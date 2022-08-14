THE IDAHO FOODBANK AND IDAHO’S BEEF COMMUNITY WORK TOGETHER TO ADDRESS FOOD INSECURITY
MERIDIAN — With the help of Beef Counts, team members of True West Beef, a new beef processing plant being built in Jerome, volunteered in early July at The Idaho Foodbank to help address food insecurity. Beef Counts is a program designed to provide a consistent supply of high-quality protein throughout to The Idaho Foodbank by working with beef companies like True West Beef and Agri Beef, a family-owned business headquartered in Boise.
“Through the Beef Counts program and volunteer support in their communities, Idaho’s beef industry plays a valuable role in our work to address food insecurity,” said Karen Vauk, president and CEO of The Idaho Foodbank. “We appreciate their ongoing support of The Idaho Foodbank and the significant role they play in helping Idahoans struggling to make ends meet.”
According to the Idaho Beef Council, there are 2.5 million cattle and calves in the state of Idaho — exceeding Idaho’s population of 1.8 million people. If you or someone you know needs food assistance, go to The Idaho Foodbank’s Food Assistance Locator: idahofoodbank.org/getfood.
ARTISTS SELECTED FOR CITY OF BOISE’S 2022 TRAFFIC BOX AND LINEN DISTRICT FENCE PUBLIC ART
BOISE — The City of Boise announced the artists for the annual Traffic Box Art and Linen District Fence. For the traffic box art, the artists are: Derrick Burton at West State Street and West Bloom Street; Eva Streicher at South Boise Village; Jess Wagner at Hill Road & North 36th Street; Laurel Macdonald at West State Street & Ellens Ferry Drive; Taelyn Baiza at West State Street & Marketplace Lane; and Vina Domingo at West State Street & Collister Drive.
For the Linen District Fence Public Art, the artist is Rachael Mayer, who will create four colorful fabric works, reminiscent of quilts. For more information, go to boiseartsandhistory.org.
RED CARPET PREMIERE OF MOVIE WRITTEN BY LOCAL AUTHOR
BOISE — The film “Finding Love in Big Sky,” based on a book of the same title by local author Angela Ruth Strong, will premiere as a fundraiser at Overland Park Cinema on 7 p.m. Sept. 9.
The showing at Overland Park Cinema will be the movie’s U.S. debut, according to a press release from Tim Pietz, publicity manager of Mountain Brook Ink. Tickets are $9, and 100% of the proceeds will go to Camp Rainbow Gold, a nonprofit organization serving children diagnosed with cancer and their families.
“On my first day of chemotherapy, I just wanted to go home and watch a feel-good movie to help me relax from what I was going through,” Strong said in the press release. “One year later, I was an extra on the set of my own feel-good movie. Now I get to host its premiere to give back to all who’ve supported both my cancer and writing journeys.”
The premiere will include a photo booth, book signing and Q & A. Tickets can be ordered through Strong’s website at angelaruthstrong.com.
OCSL TO GIVE OUT SCHOOL SUPPLIES TO FOSTER CARE COMMUNITY
BOISE — Overland Court Senior Living (OCSL) Assisted Living and Memory Care will hand out backpacks filled with school supplies to the children and youth in the foster care community. The event will be on Sunday, Aug. 14 at Lunatic Fringe Salon, a hair salon in Boise. They are collaborating with the Boise Angels, a non-profit that supports the foster care community, and attendees will also receive a “Back-to-School” haircut, according to a press release from OCSL Lifestyle Director Nicole Aervalo.
IDAHO FARM BUREAU INSURANCE HELPS A MAKE-A-WISH DREAM COME TRUE
POCATELLO — Idaho Farm Bureau Insurance held its 11th annual Make-A-Wish Summer Charitable Golf Tournament on Saturday, Aug. 6, at Pocatello’s Highland Golf Course. During the event, Farm Bureau team members raised funds to help grant the wish of Dallas, an Idaho five-year-old diagnosed with leukemia and presented Dallas with special gifts including a Minnie Mouse mini scooter.
Farm Bureau team members raised over $17,000 to help Dallas’s wish become a reality through company-wide fundraising events including a Dog Walk For The Wish, a dunk tank featuring the Farm Bureau Insurance management team, and other competitions that pitted department against department to see who could raise the most money.
“Our hearts are tied to the people of Idaho,” said Todd Argall, Idaho Farm Bureau Insurance’s Executive Vice President and CEO. “This is not only where we do business but also where we live. We welcome the opportunity to make a lasting difference to children in the area who are struggling with a challenging illness.”
THREE IDAHO NONPROFITS EARN UMPQUA BANK CHARITABLE FOUNDATION GRANTS
In its second of three community grant funding rounds in 2022, the Umpqua Bank Charitable Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization of Umpqua Bank, a subsidiary of Umpqua Holdings Corporation, awarded 62 community grants to local nonprofits across its five-state footprint totaling $336,500, including three in Idaho.
The three are: Cascade Jr/Sr High School; Life’s Kitchen, Inc.; Wyakin Warrior Foundation. The next deadline for community grant applications is 5 p.m. Pacific Standard Time on Friday, Sept. 2. Learn more at umpquabank.com/community.
BORAH HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1972 TO HOLD 50TH REUNION ON SEPT. 10
Boise — The Borah High School Class of 1972 will hold a 50th reunion on Saturday, Sept, 10. Classmates can tour Borah High that day at 10 a.m. by meeting in the parking lot near the main entrance. A fellow 1972 grad who is on the Borah staff will lead a tour.
That evening, a gathering will take place from 5 to 10 p.m. at the Stonehouse at 709 E. Park Blvd. Appetizers are $45 per person; cocktails will be available for purchase. A link to register is on the Borah Class of 1972 Facebook page.
BBP DONATES 10,000TH BIKE
BOISE — In the first week of August, the Boise Bicycle Project donated its 10,000th bicycle to young people in the Boise community. BBP gives away upwards of 1,000 bicycles a year, in an effort to promote the personal, social and environmental benefits of cycling.
"I still remember the first bike we donated,” said Jimmy Hallyburton, BBP executive director and founder in a press release. “It was 2007, gas prices were on the way up, and a teacher reached out about a little girl named Sarah whose mom had just sold the family car to pay for rent. Sarah now needed a way to get home from the school community center each afternoon, and one of our pink and purple bikes would solve the problem.”
IDAHO HUMANE SOCIETY TO CELEBRATE 30 YEARS OF SEE SPOT WALK
BOISE — The Idaho Humane Society (IHS) is celebrating its 30th annual See Spot Walk fundraising walk on Oct. 1 at 10 a.m. at Julia Davis Park. This community celebration provides opportunities to engage with fellow dog enthusiasts, compete in contests, sample dog-related goodies from vendors, purchase food from local restaurants, and participate in a 1k dog walk.
Registration is open at seespotwalk.org. All who register will receive a limited-edition t-shirt, a dog bandanna, and an assortment of additional goodies. Hoodie bundles are also available online.