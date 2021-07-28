BOISE FARMERS MARKET CELEBRATES FARMERS MARKET WEEK 2021
BOISE—Boise Farmers Market joins farmers markets across the country in celebrating National Farmers Market Week from Aug. 1-7.
On Saturday Aug. 7 the market will feature live music, free seasonal recipes, a thank you card creation booth for the kids, a reusable shopping bag giveaway, and more.
In the midst of a global pandemic, farmers markets — like all other small businesses — have innovated to continue operations for the farmers and communities that depend on them. Now, farmers markets are headed into another year of building resilience in their community and bringing people together.
National Farmers Market Week is an annual celebration of farmers markets coordinated by the Farmers Market Coalition, a membership-based nonprofit organization that supports farmers markets nationwide. through training, technical assistance, and network-building. This year, the campaign is centered around the essential role that farmers markets play in our local food systems and in developing local resilience in communities as hubs for connection.
This year the market is operating the BFM Drive-thru, the BFM Walk-thru, and the Boise Farmers Mobile Market, as well as continue to take SNAP and match up to $20 with the Double Up Bucks program. To shop the online store on Tuesday and Wednesday for Saturday pick up, go to the website: theboisefarmersmarket.com.
The Walk-thru Farmers Market on Saturdays is 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 1500 Shoreline Drive.
And don't forget to vote for the market as the "Most Essential Farmers Market in the U.S." Last year, Boise Farmers Market came in first in the region and third in the nation. Vote on the website at: markets.farmland.org.
“KYMFEST 2021” PRESENTED BY FOR YOU NETWORK AUG. 8
NAMPA─KYMfest (Kind Your Mind), a free festival hosted by For You Network, is coming to Lakeview Park Aug. 8 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The festival will offer hands-on workshops, live demonstrations, main stage entertainment, speakers and educational activities for all ages.
KYMfest allows attendees an opportunity to network with local resource services and seek help with impacts from major life transitions. In a press release, festival organizers said the mission behind KYMfest is to bring the community together annually to remember Kymberlee Larsen and others whose lives have been taken as a result of tragedy while showcasing local resources that help reduce violence and heal the resulting trauma. KYMfest provides direct opportunities to “Kind Your Mind” and transform harm into healing.
There will be a section of the festival dedicated as a memorial space for those lives lost to tragedy due to violence, sudden death or mental illness. For those who would like to be involved in volunteer work, have a service or resource aligned with the festival mission, own a small business or are a part of a company that may help in the mission, visit KYMfest.com, the Facebook page “For You Network” or email info@kymfest.com.
ANNUAL GREAT DOLPHIN DUNK BENEFITING BOYS & GIRLS CLUB OF ADA CO. TO BE HELD AUG. 8
MERIDIAN─The 21st Annual Great Dolphin Dunk benefiting Boys & Girls Clubs of Ada County will take place next Sunday, Aug. 8 at noon at Roaring Springs Water Park. Children from the Boys & Girls club will be on hand to pull the rope to release 10,000 toy dolphins into the water park’s Endless River. Water park guests will line the banks to cheer them to the finish.
The goal is to raise $30,000 to donate to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Ada County.
In the past 21 years the Great Dolphin Dunk has raised nearly $1 million in cash and in-kind donations for the Boys and Girls Clubs of Ada County.
Dolphins are available for adoption for $3 each at adaclubs.org or at the Roaring Springs ticket booth. Boys & Girls Club members also sell dolphins to support their club. Kids earned one free Roaring Springs ticket for every 25 dolphins they sell.
This year’s Great Dolphin Dunk prizes are a Roaring Springs 2021/2022 Season Passes for four for first place; $500 cash donated by Bent Nail Inspections for second place; $250 cash donated by Western Heating & Air for third place; and one year of pizza from Idaho Pizza Company for fourth place.
IDAHO STATE MUSEUM HOSTING STUDENT DOCUMENTARY FILM FESTIVAL AUG. 13
BOISE─A screening of student documentary films and celebration of the student filmmakers will be held Friday, Aug. 13 from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Idaho State Museum.
This past school year, students across Idaho produced short documentary films for the National History Day in Idaho Contest and as a part of the collaboration between the Boise School District and the National World War II Museum. These opportunities gave Idaho students a voice in the historical narrative as they researched important historical themes with significant impact.
The students' work addresses topics like Japanese incarceration, the Vietnam War, the Morse Telegraph, Philo T. Farnsworth, women’s suffrage, MTV and military communication methods. This event is free, but registration is required. Access to the Museum's exhibits is included with registration. To register, visit history.idaho.gov.
ACHD COMMUTERIDE TO RECEIVE $35K AARP COMMUNITY CHALLENGE GRANT
ADA COUNTY─Ada County Highway District Commuteride has been selected to receive a 2021 AARP Community Challenge grant in the amount of $35,000.
Out of 3,500 applications, Commuteride is one of only 244 grantees selected from across the country for a Community Challenge grant. Commuteride joins an elite group of six organizations selected for the grant in the state of Idaho.
Commuteride intends to use the resources provided by the AARP Community Challenge to increase funding for its new Commuteride Workspace Mobility Grant, a program to support transportation and mobility improvements among Ada County small businesses and their employees and customers.
The program focuses on assisting local organizations as they work to enhance alternative transportation options for their employees, aligning with Commuterride’s mission to promote smart commute options throughout Ada County.
LOCAL FAMILY URGES DISASTER PREPAREDNESS WITH GO BAGS
BOISE─With officials warning of the potential for the worst fire season in years, a local family is preparing “go bags” and urging others to do the same. The bags include items that are useful in case an emergency necessitates a quick evacuation.
Bottles of water, a first aid kit and ready-to-eat meals are among the items David and Jennifer Louis are using to put together an easy-to-carry kit, often called a “go bag.” The Louises have never had to use the go bags that they have prepared, but with the wildfires, earthquakes, power outages and flooding around Idaho in 2020, they don’t want to leave anything to chance for them and their young son.
“Unexpected events can happen everywhere,” said David. “It makes more sense when you have a family to try to take steps before bad events happen.”
The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) recommends collecting what everyone in the household needs to survive for several days along with important documents. The Louis family attribute their disaster-preparedness to the periodic reminders they hear from meetings with the local Boise South Congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses and tips from the organization’s website.
Disaster-preparedness suggestions and tips for putting together a go bag are available from FEMA at ready.gov.