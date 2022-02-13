FAIRY HOUSE APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED AT IDAHO BOTANICAL GARDEN
BOISE—Every spring, Idaho Botanical Garden is transformed into an enchanted escape. From April 30 to June 19, fairy, gnome and elvish houses built by the local community will be displayed throughout the garden for visitors to seek out and admire.
Fairy house architects are encouraged to submit applications for this year’s Fairy House exhibit by March 1. Visit idahobotanicalgarden.org/events/fairy-house-exhibit/ for more details.
ONE STONE SCHOOL RECEIVES WILDERNESS EDUCATION GRANT
BOISE—The Selway Bitterroot Frank Church Foundation awarded an inaugural Connie Saylor Johnson Wilderness Education Fund grant to One Stone Lab51.
The school won the grant for its “Untrammeled” proposal, an immersion course for high school students that includes a backpacking trip, readings and interviews.
The grant program honors the late Connie Saylor Johnson, a life-long educator and champion of Idaho and Montana wilderness. The fund was established in 2019 by Connie’s friends and family to honor her commitment to hands-on wilderness education experiences to people of all ages. The fund is administered by the Selway Bitterroot-Frank Church Foundation where Connie served as a staff and board member from 2009 to 2018.
Applications for next year’s CSJWEF grants will be open from April 1 through Oct. 31, 2022. The program is open to any nonprofit, institution, individual or ad-hoc group working to further wilderness education. Grants are awarded up to $1,000 per year. More information can be found at selwaybitterroot.org/csjwef-grant.
PIONEER FEDERAL CREDIT UNION AWARDS FUNDS TO IDAHO NONPROFITS
MOUNTAIN HOME—Pioneer Federal Credit Union recently awarded three local nonprofits additional funds for their Community Pioneer award. Community Pioneer has been a tradition of Pioneer Federal Credit Union since 2012. Each year, local nonprofits are nominated by the community and 12 of them are selected to receive $1,000 to put towards their organization’s needs. There is one Community Pioneer winner for each month of the calendar year. From the 12 non-profits in 2021, the staff at Pioneer voted on their top three to receive additional funds.
The three winners from 2021 that received additional funds are: Pet Adoption League, Emmet, $3,000; Voices Against Violence, Twin Falls, $2,000; SergioStrong Corporation, $1,000.
LOCAL TEENS RAISING MONEY FOR SENIOR PROJECTS
TREASURE VALLEY—Two senior high school students, one from Kuna and one from Meridian, are raising funds for senior projects.
Alayna Allen, a senior at Kuna High, organized a Fostering Healthy Smiles fundraiser hoping to raise $1,000 to create dental kits for local foster youth. The kits will include a toothbrush, floss and toothpaste and will be available for foster kids or parents to pick up in the event of a sudden relocation. Allen will be collecting donations until April 15 and has already raised more than $100.
Brycelyn Knudson, a senior in Meridian, started a Life Vests for Water Safety fundraiser to help her senior project group make life vests available at local ponds and to put up signs warning children and families of the dangers of the undercurrent in ponds. Her goal is to raise $300.
To make a donation, search gofundme.com for the fundraiser name.