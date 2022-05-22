COMMUNITY INVITED TO MEMORIAL DAY CEREMONY MAY 30 AT KOHLERLAWN CEMETERY
NAMPA—The City of Nampa invites the community to a Memorial Day ceremony on May 30 at 10 a.m. at Veteran’s Loop in Kohlerlawn Cemetery, 76 6th St. N., as we honor the men and women who served in our country’s military as well as those who gave their lives for our freedoms.
The keynote speaker will be Hal Bongiovi, who served in the US Air Force, Idaho Air Guard and Idaho National Guard. There will also be bag pipes, a presentation of the history of the American Legion, special music by Obadiah Neasham and a wreath-laying.
Parking will be available in designated areas. For more information, call 208-468-5797.
MIDDLETON HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF ’77 REUNION HELD JULY 23
All Middleton High School class of 1977 members and family are invited to a 45th year reunion Potluck Picnic on Saturday, July 23, from 4 to 8 p.m. The reunion will take place at the Old Huston School, the home of Allen and Leigh Evans, 19476 Homedale Road, Caldwell. Attendees are encouraged to bring a main dish, either a dessert or salad and lawn chair. Former friends of classmates and faculty members are also invited. RSVP to Allen by email at allenevans58@gmail.com or by phone or text at 503-419-7247.
SPORTING CLAYS TOURNEY JUNE 3-4 BENEFITS RONALD MCDONALD HOUSE CHARITIES
Registration is open for the 19th Annual Western States CAT Sporting Clays Tournament at Black Dog Clays on June 3 — 4. All proceeds benefit Ronald McDonald House Charities of Idaho. The format is a 100-bird shoot that includes ammunition, targets, gift and tournament poster.
Participants can also sign up for the Buck-A-Bird Challenge, presented by Commercial Tire, to support families with ill or injured children. Participating shooters can pledge $1 or more per clay target (bird) that they break. You can also get your friends and family involved by asking them to pledge a $1 or more for every bird you break. Cash prizes will be awarded to the top three fundraising teams based on how much money they’re able to raise.
Volunteers are needed to help with the following jobs: food station, parking, side games, shooting station, set up, clean up, or other positions as needed. For more information about the tournament or to sign up, visit rmhcidaho.org/.
COOKS AND DRIVERS NEEDED FOR MEALS ON WHEELS
BOISE—Meals on Wheels Metro Boise is like so many other food providers facing staffing challenges. The largest Meals on Wheels provider in Idaho is in dire need of cooks/kitchen aides and delivery drivers.
A press release stated that Metro is growing at a rapid pace, serving and delivering 1,500 meals each day, up 300-plus meals since pre-COVID. In addition to the growth, the organization does not have enough staff to meet the increasing needs.
“We’re no different than other foodservice providers in regard to staffing shortages,” stated Grant Jones, CEO of Meals on Wheels Metro Boise. “The only difference is that we have 1,500 seniors who depend on our meals each day, and currently, we simply do not have enough staff to meet the needs and growing expectations in the community.”
“Employment at Metro offers employees a chance to truly make a difference in the lives of seniors, as well as earn a paycheck,” said Jones. The organization offers a complete benefits package rather unique to foodservice, which includes a set weekday schedule (no evenings, weekends or holidays), PERSI retirement, 11 annual paid holidays, flexible time off (in addition to the paid holidays), free lunch, medical/dental vision insurance and a medical buydown program.
Interested candidates should contact Jones at 208-724-3458 (cell) or 208-321-0030 (office), or gjones@MetroMealsOnWheels.net.