MEMORIAL DAY EVENT TO TAKE PLACE TOMORROW AT KUNA CEMETERY
KUNA—A Memorial Day event sponsored by the Kuna American Legion Post 142 and the Cemetery Board will be held tomorrow at the Kuna Cemetery at 1 p.m.
The event will start with the Treasure Valley American Legion Riders arriving with the flags and posting the American Flag. The National Anthem will be sung by the Kuna Middle School Choirs. This year A3C Jay Ball and his family will be honored. Jay will represent the over 300 Veterans buried in the Kuna Cemetery. Each Veteran grave will be honored with an American Flag and a special Wreath will be placed on Ball’s grave.
Bagpiper Lloyd Blackstone will provide solo music. The program will last about 30 minutes and refreshments will be served following the program.
PRESERVATION IDAHO’S 45TH ANNUAL ORCHIDS & ONIONS AWARDS
CALL FOR NOMINATIONS
BOISE—Since 1977, Preservation Idaho has hosted the Orchids and Onions event, an awards ceremony designed to celebrate individuals and organizations that have made a positive contribution to historic preservation, as well as to bring awareness to those projects that have shown insensitivity to the state’s cultural history.
Orchids are granted to outstanding examples of preservation projects or practices in the following categories: Excellence in Historic Preservation, Contribution to Historic Preservation, Distinguished Preservationist, Friend of Preservation, Cultural Heritage Preservation, Heritage Stewardship, Preservation-Sensitive New Construction and the Scott Chandler Award for Excellence in Craftsmanship
Onions are awarded to projects that jeopardize Idaho’s cultural resources.
An impartial jury of preservationists, historians and architects will be appointed to review nominations. An awards ceremony will be held July 30 from 1 to 4 p.m. in Twin Falls.
The nomination deadline is June 10. Nomination form and description of Orchid award criteria can be found at preservationidaho.org/orchids-onions.
AMERICAN LEGION POST 113 COLLECTING DONATIONS FOR CHRISTMAS PARTY FOR FAMILIES OF INCARCERATED VETERANS
MERIDIAN—American Legion Post 113 will be hosting a Christmas party this December for the families of the veterans that are incarcerated at the Idaho Department of Corrections facility in Boise. The date and time will be determined after further coordination with the prison.
The post will host a family Christmas party with a visit from Santa Claus and gifts for the children. The Post Radio Club will send a RadioGram to the North Pole during the event. Cash donations for this event would be appreciated and can be mailed to American Legion Post 113, 22 W. Broadway, Meridian, Idaho, 83680.
In the memo section of the check write: IDOC Christmas Party. For more information about this event, contact Richard Dees at 208-888-1343 or rjdees@aol.com.
IDAHO COMMUNITY FOUNDATION GRANTS $294K FOR EDUCATION
The Idaho Community Foundation has awarded $294,000 to 23 education projects in Idaho through the Idaho Future Fund, including $93,000 for projects in southwest Idaho. Grants from the fund are intended to create, sustain or reinvigorate impactful educational programs throughout the state in the areas of preschool scholarships, charter schools, public schools/public school libraries and supplemental educational programs.
Grant recipients in southwest Idaho are Breaking Chains Academy of Development — $10,000; Cascade Public Library — $3,000; Cascade School District #422 — $15,000; Giraffe Laugh, Inc. — $15,000; Homedale Joint School District #370 — $15,000; Onerefugee — $15,000; Shepherd’s Home, Inc. — $5,000; Valley County Economic Development Council — $15,000.
DELTA DENTAL DONATES NEW WATER FOUNDTAIN/BOTTLE FILLING STATION TO TWO LOCAL SCHOOLS
BOISE—Fruitland Elementary School and Homedale Middle School will receive a new Elkay water fountain/bottling filling station through Delta Dental of Idaho’s Rethink Your Drink grant program. The program encourages children across the state to drink water instead of sugar-sweetened beverages, which can lead to oral health issues such as tooth decay and cavities. The schools will also receive reusable water bottles, dental care kits and Rethink Your Drink educational materials for students and staff.
BOISE’S FIRST FEMSTEM FESTIVAL SET FOR JUNE 18
BOISE—Boise’s first FEMSTEM festival celebrating movement, mindfulness and STEM will take place June 18 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Old Timer’s Shelter at Ann Morrison Park.
Presented by Idaho Women in Technology and Womeness Community, the interactive event will start with sunrise yoga and will feature speakers including an interactive keynote Dr. Satyavani Rising, “The Gift of Anxiety.” Pop up clinics will include Idaho Rock Hounding 101, Drones & Physics, Krav Maga self-defense and Hiking safety 101. There will also be Highland Games stone throwing, log sawing, fiddling and a safe strength training kinesiology tent.
The cost is free, but an RSVP is required. Visit bit.ly/FEMSTEM22 to register and womenesscommunity.com/who-we-are/ for more information.
MERIDIAN SEEKING ARTISTS FOR THREE OPPORTUNITIES
MERIDIAN—The City of Meridian currently has three open Calls to Artists — one for artists who wish to display their artwork in one of Initial Point Galley’s monthly rotating art exhibits; one for a public art project at the new Five Mile Creek Pathway Trailhub site along Ten Mile Road; and one for youth artists interested in a mural apprenticeship at Meridian’s Tully Skate Park.
A current Call to Artists is open for artists interested in displaying their two-dimensional or three-dimensional artwork in Meridian City Hall’s Initial Point Gallery during 2023. The deadline to apply is June 1.
The Call to Artists for the Five Mile Creek Pathway Trailhub is a Request for Qualifications (RFQ) for designing and installing a public art project at a park-like Trailhub location that serves as the gateway to the Five Mile Creek Pathway, one of the City’s priority pedestrian routes. Possibilities for artwork include a free-standing sculpture, kinetic sculpture, functional or interactive artwork, archway or other visual artwork that is highly visible to facility users, passersby, and motorists on Ten Mile Road. The deadline to apply is June 3.
The Call to Artists for a Youth Mural Artist Apprenticeship presents an opportunity for a youth artist to collaborate on a mural project at Tully Park Skatepark. The current mural at the skatepark was painted by a group of alternative school students approximately ten years ago and is now faded and in need of an update.
Miguel Angel Almeida, a local painter, illustrator, and digital artist of Mexican descent from Caldwell, will mentor and collaborate with the youth artist chosen for this project. Almeida has been skateboarding for 17 years and skated at Tully skatepark often growing up. He has collaborated with numerous businesses in our community and been involved in various public art projects. The youth artist selected will collaborate with Almeida through the design, review, and installation stages of the mural project. The deadline to apply is June 15.
For more information visit meridiancity.org/mac/macmenu/calls-to-artists.
IDAHO HIGH SCHOOL THEATER AWARDS SHOWCASE TO SPOTLIGHT WINNERS JUNE 10 AT MORRISON CENTER
BOISE—The winners of the inaugural Idaho High School Theater Awards (IHSTA) program have been announced. The Idaho High School Theater Awards Showcase will be held on Friday, June 10, at the Morrison Center. The showcase will be directed and choreographed by Ray Mercer, of Disney’s The Lion King on Broadway. Tickets are on sale now for $10.
The announcement of winners, hosted by Morrison Center Director of Arts Education Luke Lords, was presented across the Morrison Center social media channels and can be viewed at morrisoncenter.com/events/detail/idaho-high-school-theater-awards-showcase.
STINKER STORES’ PUZZLE PIECE CAMPAIGN RAISES $120K FOR DOMESTIC ABUSE AND SEXUAL ASSAULT PROGRAMS
BOISE—Stinker Stores recently presented $120,000 to six Idaho domestic abuse organizations, the recipients of the 2022 Piece of Hope Fundraising and Awareness Campaign benefiting survivors and their families impacted by the trauma of domestic abuse and sexual assault.
From April 8 to April, customers at all Stinker locations donated funds and learned about organizations seeking to help those impacted by the trauma of domestic abuse or sexual assault. Stinker Stores owners, Charley and Nanny Jones, offer their heartfelt thanks to Idaho customers who donated $116,000 and added an additional $4,000 in support of this campaign.
The six organizations benefiting from the fundraiser are the Women’s and Children’s Alliance (WCA); Advocates Against Family Violence; Rose Advocates; Clarkston, Moscow and Lewiston YWCA; The Advocates; and the Family Services Alliance.
SCENTSY FAMILY FOUNDATION AWARDS WCA WITH $10,000 GRANT
BOISE—The Women’s and Children’s Alliance (WCA) was awarded a grant of $10,000 from Scentsy for financial assistance in its emergency and transitional shelter services programs. Scentsy leadership Heidi and Orville Thompson connected business to philanthropic endeavors with the Scentsy Family Foundation creation in 2009, to support their company motto, “contribute more than you take,” asking customers and staff to assist in “causes they care about,” according to their website. Overall, the Scentsy Family Foundation has donated more than $15.2 million to local and global organizations since its inception, with a focus on “...children, family, and communities.”