LOCAL STUDENTS PLACE IN POETRY OUT LOUD COMPETITION
Two local students placed in the Idaho Commission on the Arts Poetry Out Loud competition held virtually March 14. The first runner-up is April Church from McCall-Donnelly High School. April won a $100 cash prize, and her school will receive $200 for the purchase of poetry materials. The second runner-up is Makayla Moffet from Hope Christian Academy in Marsing. During the 2021-2022 season, 2,146 students and 130 teachers and librarians at 28 Idaho schools and libraries participated in Poetry Out Loud.
MERIDIAN ALLOCATES $50,000 TO GRANT PROGRAM FOR MERIDIAN NEIGHBORHOODS
MERIDIAN—The City of Meridian is accepting applications for the Neighborhood Grants Program. Neighborhood Grant funding is available for residents and organizations who would like to lead an improvement project on public property or an easement within the City limits. The focus of this grant is to assist those interested in positively impacting neighborhoods through updating features, adding elements or beautification projects. A total of $50,000 has been allocated for the Neighborhood Grant program. There is no minimum, but a maximum of $50,000, and applicants may request funds for more than one project.
Applicants have until May 13 to submit applications. Grants will be awarded to successful residents and organizations who complete the application process and are chosen by the selection panel. More information and grant applications can be found at meridiancity.org/mayor/neighborhoodgrant.
IDAHO MIDDLE SCHOOLERS CAN EXPLORE WELLNESS THROUGH ART
BOISE—Idaho’s middle-school artists are encouraged to submit their best work to the Statewide Collaborative Wellness Artwork Project, sponsored by the State Department of Education.
Students in grades 6-9 who are enrolled in an Idaho public or tribal school are invited to respond using the creative medium of their choice, such as poetry, drawing, photography, painting and sculpture. Submissions must be received or postmarked by April 4.
Selected artwork will be featured in a collected wellness journal designed to let students explore the issue of health and wellness through the creative expressions of their peers. For more information and an online form, visit form.jotform.com/IdahoSDE/statewide-collaborative-wellness. Students can also email wellness@sde.idaho.gov or call 208-332-6968 for more information.
TICKETS ON SALE FOR MISS AMAZING CONTEST APRIL 3
NAMPA— Tickets are on sale for Idaho Miss Amazing April 3 at the Nampa Civic Center.
Idaho Miss Amazing AMPLIFY is an educational program that teaches self-advocacy skills to girls and women with disabilities ages 5+ in a fun environment with real stakes. Participants get to partake in an interview process, introduce themselves on stage and share their passions with an audience. Every participant receives a volunteer buddy to cheer them on throughout the day. The 2 p.m. show features Rising Stars, Shining Stars, Pre-Teen, Junior Teen and Teen age divisions. The 5 p.m. show features Junior Miss, Miss and Senior Miss age divisions. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit nampaciviccenter.com/events/events-tickets/.
WEST VALLEY HUMANE SOCIETY SEEKS HELP TO BUY NEW VAN
CALDWELL—West Valley Humane Society is asking for community help to purchase a new van for transports, humane education and community outreach.
The shelter’s current van has been an essential part of the shelter’s services but is no longer a reliable vehicle.
West Valley Humane Society regularly helps bring in animals from under-serviced and overcrowded shelters in Idaho and the van is the keystone to helping with these rescue efforts. Those wishing to donate to the van fund can visit westvalleyhumanesociety.org/van/.
IDAHO DEPARTMENT OF COMMERCE ANNOUNCES IGEM GRANT RECIPIENT
BOISE—Idaho Commerce recently announced the University of Idaho as the latest recipient of an Idaho Global Entrepreneurial Mission (IGEM) grant.
The IGEM Council awarded the University of Idaho with a grant in the amount of $348,241 to assist industry partner, Idaho Strategic Resources with research and development on a new drilling and extraction technique for rare earth elements. This research project leverages collaboration between Idaho Strategic Resources, Idaho Geological Survey, Idaho National Laboratory, the Center for Advanced Energy Studies and Idaho’s land grant university, the University of Idaho.