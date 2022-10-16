Support Local Journalism


Betty’s Country Gospel Concert set for Sunday, Oct. 23

On Sunday, Oct. 23, Country Gospel recording artist Betty Adams presents a free live concert “for the whole family” featuring performances by Adams and a slew of other musicians providing instrumental and vocal accompaniment: Donna Huntley, piano; Earl Hughs, fiddle and steel guitar; Jim Nimmo, bass; George Nourse, guitar; Heather Paredes, drums; and Lorinda Yamamoto-Norton and Renae Hardy providing harmonies. Bobbie Pearce’s Junior Jammers will be opening for the show.

