SCREENING OF FILM “SOMEBODY’S DAUGHTER” SET FOR MARCH 16
BOISE — The public is invited to attend a screening of “Somebody’s Daughter,” a documentary about missing and murdered indigenous women in Canada and the United States. The film will be shown March 16 at 6 p.m. at the Linen Building, 1402 W. Grove St.
After the film, a panel of indigenous leaders will discuss the film. Refreshments will be provided. This event is co-sponsored by the Idaho Human Rights Commission and the Idaho Coalition Against Sexual and Domestic Violence. Due to limited seating, RSVP on the Idaho Coalition Against Sexual and Domestic Violence Facebook page.
BOISE RESCUE MISSION MINISTRIES INVITES TREASURE VALLEY TO MAKE THIS A MARCH TO END HUNGER
BOISE — Boise Rescue Mission Ministries invites the community to join their 10th annual March to End Hunger Campaign by hosting food drives this month. The March to End Hunger runs until the end of the month and wraps up with a Can Castle Competition.
“The Can Castle Competition brings a really fun element to our March to End Hunger Campaign,” Rev. Bill Roscoe, BRMM President and CEO said in a press release. “But most important is that, with the generous help of this community, Boise Rescue Mission Ministries is able to continue to end hunger in the lives of families and individuals and provide the life-changing programs they need to overcome homelessness.”
While not a requirement, anyone who has hosted a food drive can choose to build a “castle” out of the items they have collected and enter it into the competition for the coveted Golden Can trophy. Everyone is encouraged to tackle the challenge as creatively as they like. Can Castle photos must be submitted by midnight on March 31, and voting will take place on Facebook from April 1 — 5.
The March to End Hunger Campaign is anticipated to bring in more than 16,000 lbs. of food and other necessities that will help provide meals for people in need in the community. In 2019, the Rescue Mission’s five Treasure Valley shelters served 320,600 meals. Information for the March to End Hunger Campaign and registration for the Can Castle Competition can be found at BoiseRM.org/endhunger or by contacting Felicia Pressler, BRMM Event Coordinator at feliciap@boiserm.org or (208) 343-2389.
NAMPA LIBRARY ART PROPOSALS OPEN FOR COMMENT NOW THROUGH MARCH 9
NAMPA — The public is invited to view and comment on three finalists for an art instillation for the Nampa Public Library. The artist proposal boards will be on display and available for comment at three locations: Nampa Rec Center, today, March 1; Flying M Coffee Garage, March 2 – 4; Nampa Public Library, March 5 – 9.
All public comments will be compiled and shared with the art selection panel when it meets to pick a winner March 11. The Nampa Library Board will then approve the selected art. The new art installation is funded by the Nampa Public Library Foundation through proceeds donated in appreciation of Karen Ganske, former Nampa Library Director.
CITY OF BOISE LOOKING FOR EXHIBITORS FOR EARTH DAY CELEBRATION AT JUMP APRIL 22
BOISE — The city of Boise is throwing a party to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, April 22, and is focusing on the community’s passion, innovation and the practices that reduce waste and reuse resources in creative ways. The city is looking for local businesses, organizations and individuals to join and share what they are doing to reduce what they are using, whether that is waste, energy or water.
The event will take place at JUMP and feature live local music, food, drinks, art and activities, and will showcase local organizations that are creating new strategies to reduce and reuse. The applications are open now to participate as an exhibitor, a food or drink vendor, or to donate to the event. Applications will close at 5 p.m. on March 4.
This event will also launch the City of Boise’s new Curb It program, Reduce and Reuse. The Reduce and Reuse program will focus on real changes the city can make to cut down waste and bring together our community to focus on local innovation, change policy and behaviors and highlight what is possible. Visit cityofboise.org/departments/public-works/earth-day/for more information and to apply to be a part of this event.
CALDWELL TEACHER NOMINATED FOR LIFECHANGER OF THE YEAR AWARD
CALDWELL — Syringa Middle School science teacher and STEM coordinator Melyssa Ferro has been nominated for the 2019-2020 national LifeChanger of the Year award. An educator for over 20 years, Ferro advises the Science Bowl team, serves as district director of the Science Fair program and has taken groups of students to the Future City competitions.
Sponsored by the National Life Group Foundation, LifeChanger of the Year recognizes and rewards the very best K-12 educators and school district employees across the United States who are making a difference in the lives of students by exemplifying excellence, positive influence and leadership. Winners are announced in the spring.