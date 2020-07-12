ST. LUKE’S FITONE REGISTRATION BLITZ UNDERWAY
BOISE─The St. Luke’s FitOne 2020 fitness event is going virtual with its 5K, 10K and Half Marathon with registration underway now. St. Luke’ FitOne was originally scheduled to take place in Boise on Saturday, Sept. 26. The largest one-day running event in Idaho draws about 12,000 participants every year and helps raise money for St. Luke’s Children’s, Idaho’s only children’s hospital.
In May, race organizers put the health and safety of the community first during the COVID-19 pandemic and announced the virtual shift, which will be spread out across the state over nine days. Participants still must move but set their own course to go the distance while social distancing. The only requirement is the race be done between Sept. 18-26 and use the RaceJoy app to track the time and distance.
St. Luke’s FitOne will mail race packets in September at no additional cost. Inside, participants will find a race shirt, bib, finisher medal, breakfast bag from Albertsons and more. Participants must sign up by Sept. 9 to make sure to get a packet before the start of race week. Registration is $25, with kids ages 12 and under free with a paid adult. Prices increase on September 1 to $30. Registration will be available online at FitOneBoise.org. Participants will have until Sept. 18 to sign up to run the race.
TREASURE VALLEY REGENERATIVE FARM TO HOST UPCOMING SOIL SCHOOL
CALDWELL─McIntyre Family Farms was chosen to host a three-day Soil Health Academy school Sept. 22-24, which is designed to help other farmers successfully transition from chemically dependent conventional agricultural practices to more profitable, nature-centric regenerative methods.
Soil Health Academy schools feature instruction by Ray Archuleta, Gabe Brown, Shane New, Allen Williams, Ph.D. and other technical consultants in the soil health and regenerative agricultural movement.
“By hosting the SHA school, we can demonstrate to our fellow farmers how to implement and sell diverse animal products from their own farms through direct marketing and how they can successfully raise and graze cover crops,” Brad McIntyre said in a press release. “The key to regenerative success and increased farm profitability is to increase soil health through diversity above and below ground.”
The 1,000-acre operation consists of diverse forage, oil and seed crops with pasture-raised cattle, pigs, turkeys, chickens for meat and eggs and utilizes no-till planting, diverse cropping rotations, cover crops and managed grazing systems. The farm, which began in 1909, markets its McIntyre Pastures-branded products directly to consumers and sells cover crop seeds to farming operations throughout North America.
To learn more about the Soil Health Academy School at McIntyre Family Farms, visit soilhealthacademy.org or call 256-996-3142.
SONIC DRIVE-IN THANKS LOCAL TEACHERS WITH DONATIONS TO AID DISTANCE
OKLAHOMA CITY─To recognize the entrepreneurial spirit driving teachers to meet their students' distance learning needs during this difficult time, SONIC Drive-In matched all donations to DonorsChoose on Teacher Appreciation Day. Through Limeades for Learning, SONIC donated $1 million to public school teacher requests across the country on Teacher Appreciation Day, May 5, supporting their endeavors to provide students with essential education resources.
In Boise four teachers received a total donation of $375 including: Natalie Dalos at Andrus Elementary School for the project "Creating a Safe Place for kids!"; Dolly Higgins at Future Public School for the project "Math Packs Go the Distance"; Kimberly Greene at Pioneer School of the Arts for the project "Inspiring Good Humans"; and Cassie Moore at Ustick Elementary School for the project "Hallelujah for Headphones."
In Meridian two teachers received a total donation of $174 including:
Deborah Lafond at Meridian High School for the project "Help School Nurse Help Students Succeed" and Amy Gamez at River Valley Elementary School for the project "Becoming a Mindful School."
In Nampa five teachers received a total donation of $344 including: Lexi Thorell at Central Elementary School for the project "Books for First Graders"; Alicia Chalom at Iowa Elementary School for the project "Read It, Answer It, Check It"; Rebecca Wheeler at Owyhee Elementary School for the project "Emotional Well Being"; Jennifer Crain at Park Ridge Elementary School for the project "Rhyming Books for Kindergarten Library"; and Josephine Fisher at Sherman Elementary School for the project "3D Life."
THE J.R. SIMPLOT COMPANY SUPPORTS IDAHO FOOD BANK THROUGH FOOD PRODUCT SALE
BOISE─The J.R. Simplot Company held another “Neighborhood Foodraiser”, offering online ordering and pick-up of its locally produced frozen foods in support of the Idaho Food Bank.
The July event was held July 10 in downtown Boise. In April and May, Simplot held Foodraisers in Caldwell, Buhl and Pocatello in support of local nonprofits.
“The response to these events has been fantastic and we knew we needed to bring one to Boise near our headquarters,” Kurt Myers, Vice President, Marketing for Simplot Food Group, said in a press release. “We know this is a difficult time for a lot of people and we wanted to put our resources to work making a difference in our local communities.”
J.R. SIMPLOT COMPANY SUPPORTS VICTIMS OF DOMESTIC AND SEXUAL VIOLENCE THROUGH GRANT
BOISE─The Women’s and Children’s Alliance (WCA) was awarded a grant of $10,000 from the J.R. Simplot Company to support emergency and transitional shelter services and the critical wraparound programming for those residing within the shelters.
This grant funding will provide opportunities for safety, freedom and healing to women and children in our community, those who are perhaps some of the most vulnerable – individuals fleeing domestic abuse and sexual assault.
“We are grateful for the ongoing support from the J.R. Simplot Company.,” Bev La Chance, WCA Grant Director, said in a press release “We are continuing to see increasing numbers of community members asking for help, with increasing numbers of emergency intakes into shelter – meaning the danger is high and it is real.”
ARCTIC CIRCLE RESTAURANTS DONATES $5,000 TO THE IDAHO FOODBANK THROUGH RESTAURANT’S NONPROFIT ORGANIZATION, ARCTIC CARES
BOISE─Arctic Circle Restaurant chain recently donated $5,000 through their nonprofit, Arctic Cares, to The Idaho Foodbank and will provide thousands of food items to communities throughout Idaho at a time when it is needed most.
“Our new partnership with The Idaho Foodbank gives us a wonderful opportunity to contribute to their mission of feeding, educating and advocating for Idaho’s hungry,” said Kasey Christensen, COO of Arctic Circle Restaurants. “Arctic Cares was created years ago as a way for us to give back to the Arctic Circle family in times of need and with many of our restaurants located in Idaho, we’re grateful to be able to reach these communities during such a critical time. We look forward to continuing our partnership in the years to come.”
OVER 1,300 PET FRIENDLY LICENSE PLATES SOLD IN IDAHO
The Idaho Transportation office reported that they have sold about 1,300 Pet Friendly licenses plates through the end of June and continue to increase every day. In 2019, Representative Melissa Wintrow worked with former Representative Hy Kloc to pass Pet Friendly License Plate legislation.
Kloc worked on the legislation for several years but fell short by a few votes when it came to the floor. Once it was passed in 2019, the legislation went into effect on July 1, 2019. Since then, there has been a purchase of the license plate in every county in Idaho.
The Idaho Humane Society has been holding the proceeds from the sale of the plate in the Pet’s Lover’s Fund. The funds will be distributed to non-profit animal shelters, municipal shelters and 501(c)3 animal rescue groups to assist low-income citizens with spay and neutering services for their dogs and cats. There is a little over $31,000 to distribute from plate sales. An independent board not overseen by the Idaho Humane Society will distribute the funds to qualified applicants.
Any 501(c)3 animal shelter or rescue group, municipal shelter, or Idaho veterinarian can apply for a grant through the website petfriendlyplate.com. Applications will be accepted July 10-24 with grants awarded shortly after. Pet Friendly license plates can be purchased at your local DMV.