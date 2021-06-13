OASIS SUMMER FEEDING PROGRAM OFFERS MEALS TO AREA KIDS
With school out, Oasis Summer Feeding Program provides free meals to children in Caldwell, Nampa, Middleton, Emmett and Parma during the summer until August 13. This summer, grab and go meals will be served at area parks on Monday through Friday at breakfast and lunch. There is no cost to attend. Any child ages 1-18 may come to eat. For more information, contact 208-459-6000 or visit oasiswc.org/summer-feeding.html.
SALVATION ARMY HOSTS “CLIENT CHOICE PRODUCE BAG” FOR LOW-INCOME FAMILIES
BOISE —The Salvation Army, Albertsons Nourishing Neighbors and Idaho Blue Cross are working together to providing fresh food to low-income families and individuals in Ada County through the Client Choice Produce Bag program. The program will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on July 10, Aug. 7, Sept. 11 and Oct. 2 at the Salvation Army Boise Corps West Parking Lot, 9492 W. Emerald St.
The program will provide a variety of fresh food to low-income, Ada County residents, with the goal to reduce the impact of food and health inequities in Ada County and to allow families to choose the food, better allowing for religious, allergy and nutritional needs to be met.
IDAHO WOMEN’S CHARITABLE FOUNDATION AWARDS $220K TO SOUTHWEST IDAHO COMMUNITIES
BOISE —Idaho Women’s Charitable Foundation (IWCF) announced grants totaling $220,000 to local nonprofits this spring. The grantees provide services in Ada, Camas, Canyon and Owyhee counties. The grants are awarded under IWCF’s specific interest areas: cultural arts, education, environment, financial stability, health and rural communities.
Nonprofits receiving grants are:
- Ada County Soil & Conservation District: $20,000 to support the Treasure Valley Pollinator Project to plant 64,000 flowering species specifically chosen for encouraging pollinators and provide education to thousands of community members about what makes a pollinator habitat successful.
- Boise Contemporary Theater: $30,000 for the first year of an annual Boise Idaho Playwright of Color (BIPOC) Play Readers Festival to bring playwrights, actors and directors from across the country to Boise to hear new voices and new stories in our community.
- Boise Public Schools Education Foundation: $30,000 to expand the Boise Community Schools program to Capital High School, including equipment, furniture and programming.
- Family Health Services: $30,000 to provide access to mental health and counseling services to those living in the communities in Camas County and to provide easy access to affordable digital imaging at the Fairfield dental clinic.
- Idaho Humane Society: $30,000 to address pet over-population in the underserved and economically disadvantaged Duck Valley Indian Reservation in Owyhee County through spay and neuter surgeries, rehoming of surplus companion animals and providing basic veterinary services.
- Jesse Tree: $30,000 to create a newly developed Security Deposit Assistance Program (SDA) for informally housed/gap clients to prevent homelessness. Funds support case management and housing navigation services.
- Lutheran Community Services Northwest: $25,000 to increase client capacity to provide concrete support to vulnerable families at critical times.
WATERSHED NEW GEOTHERMAL EXHIBIT OPEN TO PUBLIC JUNE 19
BOISE —The new geothermal exhibit “Climate, Water and You” will be open to the public Saturday June 19 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the WaterShed, 11818 Joplin Road. This free exhibit gives the public the chance to learn more about our connection to the climate and water and how we all play a part in the health of our planet. The new geothermal energy exhibit uses videos, 3D animation and a game to showcase the multiple benefits of geothermal energy. There will be hands-on activities and the opportunity to create a piece of art inspired by the earth and its climate and contribute to the community art lid mural. Snow cones will be available for purchase.
IDAHO POWER COLORING CONTEST TEACHES KIDS ABOUT WILDFIRE SAFETY
From now until July 14, Idaho Power is holding a coloring contest to help educate kids on the importance of wildfire and firework safety as the Fourth of July draws near. Entries will have a chance to win a basket of summer toys worth $50. More details on the contest, how to enter and the full terms and conditions can be found at idahopower.com/wildfires.
Idaho Power also reminds customers that preventing wildfires helps prevent power outages. Should outages from wildfires occur, have an outage kit prepared in advance. Kids can help gather items for the kit, like bottled water and non-perishable food. For a full list of recommended items and other tips on what to do if the power goes out, visit idahopower.com/outagetips.
COLLEGE OF IDAHO STUDENT RECEIVES SCHOLARSHIP FROM FIRST TECH
First Tech Federal Credit Union recently awarded $60,000 in scholarships to 12 college students across the U.S., including Trinity Nixon, a student at the College of Idaho. “This scholarship is showing me how much the STEM industry wants me to succeed,” Nixon said. “As a woman, it is very intimidating entering a field of primarily male individuals, but it helps knowing that I have my family, friends and industry behind me. I cannot wait to pursue medical school and help pave the way for more women to come into STEM!”