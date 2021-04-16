Prayer Walk in Nampa
NAMPA—For the second year, there will be a Prayer Walk in Nampa starting at 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 24.
The walk will begin at the Nampa Train Depot, 12th Ave. South and Front Street — where they put up the Christmas Tree.
"We will be praying for our city, its people and our officials, our businesses. our children, their teachers, first responders, workers. Please join us," wrote Mary Anne Tschannen in an email announcement about the event. For more information call (208) 466-2242.
NOMINATIONS SOUGHT FOR 44TH ANNUAL ORCHIDS & ONIONS AWARDS
BOISE─Nominations are being accepted for the 44th annual Orchids & Onions Awards hosted by Preservation Idaho. The awards ceremony is designed to celebrate individuals and organizations that have made a positive contribution to historic preservation, as well as to bring awareness to those projects that have shown insensitivity to the state’s cultural history.
Orchids are granted to outstanding examples of preservation projects or practices in the following categories: Excellence in Historic Preservation, Contribution to Historic Preservation, Distinguished Preservationist, Friend of Preservation, Cultural Heritage Preservation, Heritage Stewardship and Preservation-Sensitive New Construction.
The Scott Chandler Award for Excellence in Craftsmanship Onions are awarded to projects that jeopardize Idaho’s cultural resources. Nomination forms, description of Orchid award criteria and past recipients can be accessed at preservationidaho.org/orchids-onions. Nominations are due by May 7. The awards ceremony will take place June 26 at Julia Davis Park in Boise.
NAMPA CIVIC CENTER TO HOST TRUNK SALE MAY 8
NAMPA─A community Trunk Sale will be held May 8 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Nampa Civic Center east side parking lot. The event is hosted by Spectra, providers of venue management for the civic center.
A trunk sale is a type of market where individuals come together to sell used household and garden goods. The idea of a trunk sale is that people will be selling items from their car’s trunk. There is also typically a small number of professional sellers there also that will sell new product.
Anyone who would like to participate and sell items at the event from the trunks of their vehicles and the designated parking stall next to them is invited to nampaciviccenter.com for more information. Sellers need to reserve their spots in advance through the website’s Partnerships and Vendors link. The vendor fee is $25 per area which includes two standard parking spots.
Civic Center staff will accept donations from both participants and attendees during the event. Donations will be taken to the Idaho Youth Ranch. Concessions will be available during the event.
STINKER STORES KICK-OFF PIECE OF HOPE FUNDRAISING AND AWARENESS CAMPAIGN
BOISE─Stinker Stores held a kick-off for the “Piece of Hope” fundraising and awareness campaign April 12 at all locations in Idaho. The campaign, which will run through May 1, is the fourth collaboration between Stinker Stores and six Idaho victim service providers, raising almost $400,000 to help those affected by domestic violence to date.
Customers at all Stinker locations will have the opportunity to donate and/or receive information about organizations in their communities that provide free access to services and programming for children and adults impacted by domestic violence and/or sexual abuse.
Six community organizations around the state benefitting from the campaign are Advocates Against Family Violence in Caldwell; Rose Advocates in Weiser, Payette, Emmett, McCall, Council and Cascade; YMCA in Lewiston; Women’s and Children’s Alliance in Boise; The Advocates in Hailey; and Family Services Alliance in Pocatello, Lava Hot Springs, Downey, Soda Springs and American Falls.
HOMEBUILDER DONATES OVER $120K TO SCHOOL CONSTRUCTION PROGRAM
BOISE─CBH Homes gave over $120,000 to Swan Falls High School in Kuna to open a new construction trades program where students can get hands-on experience with framing, plumbing, electrical and more.
In a press release, CBH representatives said when Swan Falls High School approached them to partner on this new program, it was an easy yes. With a decline in the trade partner work force and an increase in demand for housing, CBH is doubling their efforts to not only promote the construction industry but educate students on the benefits. With the initial $100,000 donation, Swan Falls High School was able to purchase equipment, tools, curriculum resources, gear and more to get the program up and running.
“The construction industry is more than just construction. It’s for entrepreneurs who want to start their own business. It’s for philanthropists who want to build a better community. It’s for innovators who want to find a new, more efficient way. We want students to see all of the options that they have. College doesn’t have to be the only answer,” said Corey Barton, President/Owner of CBH Homes.