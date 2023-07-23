Support Local Journalism


KENDALL AUTO GROUP HOSTS KENDALL GAMES CHARITY EVENT FRIDAYKendall Auto Group is hosting its first Kendall Games charity event from 6-8 p.m. Friday at Julius M. Kleiner Memorial Park, 1900 N. Records Ave. in Meridian.

Fifteen teams of five to eight people will compete to raise money for a nonprofit of their choice, and team sign-ups are open to the public. The competition consists of five events, with each event winner granted $2,000, half of which will go to a nonprofit of their choice, and the other half will be donated to Faces of Hope, a local organization that provides crisis intervention services for individuals and families.

Town Talk 5 - Warbird Roundup

The Republic P-47 "Dottie Mae" joined vintage military aircraft from across the country at the annual Warbird Roundup in 2019 at the Warhawk Air Museum in Nampa. 
Town Talk 6 - Idaho Foodbank BSU

During Beef Month, 13 Boise State football student-athletes volunteered at The Idaho Foodbank for two hours, labeling and packing 3,796 pounds of beef. 
Town Talk 1 - DL Evans

Pictured, from left: Logan Rowley, D.L. Evans Bank Fruitland commercial loan officer; Debra Tiffany, D.L. Evans Bank retail bank trainer; Rob Frye, D.L. Evans Bank Fruitland vice president branch manager; Sarah Bolender, M.D., medical director of the St. Luke’s Cancer Institute; Christen Wilmer, director of major and planned gifts, St. Luke’s Health Foundation; Vern Hollopeter, former patient of the St. Luke’s Respite House; and Ron Wolfe, D.L. Evans Bank senior vice president branch administrator.
Town Talk 4 - Mountain West Bank

Mountain West Bank employees Miguel Gutierrez and Emily Solly volunteer at the Boys & Girls Club of Nampa. Employees from eight Mountain West Bank offices in the Treasure Valley recently helped two Treasure Valley nonprofits complete projects.

