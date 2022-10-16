Betty’s Country Gospel Concert set for Sunday, Oct. 23
On Sunday, Oct. 23, Country Gospel recording artist Betty Adams presents a free live concert “for the whole family” featuring performances by Adams and a slew of other musicians providing instrumental and vocal accompaniment: Donna Huntley, piano; Earl Hughs, fiddle and steel guitar; Jim Nimmo, bass; George Nourse, guitar; Heather Paredes, drums; and Lorinda Yamamoto-Norton and Renae Hardy providing harmonies. Bobbie Pearce’s Junior Jammers will be opening for the show.
Adams is known from the Ozarks to the Owyhees and grew up playing in a family band. A prolific songwriter, her country gospel songs have been recorded by top country artists and Adams has recorded many albums in Nashville, Tennessee. She tours nationally, including stops in Branson, Missouri, performing four shows a day for three years with her Ozark Mountain Music Band. Her latest gig was performing her original songs and favorite gospel songs on cruise ships, sponsored by Global Stars Network. Adams also has a strong prison ministry.
“Every day is a gift from God,” Adams said. “Every breath, every beat of the heart, every inspiration, every song! They are God’s gift to me. As I share these gifts, they are given back, coming full circle. My life is richer for the sharing.”
The public is invited to attend the concert on Sunday, Oct. 23 at Valley Church, 2900 Life way in Caldwell. The concert starts at 7 p.m.; doors open at 6:30. Pastors Lynn and Renae Hardy invite you “to be blessed by attending Betty’s Country Gospel Concert.”
Don’t miss this opportunity for a night of inspiration, fun and a spiritual and emotional uplifting!
Annual Trick-or-Treating slated for downtown Nampa
On Thursday, Oct. 27 from 4 to 7 p.m., downtown Nampa transforms into a festival of tricks and treats as the local community comes together to celebrate a spooktacular event. Attractions include a flash-mob by the Idaho Arts Charter School, a 40-foot inflatable obstacle course, up close magic and balloon animals by Magic Man Brad, live music by Jukebox, classic car trunk-or-treat, a straw bale maze, food trucks, yard games, axe throwing, trick-or-treating, and a treasure hunt.
The event is made safe through the efforts and monitoring of the Nampa Police and volunteers who will assist with street crossings. Free parking is available in the parking garage located on the corner of 11th Ave. and 3rd St. Several streets will be closed for safety beginning at 6 p.m.
Attendance is free. People interested in sponsoring the event or registering as a vendor to hand out candy and treats, can contact Oscar Diaz at downtownnampaevents@gmail.com.
ALTA Good Deeds Foundation awards $5K grant to
Wildland
Firefighter
Foundation
The American Land Title Association (ALTA) Good Deeds Foundation, a registered 501©(3) charitable organization founded by ALTA, the national trade association of the land title insurance industry, announced they have awarded $5,000 to Wildland Firefighter Foundation in Boise, Idaho. Heidi Burks, title officer at Fidelity National Title in Boise, nominated the nonprofit to receive the grant because of the organization’s efforts to help injured firefighters and the families of firefighters killed in the line of duty.
Hands of Hope Northwest sending more than $900K in medical supplies to Ukraine
Hands of Hope Northwest loaded three 40-foot shipping containers with medical supplies and equipment to be shipped to hospitals in Ukraine.
Total value of the shipment is $933,000. Earlier this year HoHNW shipped over $600,000 to Ukraine after the war started. The organization plans to continue sending medical aid as long as needed.
Rake-Up Nampa
is Nov. 12
The City of Nampa is seeking applications from both Nampa residents who need help and volunteer teams to assist them for the annual Rake-Up Nampa event, which will be held Saturday, Nov. 12.
Rake-Up Nampa will include a volunteer kick-off party at 8 a.m. in the parking lot in front of the old Train Depot. Team leaders pick up supplies and teams meet up for a hot beverage and breakfast provided by Flying M, Brick 29 and the city before heading out to their raking destination. Teams are usually done raking by 11 a.m. Rakes are available as needed and environmentally-friendly paper leaf bags provided.
Rake-Up Nampa is a free event for both residents and volunteers thanks to sponsors including: City of Nampa, Alsip Funeral Chapel, First Interstate Bank, GoGo SqueeZ, Pioneer Federal Credit Union, Flying M and Brick 29.
Apply to get your yard raked by Oct. 28. To qualify, applicants must be at least 60 years old or be disabled or unable to rake your property and live within Nampa city limits.
Volunteer team deadline is Nov. 1. Teams should have at least 8 members.
For questions about participation, call 208-468-5430 or email community@cityofnampa.us. To apply and/or get more information: cityofnampa.us. Or look on Facebook.
Handmade
Halloween Art exhibit set at
Gem Center
The Catalyst Arts Collaborative will host A Handmade Halloween art exhibit and competition Friday, Oct. 28 from 6-8 p.m. at the Gem Center for the Arts, 2417 W. Bank Dr., Boise. The celebration is free to attend.
Cash prizes will be awarded for winning artworks submitted by their creators in September. The event also features a showing of the scary indie film “Sally,” a costume contest and Trunk or Treat throughout the building.
For additional details, visit catalystartscollaborative.com, email catalystartscollaborative@gmail.com, or call (208) 866-5521.
Larry H. Miller
Dealerships
collects P.J.s for homeless
Larry H. Miller Dealerships is holding its third annual Pajama Drive now through Nov. 15 to help homeless families stay warm at the Boise Rescue Mission’s shelters this holiday season.
Drop off donations are at the following Boise locations:
- Larry H. Miller Honda: 7710 W. Gratz Dr.
- Larry H. Miller Subaru: 11196 W. Fairview Ave.
- Larry H. Miller Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram: 222 Auto Dr.
- Larry H. Miller Used Car Supermarket: 9380 W. Fairview Ave.
Operation
Fill-the-Box
provides care
packages to
deployed service members.
The family of Brian and Lisa Losness in partnership with the Idaho National Guard’s Morale, Welfare and Recreation Fund, Mission 43, Operation Grateful Hearts, Blue Star Mothers and the Army’s Service Member & Family Services is looking to provide one thousand care packages for recently deployed troops from the Idaho National Guard’s 116th Cavalry Brigade Combat Team serving in the Middle East.
You can help by filling a box, donate items for boxes or donate funds for shipping and supplies. Visit the Operation Fill-the-Box Facebook or Instagram page for more information on package size, approved items and more.
The will conclude on Nov. 15 to ensure care packages will reach service members by the holidays.
Operation Fill-the-Box is a community project working in partnership with Mission 43, Idaho National Guard’s Morale, Welfare and Recreation Fund, Operation Grateful Hearts, Blue Star Mothers, Idaho Service Member & Family Support, Idaho Military Museum, and Joining Forces for Treasure Valley Veterans.
Old Idaho Pen
seeking public
donations of
photos, artifacts for “Reimagining” project
The Old Idaho Pen is launching a crowdsourcing initiative to collect photographs from the public that depict the prison’s history and can help play a role in a multi-year “reimagine” project now underway.
Items of interest include images taken at the penitentiary and other sites, including prison farms, quarries, or personal photos of those instrumental in the site’s story from its inception and construction. In addition, images of the people who lived, worked and served time there are of interest.
Those interested in sharing or donating photos can schedule an appointment for Friday, Oct. 21, or Saturday, Oct. 22, between noon and 5 p.m. by emailing shsoldidahopen@history.idaho.gov or calling (208) 334-2844.
2022 Governor’s Awards in the Arts
Gov. Brad Little and First Lady Teresa Little have selected the recipients of the 2022 Governor’s Awards in the Arts. The biennial awards, established in 1970 by the Idaho Commission on the Arts, bring recognition to Idaho’s exceptional artists, arts organizations, and arts supporters. Awardees are Idaho residents who have made significant contributions to the cultural life of Idaho and to the arts, through their creative accomplishments or distinguished service. Awards will be presented by the Governor and First Lady in a public ceremony, Nov. 28, 3 p.m., at the Idaho State Museum in Boise.
The recipients are:
EXCELLENCE IN THE ARTS
Lauren Edson — Dancer, Choreographer, Boise
Stephanie Inman — Visual Artist, Boise
JanyRae Seda — Visual Artist, Boise
Romey Stuckart (d. 2020) and Stephen Schultz — husband and wife Visual Artists, Sandpoint
EXCELLENCE IN FOLK & TRADITIONAL ARTS
Tom Bennick (d. 2021) — Papermaker, Teaching Artist, Mountain Home
National Oldtime Fiddlers’ Festival and Contest — Arts Organization, Weiser
SUPPORT OF THE ARTS
Andy Erstad — Architect, Volunteer, Philanthropist, Boise
SUPPORT OF ARTS EDUCATION
Daniel Bukvich — Choral Director, College Professor, Moscow
Joe Jacoby — Theatre Director, College Professor, Coeur d’Alene
Kristina Phillips — Music Teacher, Coeur d’Alene
Max Stimac — Choral Teacher, Hailey
EXCELLENCE IN ARTS ADMINISTRATION
Autumn Kersey — Executive Director, Treasure Valley Children’s Theater, Meridian
Ali Shute — Executive Director, Coeur d’Alene Arts & Cultural Alliance
INNOVATION IN THE ARTS
Terra Feast — Art Teacher, Boise
Sorensen Magnet School of the Arts and Humanities — Public School, Coeur d’Alene
ACCESSIBILITY IN THE ARTS
Megan Brandel — Dancer, Choreographer, Instructor, Boise
Idaho Parents Unlimited — Arts Service Organization, Boise
EXCEPTIONAL SERVICE TO THE ARTS
Mark Hofflund — Arts Volunteer, Managing Director, Idaho Shakespeare Festival, Boise