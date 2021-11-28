EMMETT INTERACT CLUB LAUNCHES NEW RECYCLING PROGRAM
EMMETT—The Interact Club is launching a new recycling program, with the goal of eliminating 12 tons of recyclable materials from local landfills in 2022. Collection could begin as soon as Dec. 1.
Interact is a service Club for kids 12-18, sponsored by the Emmett Rotary Club. The Advisory board just received $3,200 in grants and matching funds from the Rotary Environmental Sustainability Team (REST), the Emmett Rotary Club and the Emmett Rotary Foundation. These funds will be used to purchase supplies and equipment for the program.
Many local businesses have already agreed to be a part of the pilot program, as well as Emmett High School and PR2TA. The public can get involved by donating aluminum, glass, plastic and cardboard. Collection times and locations will be posted on local media pages. To be a part of the pilot program, or for more information, email EmmettInteract@gmail.com or call Ben Mock at 208-880-4890.
BAM ANNOUNCES REMOTE LEARNING PROGRAM
BOISE—Boise Art Museum recently announced the launch of ArtReach, its brand-new remote learning program for schools.
BAM developed this digital application to meet the current and future needs of Idaho’s teachers and students, with curriculum-aligned, cross-disciplinary educational content that meets state and national visual arts standards. BAM’s new online platform includes themed lessons with images and information about artworks, discussion questions and art-making videos. K-12 teachers making reservations for the program receive art supplies for a hands-on art project, and free admission passes for students to visit BAM with their families.
Since the program’s launch this month, BAM has already received reservations for more than 2,000 Idaho students, tangible evidence of the Museum’s important educational role in fulfilling a need for art education in our schools, especially during our current restricted realities, while schools do not allow field trips or visitors to the classrooms. The new digital platform also allows the Museum to expand BAM’s valued school programs to reach classrooms across the state, creating equitable access to visual arts education opportunities for all.
Teachers throughout Idaho can make reservations for BAM’s Free ArtReach Program through the website at boiseartmuseum.org.
ALBERTSONS AND THE IDAHO FOODBANK CELEBRATE THEIR PARTNERSHIP TO ADDRESS FOOD INSECURITY
MERIDIAN—Albertsons and The Idaho Foodbank celebrated recent initiatives to address food insecurity in Idaho. Starting in 2005, the Albertsons Turkey Bucks campaign has raised funds for The Idaho Foodbank to provide food for holiday meals to Idahoans in need. This year, the Turkey Bucks campaign resulted in
customers and employees at 11 Albertsons stores raising money to provide food for more than 200,000 meals this holiday season.
At an event at The Idaho Foodbank warehouse in Meridian, representatives from Albertsons and The Idaho Foodbank spoke about their important partnership to help families struggling to make ends meet.
“The support of Albertsons and their employees makes a positive impact on the lives of Idahoans who are in need of a helping hand,” said Karen Vauk, President and CEO of The Idaho Foodbank. “We are incredibly thankful for our partnership with Albertsons as we work together to solve hunger in Idaho,”
Albertsons also recently awarded a Nourishing our Neighbors grant of over $75,000 to The Idaho Foodbank. This will support breakfast foods for Idaho children in need.
At the last BSU football home game, Albertsons also presented The Idaho Foodbank with a check from their Sacks for Hunger campaign. All season, Albertsons pledged $500 to The Idaho Foodbank for each BSU sack at a home game. Albertsons then decided to add to their donation for a total of $20,000.
If you or someone you know needs food assistance, please go to The Idaho Foodbank’s Food Assistance Locator at idahofoodbank.org.
SONIC FANS SELECT CALDWELL TEACHER TO RECEIVE PORTION OF DONATED FUND
As part of the annual Limeades for Learning Fall Voting Campaign, Sonic Drive-In, in partnership with education nonprofit DonorsChoose, donated $1 million to public school teacher projects that received the most votes from fans across the country. During a span of four weeks, supporters voted for their favorite projects to help Sonic determine which received a portion of the brand’s weekly funding for learning materials. Caldwell teacher Raquel Koehler at Purple Sage Elementary School was selected to receive a donation of $595.45 for classroom supplies for the project “Thinking Outside the Cube!”
CITY OF BOISE’S HOLIDAY TREE SUPPORTS WOMEN’S AND CHILDREN’S ALLIANCE
BOISE—The holiday tree is up in downtown Boise in the Grove Plaza. Gift tags in support of the Women’s and Children’s Alliance adorn the garland that surrounds the tree and will be available for the public to choose from beginning Thanksgiving weekend. Items should be dropped off at WCA during times specified on the tags. The giving tree partnership between WCA and Downtown Boise Association is a long-standing tradition in Downtown Boise.
IDAHO COMMUNITY FOUNDATION AWARDS FOREVER IDAHO GRANTS
The Idaho Community Foundation recently awarded more than $252,000 to 41 nonprofit community organizations in the Treasure Valley counties of Ada, Boise, Canyon, Gem and Payette. ICF focuses its Forever Idaho grantmaking in four areas: family homelessness and basic needs, educational opportunities, mental and physical health and access to services.
Jesse Tree, which prevents eviction and homelessness in the Treasure Valley, received a $20,000 grant.
“The Forever Idaho grant we received from ICF will allow us to pay rent for 13 families during the upcoming winter months,” said Jesse Tree Executive Director Ali Rabe. “With rents continuing to rise in the Treasure Valley, more and more families are living paycheck-to-paycheck and any unanticipated event can lead them to Jesse Tree. We are proud that we can be here to support our neighbors when they need it most, thanks to support from our community and ICF.”
This year’s Forever Idaho Southwest grantees in Ada County include: Ada Community Library Lake Hazel Branch, $1,000; American Red Cross of Idaho and Montana, $10,000; Assistance League of Boise, $7,500; Ballet Idaho, INC., $1,590; Big Brothers Big Sisters of SW Idaho, $5,000; Boise Philharmonic Association Inc., $6,000; Boise Rescue Mission, $15,000; CATCH, $20,000; Family Advocacy Center and Education Services, Inc. (FACES), $20,000.
Canyon County recipients include: Advocates Against Family Violence, $10,000; Boys and Girls Club of Nampa, $10,000; Caldwell Public Library, $1,000 Canyon County Branch; Assistance League of Boise, $3,000; Middleton Public Library, $2,480; Third District Guardian ad Litem Program, $15,000; Warhawk Air Museum, $10,000; and Wilder Public Library District, $1,700.