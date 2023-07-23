KENDALL AUTO GROUP HOSTS KENDALL GAMES CHARITY EVENT FRIDAYKendall Auto Group is hosting its first Kendall Games charity event from 6-8 p.m. Friday at Julius M. Kleiner Memorial Park, 1900 N. Records Ave. in Meridian.
Fifteen teams of five to eight people will compete to raise money for a nonprofit of their choice, and team sign-ups are open to the public. The competition consists of five events, with each event winner granted $2,000, half of which will go to a nonprofit of their choice, and the other half will be donated to Faces of Hope, a local organization that provides crisis intervention services for individuals and families.
Kendall has pledged $10,000 toward the game prizes, with a minimum of $5,000 donated to Faces of Hope. The prize pool will increase with the addition of further sponsors. Kendall hopes this event will bring Faces of Hope closer to its goal of opening a new center in Meridian.
For more details on this event, visit KendallGivesBacks.com.
WEST VALLEY HUMANE SOCIETY OFFERS $10 DOG ADOPTIONSWest Valley Humane Society in Caldwell is currently offering discounted dog adoption fees during its Summer Lovin’ adoption event. Any dog over six months of age will be just $10 to adopt, and puppies under six months will have a $50 adoption fee. The event is ongoing and doesn’t have a hard stop date.
“We just want to see our dogs go into loving homes,” says Executive Director Jennifer Adkins. “If we can help remove barriers such as high adoption fees, we hope that encourages families to consider adopting dogs from our shelter.”
Shelters across the country are experiencing increases in their populations for both dogs and cats. WVHS is currently at capacity, meaning its dog kennels are full and the shelter is working tirelessly to get dogs adopted quickly so they can accommodate strays coming in. Dog owners no longer able to keep their dogs are being put on a waiting list, Adkins says, until an available kennel opens for them. In the meantime, WVHS offers programs such as Adopt from Home, so that dogs can be adopted out in the community without needing a kennel in the shelter.
West Valley Humane Society is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. If you are interested in adoption, visit westvalleyhumanesociety.org and submit an application so that WVHS can schedule your appointment. Adoptable animals are available to view on the website and are updated in real time. Adoption fees usually range from $25-$500 and include spay/neuter, vaccines and a microchip.
If you can’t add to your family right now, there are other ways to help WVHS and other local animal rescue organizations. WVHS is seeking fosters to temporarily house kittens, puppies, and adult dogs and cats in need. You can also help by volunteering or donating to WVHS.
ZIONS BANK TO HOST VIRTUAL WORKSHOP ON MARKETING STRATEGIES Marketing strategies for small businesses will be the focus of a virtual workshop hosted by Zions Bank’s Business Resource Center.
“Fueling Growth: Unleashing the Power of Marketing for Long-Term Business Success” will be held from 10-11 a.m. Thursday. This workshop will help attendees understand effective strategies that can propel their brand to new heights, attract and retain customers, and ultimately drive revenue growth. These strategies include leveraging a strong brand identity, conducting marketing research and developing compelling messages.
The workshop will be led by Zions Bank Marketing Group Manager Brad Herbert, who has more than 17 years of branding, marketing and business strategy experience. He graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Advertising Communications from Brigham Young University and an MBA from the University of Utah.
The virtual event is free, but registration is required via Eventbrite or by calling 208-501-7503.
TREASURE VALLEY ROLLER DERBY’S NEXT GAME BENEFITS WASSMUTH CENTER FOR HUMAN RIGHTSTreasure Valley Roller Derby, Boise’s only ranked Women’s Flat Track Derby Association league, will have its next game July 29 at the Idaho Central Arena with doors opening at 5:30 p.m. The first game starts at 6:30 p.m. between TVRD’s All-Stars and Junction City Roller Derby from Ogden, Utah. The second game is at 8 p.m. between TVRD’s Boise River Rollers (the B Team) vs. Wydaho, a pickup team made of skaters from Idaho and Wyoming.
TVRD’s sponsored charity for this game is the Wassmuth Center for Human Rights. A portion of ticket sales will be donated to support them and their mission.
Tickets are $15 through Ticketmaster at tinyurl.com/roller-derby-0729. Kids 12 and under are free. Additionally, VIP 18+ tickets ($20) will be sold at the door on the day of the event, offering trackside seating, an immersive experience for those who want to be at the heart of the action.
JOIN WARHAWK AIR MUSEUM FOR 21st ANNUAL WARBIRD ROUNDUP
The Warbird Roundup is Idaho’s largest two-day gathering of historic warbirds from across the country, offering a chance to watch warbirds fly, see them up close and meet the pilots. The Warhawk Air Museum’s knowledgeable announcers and pilots will educate the crowd about each of the warbirds including their history, interesting facts and importance to our country.
Guest speaker Bob Cardin was the project manager for the recovery of the P-38 Lightning Glacier Girl that crash-landed in Greenland in July 1942 and was buried under ice. He also oversaw her 10-year restoration.
General admission tickets are $30; $28 for seniors and military. Kids ages 14 and under get in free with a paid adult.
There will be food trucks on site and visitors get full access to the museum and displays. Gates open at 8:30 a.m. Flying is 9 a.m.-2 p.m. The schedule and warbirds are subject to change and weather permitting. More details can be found at tinyurl.com/warbird-23.
IDAHO FOODBANK, BEEF COMMUNITY PARTNER TO NOURISH NEIGHBORS IN NEED
July is Beef Month in Idaho. According to the Idaho Department of Agriculture, with more cattle than people in the state, Idaho’s beef industry is the second-largest agricultural industry, ranking right behind dairy. The Idaho Foodbank is pleased to partner with the beef community to help Idahoans who are struggling to make ends meet.
Beef Counts is a community-based partnership that began in 2010 between Idaho’s beef industry and The Idaho Foodbank. Beef Counts is designed to provide a consistent supply of high-quality protein throughout the year to those who are food insecure. Since the program began, it has provided over 2.2 million servings of beef to Idahoans in need.
“The Beef Counts program is a great way to give back to the community,” said Trish Dowton, Lemhi County cow/calf producer. “As a rancher, I believe strongly in the quality and commitment that goes into producing beef and beef products in this state. As a good neighbor, I and other ranchers want to make sure that all Idahoans have access to the nutrient-dense protein of our beef.”
During Beef Month, 13 student-athletes from the Boise State football team volunteered at The Idaho Foodbank to help give hunger the boot by getting beef ready for distribution to our neighbors in need. They volunteered for two hours and labeled and packed 3,796 pounds of beef.
You can learn more and support the Beef Counts program on The Idaho Foodbank’s website. All donations to the Beef Counts program up to $50,000 will be matched by Agri Beef, a locally owned family business and producers of Double R Ranch Northwest Beef.
The Idaho Foodbank appreciates all the supporters of the Beef Counts program, including Agri Beef, AgWest Farm Credit, Zions Bank, Pendleton Whiskey, the Paul Nettleton family, the Bill Lickley family and other beef industry partners.
If you or someone you know needs food assistance, please go to The Idaho Foodbank’s Food Assistance Locator at idahofoodbank.org/getfood.
D.L. EVANS BANK DONATES $17,500 TO ST. LUKE’S RESPITE HOUSE
As part of its large donation effort, D.L. Evans Bank is pleased to announce that the St. Luke’s Respite House is one of the chosen recipients of the donation. The St. Luke’s Respite House will be receiving $17,500 from D.L. Evans Bank.
The St. Luke’s Respite House provides accommodations for cancer patients and their families who need to travel away from home to receive their treatment. This offers a home away from home with comfort and care so they can focus on their treatment.
The D.L. Evans Bank team presented a check at the St. Luke’s Respite House located in Fruitland on June 16.
ARTS COMMISSION ANNOUNCES FY 2024 GRANTS
The Idaho Commission on the Arts on July 13 announced its Fiscal Year 2024 annual grants, totaling $726,000 to 85 organizations and schools spanning 26 communities throughout the state. Organizations and schools receiving grants will match their awards with locally generated funds. These grants ensure Idahoans of all ages, in every region, have access to the rich cultural legacy of our state and allow Idaho students to thrive through creative learning.
In announcing the grants, Idaho Commission on the Arts Chair Steve Allred said in a news release, “Arts organizations are catalysts for economic prosperity in Idaho cities and towns. Arts production in Idaho accounts for $2.1 billion and 2.3% of our state economy, and supports 20,257 jobs, 4,063 of them directly. Arts are good business and we thank Governor Little and the Idaho Legislature for recognizing the value of Idaho’s artistic traditions.”
The complete list of 2024 annual grants can be found at the Arts Idaho website.
MOUNTAIN WEST BANK STAFF HELP TWO TREASURE VALLEY NONPROFITS
Employees from eight Mountain West Bank offices in the Treasure Valley recently volunteered to help two local nonprofits complete projects.
Bank staff built picnic tables at the Boys & Girls Club of Nampa and helped organize donations and clean at St. Vincent de Paul locations in Boise and Meridian.
Meanwhile, employees from 11 Mountain West Bank offices in North Idaho and Eastern Washington helped nine charitable organizations in their region.
“We are so grateful to Mountain West Bank for being here today,” Melissa Gentry, CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Canyon County, said. “We got new carpet thanks to the Nagel Foundation, but all of our stuff had to be removed off the carpet and so now we have to put everything back and it’s been quite the process for us — especially with kids in the building. This building serves 230 kids a day and so our staff are busy with the kids, which just leaves a couple of us to get everything moved back. Mountain West Bank’s volunteers were able to come in and get us organized and put everything back in our desks and get our computers set up and all that so we can continue our work here at the Nampa Boys and Girls Club.”