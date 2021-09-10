SAVE AND DONATE CANS AND CARDBOARD FOR DISABLED AMERICAN VETERANS
CALDWELL—Support your local chapter of Disabled American Veterans (DAV) by saving and donating aluminum cans and cardboard. Donations can be made Oct. 9 and 10, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 22nd Avenue, behind the bowling alley. All proceeds go to the Carrie L. French DAV Chapter 1 in Caldwell.
IDAHO POWER ENCOURAGES CUSTOMERS TO PREPARE FOR POSSIBLE POWER OUTAGES DURING NATIONAL PREPAREDNESS MONTH
September is National Preparedness Month, and Idaho Power is reminding customers to be prepared for possible power outages year around. With wildfires still burning throughout the region and late-summer storms always a possibility, it’s important to prepare for potential power outages, no matter the season.
Although Idaho Power keeps the lights on 99.9% of the time, when outages do occur due to extreme weather or fires, they can last hours or even days. Ways to be ready and informed about outages include: assembling a home emergency kit, signing up to receive outages alerts and learning how to manually open security gates and garage doors.
If power does go out, customers are encouraged to check Idaho Power’s Outage Map (idahopower.com/outages-safety/outages/map/), report an outage at 800-488-6151, turn off any appliances or machinery that were in use before the outage, avoid opening refrigerator and freezer doors and stay back from any downed power lines. To learn more about being prepared for outages, visit idahopower.com/outagetips.
GRANT RECIPIENTS ANNOUNCED FOR COMMUTERIDE WORKSPACE MOBILITY GRANT
ADA COUNTY—Eighteen small businesses in Ada County will help promote smart transportation thanks to ACHD Commuteride's Workspace Mobility Grant and support provided by AARP. The grant will help the businesses implement workplace improvements that promote smart mobility options for employees and customers, such as biking, walking, transit, carpooling, vanpooling and teleworking.
With support from AARP, the Commuteride Workspace Mobility Grant is providing $45,000 in financial assistance to small businesses or organizations in Ada County (with 100 or fewer employees). Each recipient will receive up to $3,000 that can be used for facility improvements, such as bike parking, bike repair stands, carpool signage, lockers or breakroom amenities. Funds can also be used for mobility improvements, such as shared bikes for employees, transit passes or vanpool vouchers.
The following organizations received grants: CATCH, Idaho Botanical Garden, Boys & Girls Club of Ada County, Life’s Kitchen, Create Common Good, Meridian Library District Foundation, The Good Samaritan Home, Fort Builder, Ridgeline Insights, Hummel Architects, A Child’s Heart Learning Center & Nursery, Freedom Fitness, Rediscovered Books/Once and Future Books, Downtown Boise Association, B.hills Architecture, The Commons Climbing Gym, A Body and Mind Health Services and Water, Civil and Environmental, Inc.
PUBLIC INVITED TO MAYOR’S APPRECIATION DAY FOR ARTS, HISTORY & CULTURE
BOISE—The community is invited to attend the first-ever Mayor's Appreciation Day for Arts, History, & Culture on Thursday, Sept. 16, from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. on City Hall Plaza. A day-long celebration of Boise’s cultural community, the event will feature performances by Afrosonics, Boise Gay Men's and Women's Choruses, Flamencos United, LED and Open Arms Dance Project. The event will conclude with the 2021 Mayor's State of the City Address at the historic Gene Harris Bandshell in Julia Davis Park at 5 p.m.
Walking tours will provide a window into Boise's history and showcase the City of Boise's public art collection. Emcee and music will be provided by Radio Boise's Thomas Paul. The event is free and open to all, with pre-registration required for tours. Live American Sign Language (ASL) will be provided.