDENT WINS AWARD AT INVENTION CONVENTION
A first-grade student from Boise was honored recently for his ingenuity at the seventh annual Raytheon Technologies Invention Convention U.S. Nationals, powered by The Henry Ford. This student was among over 68 award-winning K-12 inventors from across the nation who were celebrated at the awards ceremony held on June 3 in Dearborn, Mich.
Daniel Kang won second place in the First Grade Award for Vibration Detection Sensor & Holographic Light Watch. “Kids are sometimes in danger of getting hit by cars, bicycles and e-scooters when they go for a walk in the park or walk in the parking lot in the darkness,” Danny said of his invention. “My high-tech watch can help kids protect themselves from motor vehicle crashes. We can be safe with my watch!”
STATEWIDE VIRTUAL SCHOOL LAUNCHES FREE PUBLIC LEARNING SOCIETIES
Students grades K-5 across the state of Idaho can now enroll in Gem Prep: Online and join a one-of-a-kind educational experience called a Learning Society. Instead of taking their online classes at home they will join other students in one centralized location in their community such as a church, rec center or another family’s home.
Adam Bruno, Learning Societies Administrator, said “Learning Societies provide families the flexibility of Gem Prep: Online with the community atmosphere of Gem Prep’s Brick and mortar campuses.” In future years, this program will expand to include students in grades K-12.
Gem Prep: Online Learning Societies are tuition free. Students will participate in live lessons in the morning and then spend the rest of their time completing additional learning activities. Gem Prep: Online Learning Societies will open in August of 2022 in Lewiston, Treasure Valley and Southeast Idaho. For additional information contact Adam Bruno at adambruno@gemprep.org or 208-672-1155, extension 2020.
MILK AND COOKIES MAKE A GREAT PAIRING FOR FOOD BANKS
BOISE—Food banks in Idaho and Utah are receiving $5,000 from Dairy West after shoppers in the two states donated thousands of boxes of Girl Scout Cookies.
This year’s Cookies from the Heart campaign asked people to pay $5 for an extra box of cookies when they bought Girl Scout Cookies. The donated boxes went to local food banks for distribution to their clients.
Additionally, Dairy West gave $1 to the food banks for every box donated by a Girl Scouts patron to pair those cookies with milk. Dairy West committed to donate up to $5,000 in each state, a goal both states reached.
To encourage donations, Darigold, a Northwest dairy cooperative, gave out free milk during events held at Albertsons stores in Idaho.The effort prompted 16,051 cookie box donations to the Idaho Food Bank, an increase of more than 30 percent compared to last year’s Cookies from the Heart campaign.
LARRY H. MILLER DEALERSHIPS DONATES $21K TO IDAHO ANTI-TRAFFICKING COALITION
BOISE—Employees from four Larry H. Miller dealerships in Boise presented a $21,765 donation to the Idaho Anti-Trafficking Coalition on June 10. The donation will provide direct assistance for victims of human sex trafficking, with funds going towards the organization’s 24/7 crisis and resource hotline and the victim resource room, which offers victims clothing, emergency products and dry food.
Since 2020, the Idaho Anti-Trafficking Coalition has received 3,083 calls and texts to their 24/7 crisis line and provided direct victim assistance to 709 individuals. This year, they’ve provided over 60 hours of educational training to 1006 individuals.