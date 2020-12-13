WASSMUTH CENTER’S ANNE FRANK MEMORIAL FUNDRAISER EXCEEDS GOAL IN LESS THAN 24 HOURS, VIA GOFUNDME
BOISE—In response to the vandalism of the Anne Frank Memorial in Boise, more than 100 donors helped surpass a $5,000 fundraising goal set by the Wassmuth Center for Human Rights in less than 24 hours.
As of noon on Friday, the fundraising total was $7,757, showcasing the community support for both the Memorial itself and the values of kindness, compassion, and anti-racism it represents. This community-driven fundraising effort shows, in the words of Anne Frank, “How wonderful it is that nobody need wait a single moment before starting to improve the world.”
The Memorial was vandalized Monday with swastika stickers. The fundraiser also coincided with the first day of Hanukkah’s festival of lights and International Human Rights Day. The GoFundMe was started by Oliver Russell, the Boise-based branding agency that also helped organize and mobilize fundraising to create the memorial in 2000.
Donations to help protect the Memorial and to support the Wassmuth Center can still be made directly at: gofundme.com/we-are-everywhere-protect-the-anne-frank-memorial.
FIRST ANNUAL IDAHO COMMUNITY CHRISTMAS SINGALONG SET FOR DEC. 21, PARKING LOT LOCATIONS SOUGHT
TREASURE VALLEY — The first annual Idaho Community Christmas Singalong will take place Monday, Dec. 21 from 6 to 7 p.m. at various locations throughout the Treasure Valley.
With many concerts and events canceled this Christmas due to the pandemic, organizers of this singalong event have turned to radio to provide an avenue to join the community in a drive-in movie style experience. Participants can drive to participating parking lots and tune in to Magic 97.9 FM to singalong with Christmas favorites. Some of the locations include parking lots at the Ford Idaho Center, the Meridian Linder Temple and several parks in Meridian, including Kleiner, Heroes, Bear Creek and Settlers.
Program, music, and lyrics will be available on the Idaho Community Christmas Sing-Along Facebook page and Magic 97.9 FM Facebook page with downloadable lyric sheets on magic979boise.com.
Organizers of the event said in a press release that they are hoping to see many churches, schools, shopping malls and event centers participate. Anyone interested in being a promoter of a parking lot location may contact Diane Bevan or Tonn Petersen at IdahoChristmasCarols@gmail.com or message through Facebook.
All promoters must follow all safety guidelines, including strict adherence to social distancing guidelines.
BOISE’S KCIX MIX 106 HOSTS TOY DRIVE CONCLUDES MONDAY
BOISE─Townsquare Media’s Mix 106 / KCIX wraps up 12 Days of ChristMix Toy Drive Monday, Dec. 14. Mix 106 Morning hosts Moug & Angie will broadcast live from The Village at Meridian, collecting toys, bikes and gift cards for families and children of the Treasure Valley. Moug & Angie Mornings will broadcast live from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. tomorrow. All event donations and proceeds to benefit Treasure Valley families through partner organizations: Women’s and Children’s Alliance, Boise Rescue Mission, Ronald McDonald House Charities and Refugee Office of Idaho. For more information, visit mix106radio.com.
“It is the perfect year to launch this new valley tradition since many families in Southern Idaho are making less income or are without jobs entirely,” host John Moug said in a press release. “Our goal is to make sure that no child wakes up on Christmas morning thinking that Santa Claus skipped their house, and that no parent feels like they’ve let their children down because of circumstances out of their control.”
TEENS FOR ALZHEIMER’S AWARENESS SCHOLARSHIP ESSAY CONTEST OPEN TO HIGH SCHOOL SENIORS IMPACTED BY ALZHEIMER’S
NEW YORK─High school seniors impacted by Alzheimer’s disease can win up to $5,000 for college through the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America’s (AFA) national Teens for Alzheimer’s Awareness College Scholarship Essay Contest. Students can enter the contest by visiting alzfdn.org/scholarship. The deadline for submissions is Feb. 15, 2021.
AFA’s scholarship essay contest is open to college-bound high school seniors. Applicants must submit a 1,200 to 1,500-word essay describing how Alzheimer’s disease has impacted their lives and what they have learned about themselves, their family and/or their community through their experience with Alzheimer’s.
Awards range from first prize of $5,000, second prize of $2,500, third prize of $1,500 to honorable mentions between $400 and $1,000. Since the program’s inception, nearly $300,000 in college scholarships have been awarded.
BRANDT FOUNDATION ANNOUNCES 2020 GRANT RECIPIENTS
NAMPA─The Brandt Foundation of Nampa announced more than $989,000 in grants awarded to 34 local organizations last week. The beneficiaries of the Foundation are involved in higher and secondary education, youth groups, Christian missions and other community groups.
The beneficiaries include the Brandt Fellow of Free Enterprise Capitalism at BSU, a professorship supported by the Foundation since 2003. Other recipients include Northwest Nazarene University with grants for both their general fund and scholarships. The College of Western Idaho will receive money for scholarships.
Recipient Ambrose School is coordinating a program to bring lectures on free enterprise to students in Treasure Valley private schools. Love INC received a contribution for the New Hope Community.
Other grant recipients include the Boise Rescue Mission, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Idaho Freedom Foundation, Nampa Salvation Army, Stanton Health, Nampa Boys and Girls Club, Nampa Christian Schools, Biblical Studies Center and Mission Aviation Fellowship.
ALLIANCE TITLE & ESCROW’S CLOSING THE GAP FOOD DRIVE ANNOUNCES COLLECTIONS BENEFITING IDAHO FOODBANK AND STAR OUTREACH PROGRAM
BOISE─Alliance Title & Escrow Corp. held their ninth annual ‘Closing the Hunger Gap’ Food Drive this October. Branches throughout Idaho and Montana helped to end hunger by collecting food and monetary donations throughout the month.
As a company, this year their branches were able to collect 13,023 pounds of non-perishable food items and $21,753 in monetary donations.
In a press release, Alliance Title thanked the community for their ongoing participation and generosity. Since its inaugural year in 2012, Alliance Title’s ‘Closing the Hunger Gap’ companywide campaign has donated 230,376 pounds of food and over $275,000 to various local food banks in Idaho, Montana, Washington and Wyoming.
THE WHITTENBERGER FOUNDATION AWARDS GRANT TO WOMEN’S AND CHILDREN’S ALLIANCE
BOISE─The Whittenberger Foundation announced a grant award of $4,000 to the Women’s and Children’s Alliance (WCA) to support counseling services for adults and children whose lives have been impacted by domestic abuse.
According to a press release, the WCA provides access to master’s-level clinicians trained in a variety of approaches to help clients on the road to healing. The WCA provided 1,645 individual counseling sessions for adults and children last fiscal year. And the free weekly community support groups for survivors of domestic abuse and sexual assault have been transitioned to a virtual platform during this global health pandemic to ensure those who need us are still able to connect in a safe, ongoing way.
“Counseling is a proven strategy in the holistic approach of providing service to victims of domestic violence and breaking the isolation of domestic violence by seeking counseling can help victims to move forward. We are so grateful for the support from the Whittenberger Foundation. This funding will help us provide critical services to our clients.” said Bev La Chance, WCA Grants Director.
IDAHO PARTNERS FOR GOOD GIVE $15,000 GRANT TO BOISE BICYCLE PROJECT
BOISE─Idaho Partners for Good, a new philanthropic foundation with a mission to develop stronger and better equipped nonprofits, recently presented a grant of $15,000 to the Boise Bicycle Project. The grant is the first step in a three-year partnership intended to build operational capacity and further develop core strengths.
“The Boise Bicycle Project is the ideal candidate to test this new philanthropic concept on because they have a strong leader, great programs, are interested in creating transportation options that work for all and are positioned to be a strategic systems leader in this community,” Blossom Johnston, Founding Director, Idaho Partners for Good said in a press release. “Like most, there are gaps in at least one area of what we call the “Big 5” (governance, evaluation, finances HR, marketing). We will help co-design solutions and deploy experts for the long haul so by the time we exit, the BBP will be in a much stronger, healthier and better equipped position so they can do more of what they do best.”
For more information, visit idahopartners4good.org.