GFWC WOMAN’S CENTURY CLUB ACCEPTING SCHOLARSHIP APPLICATIONS
NAMPA — The GFWC Woman’s Century Club is accepting scholarship applications from high school seniors. Each scholarship is worth $2,000. For more information, students should contact their school counselor or call Wilma Anderson at 208-989-3835 or Ardelle O’Bryan at 208-453-6329. The application deadline is April 12.
“LIFT UP A CHILD” GALA EVENT APRIL 20 SUPPORTS FOSTER CHILD ADVOCACY
CALDWELL — CASA of Southwest Idaho’s “Lift Up a Child” gala fundraiser will take place April 20 at 5:30 p.m. at Still Water Hollow. The event, presented by Inteframe Components, will be an evening of food, drink and an auction to support CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) and their work serving local foster children.
Tickets are $30 for a seat, $50 for a pair of seats, $250 for a 4-top table, $500 for an 8-top table and $1,500 to be an event sponsor.
The current health guidelines will be followed including social distancing and guests will be asked to wear masks when not dining.
For more information and to purchase tickets, visit casaofswidaho.org/gala2021.
DRUG TRENDS PRESENTATION TO BE HELD APRIL 22
NAMPA─A special presentation on “Drugs in our Community” by Canyon County Prosecuting Attorney Bryan F. Taylor will be held April 22 at 5 p.m. Taylor will provide insight into the current drug trends in the county. The presentation is sponsored by the Canyon County Drug Free Coalition.
Visit canyoncountydrugfreecoalition.org/events to register and for Zoom link information. The event will be held at the Caldwell Police Department Community Room, 110 S 5th Ave. Registration is required. The event will also be live on YouTube.
IDAHO BOTANICAL GARDEN PLANS UPCOMING PLANT SALES
BOISE─The Idaho Botanical Garden is hosting an online plant sale, offering unique water-wise and native Idaho plants for your home gardens. This shopping opportunity includes a carefully curated selection of plants suited for Treasure Valley gardens, many grown at the Idaho Botanical Garden.
The online sale is open exclusively to members on April 23 – 25, with general public access beginning April 26 at 10 a.m. The sale closes May 2. Pickup dates for purchases are May 7 from noon to 5 p.m., May 8 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and May 10 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. A pick-up date and time is chosen at checkout. There will be a Members Only Plants Sale celebration on Friday May 7 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. featuring a live performance from Thomas Paul and wine and bites from Willow Creek. For more information, visit idahobotanicalgarden.org.
TREASURE VALLEY STUDENTS EARN TOP HONORS AT IDAHO SCIENCE & ENGINEERING FAIRS
BOISE─Boise High School sophomore Wendy Suo earned Best of Fair at the 2021 Western Idaho Science and Engineering Fair. Her project was among 110 entries that 150 students statewide presented at the fifth annual Idaho Science & Engineering Fairs, which the Idaho STEM Action Center staged virtually throughout March.
Suo’s project, “Efficient Music Genre Classification with Deep Convolutional Neural Networks,” also earned WISEF’s Best in Category in Engineering, Mathematics, and Physical Sciences, a Category Gold award, and the Bearden Award for Women in Computer Science. The latter award, which also includes a $750 cash prize, is funded by longtime Idaho resident Elizabeth “Betsy” Bearden for the female or team of females whose research exemplifies high standards of innovation in creating solutions with computer science.
The STEM Action Center also awarded three at-large Best of Fair recipients, two of which were WISEF entrants: Emmett High School senior Jessica Douglas and Idaho Virtual Academy sophomore Seth Tuma. Emmett High School senior Talen Thomas earned WISEF’s other Best of Category award in Behavioral and Social Sciences for his entry, “Bell’s Theorem in the Classroom.”
Emmett High School earned the Top School award for the third consecutive year. The award is calculated based on total projects and total category awards, including Silver, Gold, Best in Category and Best in Fair. Emmett High School biology teacher Robin Wilson was named WISEF’s top-performing educator.
FREE SPECIAL NEEDS EVENTS COMING SOON TO IDAHO
MCCALL─A free event for people between the ages of three months and 103 years with special needs, physical or developmental, is returning to various communities in Idaho. These events, being organized by Courageous Kids Climbing, will provide the opportunity for the participants to enjoy an hour or two of rock climbing.
Climbing opportunities are currently scheduled for May 16, from 10 a.m. to noon at Wings Center in Boise; May 22 at Camp Pinewood in McCall from 10 a.m. to noon; and Sep. 11 from 10 a.m. to noon in Boise at the Downtown YMCA.
Courageous Kids Climbing travels with a cache of equipment, that when integrated into the climbing systems at the hosting facility and with the support of local volunteers, provides a safe experience for each of the courageous climbers. Reservations are required for all events. A registration packet can be obtained by contacting courageouskidsclimbing@gmail.com. Additional information can also be found on the Courageous Kids Climbing Facebook page.
On Saturday, June 12 from 1 to 5 p.m., the organization will be conducting the first ever climbing competition for first responders at The Commons Climbing Gym in Boise, Idaho. Fire, EMS and law enforcement first responders will be competing against each other as part of a fundraising effort for Courageous Kids Climbing.
TIMBERLINE HIGH EDUCATOR EARNS PRESTIGIOUS DIAMOND AWARD
The National Speech & Debate Association recently announced Kara Smith of Timberline High School as a winner of the Diamond Coach Award, recognizing a professional career that combines excellence and longevity in speech and debate education. This is her fourth Diamond Award.
To earn a Diamond Award, a coach must be a member of the National Speech & Debate Association for at least five years. Coaches earn additional awards with more points earned in the Honor Society. A coach who attains 15,000 points is awarded a first Diamond; they receive a second Diamond for 30,000 points, a third for 60,000 points, and so on. Five years must pass between each Diamond Award.
All Diamond Award winners will be recognized at the world’s largest academic competition, the National Speech & Debate Tournament, in Albuquerque, New Mexico in June. More than 10,000 students, coaches, and parents from across the nation attend the National Tournament every year.
ZIONS BANK AIMS TO BRING MORE DIVERSE BUSINESSES TO ITS SUPPLY CHAIN
BOISE─Zions Bank has launched a supplier diversity program aimed at bringing more diverse businesses to its supply chain. According to a press release, the program helps identify businesses as owned by people in traditionally underrepresented groups — including minorities, women, LGBTQIA individuals, veterans and people with disabilities — that may be able to offer products and services needed by the bank.
To be included in the program, businesses must complete an online registration and company profile at zionsbank.com/personal-banking/about-us/supplier-diversity/. Qualifying businesses are then added to a supplier database, which is made available to supply chain managers. The database raises the visibility of diverse vendors — including existing vendors like 3 Girls Catering. Because 3 Girls Catering is more than 51% owned and operated by women, it qualifies to participate in Zions’ supplier diversity program. 3 Girls Catering co-owner Gretchen Talbert says support for supplier diversity is a benefit not only to her family and small business, but also to the larger economy.
“Because professional kitchens are heavily male dominated, it can be difficult for promising female chefs to break into my industry,” Talbert said in the release. “I’m proud that my company provides professional opportunities for women, which helps create an environment that supports innovation and competition.”