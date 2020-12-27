ASSISTANCE LEAGUE OF BOISE CELEBRATES 40 YEARS SERVING THE COMMUNITY
BOISE─Assistance League of Boise is celebrating 40 years of service to Ada County and recently Canyon County. To mark the occasion, Gov. Brad Little and Garden City Mayor John Evans issued proclamations acknowledging their commitment and service to the community.
Since its inception, Assistance League of Boise has provided new school clothes to more than 72,000 children through Operation School Bell — the Assistance League flagship philanthropy — and served over 277,000 children in combined philanthropic efforts. Its volunteers have served over one million hours at a value of almost $20 million.
"The lives of Idahoans have been greatly improved by the gracious and charitable acts of the Assistance League,” Gov. Brad Little said in a statement. “While it is easy to give our time and resources during times of ease, it is even more important to maintain that charity during times of hardship. Over the past 40 years, Assistance League has commendably maintained their philanthropic programs to better the lives of Ada County residents. Congratulations and happy anniversary!"
Assistance League of Boise is one of 120 chapters in National Assistance League with a mission to transform lives and strengthen communities. Started as Assistance Guild of Boise in 1976, then chartered with chapter status in 1980, Assistance League has grown to meet community needs, currently supporting nine philanthropies for underserved youth in our community. Sales from their Thrift Shop, located at 5825 N. Glenwood Street in Garden City, provides 80% of the revenues to support their philanthropies.
Kathy Palmrose, President of Assistance League of Boise, said, “Our 40th anniversary marks a significant milestone in our history, and we would like to thank our volunteers, our customers, our donors and community partners for their trust, loyalty and support of our vision and goals in this community.”
WALMART JOINS FIGHT AGAINST HUNGER IN IDAHO THIS HOLIDAY SEASON
BOISE─The holidays are a time of giving, but they are also a time of great need. Food insecurity continues plaguing families and individuals across the country, with an estimated 1 in 6 at risk of hunger as a result of COVID-19. To help organizations meet the increased demand during the holidays and beyond, the Walmart Foundation is granting Feeding America $12 million over two years and is encouraging its stores, clubs and distribution centers in the U.S. to commit funds and product donations to hunger-relief organizations through the end of the year.
“Our team at the East Fairview Supercenter in Meridian is committed to supporting hunger relief,” said James Miller, Meridian Store Manager. “It's been a tough year for so many people and we're proud to have contributed in Idaho. We're passionate about this important initiative and supporting our neighbors in need.”
So far this year, more than 5,000 hunger-relief organizations in the U.S. have received support from Walmart and the Walmart Foundation through the donation of 480 million pounds of food and over $55 million in grants for hunger relief. Complemented by these efforts, Walmart customers, Sam’s Club members and suppliers have raised and donated nearly $18 million for hunger relief.
FOOD BANK VOLUNTEER SURPRISED WITH $10,000 AND CAR
BOISE─The PRAYnksters, the Boise group internationally known for their Giving Mobs, struck again recently by gifting a local woman with $10,000 and a car.
According to a press release, food bank volunteer Shannon found herself in debt after losing her husband in a hunting accident, having medical complications and surgeries, having her car break down several times and becoming a foster parent to two of her grandkids. She was so thankful for the help she received from a food bank, that she started volunteering at the food bank with her three grandkids.
Shannon thought she was doing an interview about the food bank, but it was all a setup to surprise her with three life-changing gifts. The first was a parade of over 100 people who showered her with gifts, the second was a new car and the third was a check for $10,000 and $1,000 donation to the food bank.
Many organizations participated and provided gifts, including Love INC, True Hope Food Bank and over 100 individuals who joined the parade style giving mob. A video of the Giving Mob can be viewed on Facebook by searching Praynksters.
BOISE STATE PARTNERS WITH RIVERENCE PROVISIONS TO DONATE 50,000 POUNDS OF FROZEN TROUT
BOISE─Boise State University has partnered with Riverence Provisions of Buhl to distribute 50,000 pounds of frozen, restaurant-quality trout to the local community. The distribution, in partnership with the College of Southern Idaho and the Idaho Foodbank, took place Dec. 19 in Boise State’s West Stadium parking lot.
"It has been one of the most challenging years we have ever faced and we have been looking for a way to serve the community during this pandemic. We truly appreciate the university helping us coordinate a safe way to distribute what we are able to donate, and we hope this donation will help the community," Riverence CEO Rob Young said in a statement.
LOCAL FOUNDATION AWARDS OVER $290,000
CALDWELL─The Whittenberger Foundation of Caldwell awarded $294,726.89 to 51 charitable and educational organizations throughout Idaho during its 2020 grant cycle. The recipients were chosen from over 100 applicants. The Whittenberger Foundation is a private, independent, charitable foundation established by the last will and testament of Ethel Bales Whittenberger, who died in 1970. She and her husband Claude were longtime residents of Caldwell and active in civic, educational, religious and cultural affairs. To see a complete listing of this year’s grant recipients, visit whittenberger.org.