UNIVERSITY OF IDAHO STUDENTS HONORED IN ARCHITECTURE DESIGN COMPETITION
BOISE — Boise resident and University of Idaho student, Claire Trout was recently awarded first place in the University of Idaho 2020 Architecture & Engineering “Design with Wood Competition-Innovation” sponsored by Idaho Forest Products Commission (IFPC). Mariel Jasso, also of Boise, was awarded second place.
In its ninth year, the IFPC Design with Wood Competition seeks to provide hands-on opportunities for architecture and engineering students to learn about Idaho forests, sustainable forest management, wood products and manufacturing while fostering learning experiences about the energy efficiency and the environmental and structural benefits of wood. The focus of this year’s competition was design of the Moscow-Pullman Regional Airport.
Trout just completed her third year at the UI College of Art & Architecture, and post-university plans to find an apprenticeship in a Seattle- or Portland-based architecture firm with a focus on innovative and sustainable designs. Jasso just completed her 3rd year at the UI College of Art & Architecture, and is still finalizing her post-university plans, but she will be using wood in future designs.
IDAHO HUMANE SOCIETY RECEIVES $200K GRANT FOR VET CARE FOR TRANSFER ANIMALS
BOISE — The Idaho Humane Society (IHS) is the recipient of a $200,000 grant from The Rachael Ray Foundation to provide veterinary care to transfer animals received by IHS from outside organizations. IHS currently transfers in an average of 1,300 animals annually from various under-resourced, over-capacity source shelters including our Idaho partners, and others including California, Texas, Utah, Arizona, Montana and Nevada.
This is the third year that IHS has received financial support from The Rachel Ray Foundation. This grant helps to provide veterinary care to the most neglected and often euthanized animals at shelters suffering from treatable medical conditions which require expensive and often specialized veterinary surgical care.
The first recipients of this recent gift are nearly 30 dogs hailing from shelters in Texas, transported by IHS partners, Dog is My Copilot. Some of the pets on this transport who will receive care due to the grant include Freddie, who has a forelimb fracture; Aria, who is suffering with a fractured pelvis; and Justice, who has a severe case of dermatitis.
RIDGEVUE HIGH WINS IDAHO AND NATIONAL BATTLE OF THE BELTS CHALLENGE
NAMPA — Each year, Idaho high school resource officers (SROs) initiate a safety campaign known as “Battle of the Belts.” This year, Ridgevue High School swept the Best Overall Campaign, on both the state and national level. Ridgevue also had the top two individual scholarship winners, Madison Garner and Brady Adams.
Ridgevue SRO Stu Hobson couldn’t have been prouder. “When we were done with the campaign, we had a 96% seat belt use rate on campus,” said Hobson.