BOISE’S FIRST-EVER YOUTH CLIMATE ACTION COUNCIL SEEKS STUDENT APPLICANTS
BOISE─Today is the last day for submitting applications for the city of Boise’s first-ever Youth Climate Action Council. Applicants must reside in Boise city limits, be a sophomore or junior in high school, be able to commit to a nine-month term from April to December and be able to attend at least one 90-minute meeting every month.
The city is seeking diverse and dynamic students with the leadership potential to turn passion for climate challenges into direct community action. This unique role gives students the opportunity to help lead their community in climate action and get a behind-the-scenes at local climate action planning. The council members will work alongside city staff to imagine, strategize and complete the design and building of projects and actions that will tangibly impact Boise.
Council meetings will be virtual until further notice. More information and the online application can be found at cityofboise.org/departments/mayor/youth-climate-action-council/.
SPRING CALDWELL PRAYER WALK SET FOR APRIL 10
CALDWELL─The Spring Caldwell Prayer Walk will take place Saturday April 10 at 3 p.m. Participants will meet at the Band Shell at the Caldwell Memorial Park on Kimball Street and will walk around downtown and pray at various locations. A time for fellowship follows the walk. For more information, call Arlene Robinett at 208- 391-8516.
HONOR A MOTHER WITH A MOTHER’S DAY GIFT THAT GIVES BACK
BOISE─This Mother’s Day, the Salvation Army invites the community to give a gift that gives back with a $25 or more donation in a mother’s name to their Booth program for pregnant and parenting teens in the Treasure Valley. Donations will be used to assist program participants in obtaining an education in a supportive environment. Your honoree-mother will receive a hand-addressed card acknowledging your donation in her honor for Mother's Day. If you give $100 or more, your honoree-mother will also receive a collectible, commemorative pin. Donations can be made now through May 1. Cards will be sent the week of Mother’s Day. Donate online at givebooth.org or call 208-383-4235.
SALVATION ARMY FOOD PANTRY OFFERING FRESH PRODUCE
BOISE─The Salvation Army, is expanding their food pantry’s fresh food offerings, thanks to an unexpected donation.
“We have an unprecedented amount of produce right now” said Major Thomas Stambaugh, The Salvation Army Boise Corps Officer. “We are excited to be expanding our Client Choice Food Pantry by adding additional fresh food options. We are even planning a Fresh Food Farmers Market this summer!”
In addition to the indoor Client Choice Food Pantry, The Salvation Army will be
hosting a Saturday Fresh Food Farmers Markets monthly throughout the summer. This is a seasonal program that will run from June through October. On select Saturdays between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m., this Fresh Food Farmers Market will be open to residents of Ada County in need of food assistance. It will feature additional nutritional and educational activities for parents and fun activities for kids.
Residents of Ada County interested in signing for the Farmers Market may visit the food party during normal business hours to see if they qualify. Visit boise.salvationarmy.org to learn more or donate.
MEDICARE COUNSELORS NEEDED FOR IDAHO SENIORS
BOISE─The Senior Health Insurance Benefits Advisors (SHIBA) Program is seeking local volunteers to help seniors understand Medicare.
The Medicare program can be complicated, and confusion about the system often leaves seniors susceptible to fraud and expensive mistakes, including the potential loss of their healthcare coverage. As more Idahoans become eligible for Medicare the need for trained counselors increases.
The Idaho Department of Insurance's SHIBA program trains and certifies Medicare counselors who provide Idahoans seeking Medicare coverage as well as those needing to update their Medicare plans with clear and accurate explanations about their healthcare coverage. To learn more about becoming a Medicare counselor in your community, participate in a Medicare workshop or speak with a SHIBA counselor, call SHIBA toll free at 800-247- 4422. Introductory classes are available now.
WANTED BY THE FBI: APPLICANTS FOR THE SALT LAKE CITY VIRTUAL TEEN SYMPOSIUM
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah─The Salt Lake City FBI invites all interested high school juniors and seniors, 16- 18 years of age, in Idaho, Utah and Montana to apply to the FBI’s Teen Symposium. Classes will be held virtually on April 22-23, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
The FBI Teen Symposium provides an opportunity for high school students to catch a behind-the-scenes look at the FBI through presentations and demonstrations.
During the two-day symposium, students will be given the opportunity to learn about how evidence and hazardous material are collected at crime scenes; enhance student awareness of issues like cyber, terrorism and civil rights; and hear from FBI agents and other FBI personnel who support the FBI’s overall mission—to protect the people of the United States and defend our constitution.
Any student with an interest in the FBI is encouraged to apply. This program is not exclusive to students interested in criminal justice. This is a competitive program, and not all applicants will be selected. Student selection will be based on a quality application and essay. The application, release form and a supporting essay must be received by the Salt Lake City FBI office by April 9. Apply online at fbi.gov/file-repository/salt-lake-city-teen-symposium-application-2021-032521.pdf/view. For questions about the Teen Symposium and application, email SU_Outreach@fbi.gov.
SUN VALLEY MUSEUM OF ART ANNOUNCES 2021 SCHOLARSHIP AWARDS TO LOCAL STUDENTS & TEACHERS
KETCHUM─Sun Valley Museum of Art (SVMoA) recently announce the recipients of its 2021 Arts and Humanities Scholarship program, which provides monetary awards to local students and educators to help advance their education and experience in the arts. In this 23rd year of the program, SVMoA has reached an important milestone, having now awarded more than $1 million in scholarships to advance individuals’ pursuits in the arts.
The 20 scholarships of varying amounts awarded by The Museum fall into three different categories, each of which allows Wood River Valley students and educators to expand their education in the arts and humanities. The total amount awarded in 2021 is $38,979. Student winners include Brock Perry Rhodes, Daria Brown, Elena Vorm, Kerian Heywood, Paige DeShields, Wyatt Root, Rye Fruehling, Jennifer Jordan, Elva Chen, Lemuel Reagan, Adri Meyer, Brady Giles, Brandon Enders, Bridgette Silva, Jasmine Jordan, Ninayel Aworthy, Orrie DeShields and Sara Mendiolaza-Francia.
JACKSONS AND INSTACART KICK OFF PARTNERSHIP WITH FOODBANK DONATION
MERIDIAN─To kick off a partnership and celebrate the new delivery option in a way that delivers for the broader community, Jacksons and Instacart are donating $10,000 to The Idaho Food Bank–with $5,000 coming from Jacksons and a matching $5,000 coming from Instacart’s partnership with Feeding America. The partnership between Jacksons and ExtraMile by Jacksons and Instacart will offer same-day delivery to customers in the Treasure Valley.
“We are so grateful for community partners like Jacksons and Instacart for their support of programs that directly help their neighbors struggling with hunger,” said Morgan Wilson, Chief Development Officer of The Idaho Food Bank. “This donation will help provide food for 50,000 meals to those who need them most.”