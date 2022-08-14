Support Local Journalism


THE IDAHO FOODBANK AND IDAHO’S BEEF COMMUNITY WORK TOGETHER TO ADDRESS FOOD INSECURITY

MERIDIAN — With the help of Beef Counts, team members of True West Beef, a new beef processing plant being built in Jerome, volunteered in early July at The Idaho Foodbank to help address food insecurity. Beef Counts is a program designed to provide a consistent supply of high-quality protein throughout to The Idaho Foodbank by working with beef companies like True West Beef and Agri Beef, a family-owned business headquartered in Boise.

