BE OUTSIDE, IDAHO ACCEPTING GRANT APPLICATIONS FOR 2021-2022
After a year-long hiatus due to COVID-19, Be Outside, Idaho announces the opening of the 2021-2022 grant cycle.
Be Outside, Idaho, a program connecting Idaho’s youth to the outdoors, is a project of the Idaho Recreation and Tourism Initiative (IRTI). This coalition of state and federal agencies and nonprofits collaborate and share resources to encourage youth, their families and schools to get outdoors through projects that focus on outdoor recreation and natural resource education. The grants, funded by initiative partners, are awarded to Idaho schools, government entities and non-profit organizations that demonstrate support of the Be Outside, Idaho mission and meet the grant program criteria.
The application deadline is Oct. 1. Interested applicants should visit beoutsideidaho.gov for program information and application details.
ST. VINCENT DE PAUL HOSTING ANNUAL fundraiser SUMMERFEST AUG. 13
CALDWELL — St. Vincent de Paul SW Idaho will host its seventh annual fundraiser Summerfest Aug. 13 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Ste. Chapelle Winery. The fundraiser will help fund the SVdP helpline, a resource for anyone needing immediate financial aid, prescription drugs, food and much more. Summerfest will include a raffle of two vehicles from Treasure Valley Subaru.
In 2020, St. Vincent de Paul SW Idaho provided $2.5 million in food through 92,363 food pantry visits; $521,000 in direct financial aid focused on keeping people in their homes; 25,926 people served through 11,805 home visits and 99,441 hours of volunteer service completed. These services are provided by a team of 1,600 volunteers and 55 employees.
St. Vincent de Paul is raffling off 1,000 tickets for two new cars, a 2021 Subaru Forester and a 2021 Subaru Crosstrek Sport. The two winners of the raffle will be drawn at Summerfest; however, winners of the raffle do not need to be present to win. Raffle tickets can be purchased at Summerfest.maxgiving.bid/tickets.
The proceeds to fund SVDPID active 24/7 helpline will be raised through sponsorships, individual donors, a paddle raise and a live auction.
One hundred percent of these proceeds go towards St. Vincent de Paul’s mission of preventing homelessness in the Treasure Valley.
BOISE─Three Idaho artists were awarded Fellowships in Performing and Media Arts: Karen Day in filmmaking, Lauren Edson in dance and Cuream Jackson in aerial straps. Fellowship winners will each receive $5,000. The awards, given every two years by the Idaho Commission on the Arts, recognize outstanding artists, honoring work deemed to exhibit the highest artistic merit during peer review.
A recipient of the Governor’s Award in the Arts for her film making, Day has completed 12 documentaries, two that aired on PBS and NBC respectively, “Girl from God’s Country” and “Destination Idaho.” As a photographer, filmmaker and writer, Day has reported on Afghanistan, Cuba, Iraq, Myanmar, Rwanda and South Sudan for numerous national publications. In 2011, Karen partnered with Marie Claire magazine and founded Afghan Women’s Justice Project, which raises awareness and funds to provide literacy teachers and defense attorneys for Afghan women and children imprisoned for moral crimes. She is also a featured writer and publisher of IdaHome Magazine.
Edson is the Artistic Director and Co-Founder of Boise-based performing arts company LED. As a dancer, choreographer, educator and filmmaker, her work has been featured in venues all over the country including The Kennedy Center, Winspear Opera House, San Francisco Dance Film Festival, Jacob’s Pillow and The McCallum Theater. She is the recipient of the Washington Award for Excellence in Choreography and is now a two-time recipient of the Commission’s Performing Arts Fellowship.
Jackson is an aerial straps artist based in Boise. He has performed with Duo Contrast, the Boise Circus Guild, Red Light Variety Show, the Bellingham Circus Guild and others. Cuream collaborates with film makers and performers to present the circus arts in new and unique contexts, often with a narrative focus on questions of identity. As a former collegiate cheerleader, he enjoys the physical and creative demands that the aerial and performing arts bring to life.
IDAHO TEACHERS, STUDENTS EARN ACCOLADES AT HOSA LEADERSHIP CONFERENCE
Four teachers and 10 students from Idaho earned accolades at the virtual HOSA (Future Health Profressionals) International Leadership Conference held June 23 — 26. The conference featured general sessions, workshops and competitive events that focused on leadership, professional and technical skills.
Highlights included inducting Meridian Medical Arts Charter School teacher Carie Staub into the HOSA Hall of Fame. Staub, a licensed athletic trainer, teaches health sciences and sports medicine, serves as a HOSA advisor and sits on the HOSA board of directors and the planning committee for the state leadership conference.
Blake Gaudet of Meridian Medical Arts Charter High School was another local teacher recognized as an Outstanding Local Advisor, Secondary. Xavier Christy, a student at Meridian Medical Arts Charter High School, won a $1,000 scholarship from the Association for Career and Technical Education Health Science Education Division. Hailie Goldthorpe, a student at Mountain Home High School, won a Silver Service Award, and Wency Suo and Karoline Yang, both students at Boise High School, won sixth place in Health Career Display.