MERIDIAN PARKS AND RECREATION ACCEPTING ENTRIES FOR UNPLUG AND BE OUTSIDE
MERIDIAN—The Meridian Parks and Recreation Department is seeking activity partners for the 2022 Unplug and Be Outside event, May 7-14. The weeklong series of events is designed to encourage people of all ages to take a break from television, video games and social media and get outside.
Businesses and organizations that would like to offer a free class in areas of arts, sports or recreation are encouraged to apply. Last year’s activities included tennis, golf, outdoor photography, fishing and line-dancing. Free admission or field trips are also welcome.
Interested partners can sign up at meridiancity.org/unplug or call (208) 489-0564. The deadline is March 25.
PASTOR GREG LAURIE TO HOST BOISE HARVEST APRIL 23-24 AT EXTRA MILE ARENA
BOISE — Greg Laurie, founder and lead pastor of Harvest Churches and Harvest Crusades, will return to ExtraMile Arena for a free two-night community event on Saturday, April 23 and Sunday, April 24 for Boise Harvest, the ministry’s first live outreach event of 2022.
Partnering with over 100 churches in the greater Boise area, Boise Harvest will feature messages from Pastor Laurie and performances from Christian music artists Jeremy Camp, Chris Tomlin, Andy Mineo and Jordan Feliz.
Doors will open at 4:30 p.m. local time each day and the production will be translated to Spanish and American Sign Language on site. Visit harvest.org/boise-harvest-2022/ for more information. Additional guests, details and updates will be announced.
IDAHO PUBLIC TV SEEKS NOMINATIONS FOR DIGITAL INNOVATOR HONOR
Idaho Public Television is accepting nominations for a tech-savvy, innovative and collaborative schoolteacher to honor as their next Digital Innovator.
The IdahoPTV Digital Innovator program recognizes Idaho teachers who enhance learning by integrating technology or digital media into their classrooms. Each spring, IdahoPTV selects one Idaho K-12 educator to serve as Digital Innovator for the following school year.
Members of the public can nominate their favorite classroom changemaker to be the 2022-2023 IdahoPTV Digital Innovator. Nominations will be accepted from March 14 through April 15. Nominees must be K-12 educators holding a current teaching certificate and currently teaching in an Idaho classroom or working in an Idaho school. Those interested in nominating a teacher can do so online at idahoptv.org/digitalinnovator.
The winning Digital Innovator will be announced in May. This teacher will have opportunities to explore new teaching strategies and share their knowledge with other Idaho teachers. Throughout the 2022-2023 school year, the Digital Innovator will partner with IdahoPTV education staff on professional development trainings for teachers around Idaho. They will also receive an expenses-paid trip to the Northwest Council for Computer Education (NCCE) 2023 conference in Seattle as well as a classroom innovation kit from IdahoPTV.
JOIN JUMP AND IDAHO HUMANE SOCIETY IN CELEBRATING PETS IN APRIL
BOISE—Jack’s Urban Meeting Place is collaborating with the Idaho Humane Society to honor our feathered, furry and finned friends during the month of April.
If you have a hilarious hound, fabulous feline, crazy cockatoo or pet companion that is bursting with personality and a charm of their own, JUMP invites you to participate in a month-long celebration of Pets and their Peeps.
A lamppost banner showcasing your pet can be purchased with a $200 donation to the Idaho Humane Society. Only 55 banners are available and they will be displayed April 1 – 24.
Pet owners can also send in their favorite pet photos or short videos of owners and their pets playing, bonding, training or just hanging out together. Photos and videos will be shared on JUMP’s large outdoor JUMPotron screen daily throughout April.
Please send your photos/videos along with your photo release form to jumpplaystudio@gmail.com by March 18. For more information, visit jumpboise.org.
DARIGOLD RENEWS FUNDRAISING PARTNERSHIP WITH REGIONAL GIRL SCOUT COUNCILS FOR 2022 COOKIE SEASON
Darigold, Inc., the marketing and processing arm of Northwest Dairy Association, is teaming up with Girl Scout councils across the Mountain West as part of the annual Girl Scout Cookie season to provide financial assistance for Girl Scouts who might otherwise not be able to participle in Girl Scout activities.
Throughout the month of March, Darigold will donate a portion of sales from every half-gallon carton of Darigold milk sold at participating retailers to the partnering Girl Scout councils. Participating retailers include Albertsons, Fred Meyer, QFC, Safeway, and Harmons Neighborhood Grocer.
Funds from this year’s Milk and Cookie campaign will be dedicated to supporting participation in Girl Scout programs focusing on leadership and diversity, equity and inclusion. With the addition of Girl Scout’s new cookie, Adventurefuls, Darigold is proud to be supporting today’s dreamers as they embark on adventures that will last a lifetime.