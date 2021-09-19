COMMUNITY VOLUNTEERS NEEDED FOR RAKE-UP NAMPA EVENT NOV. 13
NAMPA—Fall is a beautiful time of year, but falling leaves often pose a problem for senior and disabled residents who are unable to rake fallen leaves on their property. The City of Nampa is seeking applications from both Nampa residents who need help with leaves and volunteer teams to assist them for the annual Rake-Up Nampa event, which will be held Saturday, Nov. 13.
Rake-Up Nampa begins with a volunteer kick-off party in Historic Downtown Nampa. In the parking lot near the Nampa Train Depot team leaders can pick up supplies and volunteers are welcome to enjoy coffee provided by Dutch Bros. and breakfast provided by the City of Nampa. The event kicks off between 8 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. and teams are usually done raking before 11 a.m.
Rakes are available as needed and leaf bags are provided. Rake-Up Nampa will be using paper leaf bags as we move toward a more environmentally friendly program. Once filled, these paper bags will be picked up on participating residents’ regular trash day by Republic Services for recycling.
To apply to have your yard raked, you must apply by Oct. 22. To qualify, you must be at least 60 years old or disabled, unable to rake your property and live within the city limits. Volunteer teams need to register by Nov. 2 and should have at least eight participants with a team leader as a contact person. For more information visit cityofnampa.us/161/Rake-Up-Nampa or call 208-468-5430.
WYAKIN FOUNDATION ANNOUNCES VIRTUAL GUARDIAN BALL
BOISE—The Wyakin Foundation recently announced the annual Guardian Ball, their most significant fundraising event of the year, will be a virtual event on Oct. 8. It boasts a silent and live auction, warrior paddle-ups, sponsorships and raising awareness for the veterans they serve.
“Pivoting to an online virtual event for the second year in a row was a difficult decision,” said Executive Director Cory Rodriguez. “We had hoped to celebrate our 10th Annual event in person this year, but we felt that the most responsible thing to do was staying with the virtual format”.
The ball will be live via multiple social media options starting at 6:30 p.m. The Wyakin Foundation is hoping to raise $100,000 with the virtual event. Currently, the Wyakin Foundation has 43 active warriors in their classic Wyakin Program. It takes about $5,000 to support a single warrior for an entire year. If the Guardian Ball meets its goal, they would be able to help nearly half of their current warriors for twelve months or all forty-three for six months.
There will be a “Guardian Ball Party Pack” that local viewers can purchase to host a fun watch party at your house the night of the event. For updates regarding the Virtual Guardian Ball, you can visit https://guardianball10.afrogs.org/#/index or contact Chelsea Miller directly at chelsea.miller@wyakin.org or 208-853-6001.
Friends of Harriman State Park recognized with national award for efforts
RALEIGH, N.C.—America’s State Parks recently recognized people, projects and programs from state parks across the country at their annual conference held Setp. 10. The Friends of Harriman State Park in Idaho was one of seven entities to receive the President’s Award, which is presented to individuals, groups and organizations who have made an extraordinary contribution to America’s State Parks at the local, state or national level.
The Friends of Harriman State Park received the award for their diligent efforts to support the park, including their recent work to replace the historic cattle bridge connecting the park to the surrounding community. Their successful fundraising and planning led to the installation of the new bridge in November 2020.
IDAHO COFFEE CHAIN DUTCH BROS OFFERING FREE EDUCATION PROGRAM FOR EMPLOYEES
Idaho coffee chain Dutch Bros is offering a free education program for its employees, including baristas. Bright Horizons EdAssist Solutions has partnered with Dutch Bros Coffee to help its employees further their education with its new Education Benefit Program, giving Dutch Bros employees the opportunity to write their own future. The program will enable employees to pursue a degree or certification (skills-based short-term credential), providing career and financial mobility.
The Dutch Bros Education Benefits Program is a custom-designed program tailored specifically to the talent needs, growth trajectory and goals of the company. The resulting program gives Dutch Bros employees the opportunity to realize the dream of education and advancement, cost and worry free. In addition, EdAssist Solutions student success and career coaches will support employees with a clear path to education options and understanding of the requirements needed to advance within the company.