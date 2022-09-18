HOLIDAY BAZAAR BLAST
Are you having a holiday bazaar? Or maybe you know of one?
If so, please send the what, where and when details. There is a submission form on the Idaho Press website home page under “SUBMISSIONS.”
Be sure to include:
- Name of bazaar, location and address
- What will be featured at the bazaar (ceramics, cloth art, mosaics, etc.)
- Bazaar dates and times
The Holiday Bazaar Blast will be published in the Life section on Sunday, Oct. 23.
Deadline to send in your listing for the Holiday Bazaar Blast: Friday, Oct. 14.
In order to be included, all listings must be submitted via the website.
Go to “Submissions” on the homepage and fill out the form.
Local studio gets top international billing for early childhood music education
Kindermusik at Music Center Studios in Boise has been named a Top Program by Kindermusik International, a provider of music-based education for infants, toddlers, and young children.
Amy Perdew is a Kindermusik accredited educator and the owner of the studios. She began providing Kindermusik in 2003.
“We love being able to say we teach all ages at Music Center Studios, and really mean it. Our Kindermusik classes enable us to begin bringing the joy of music into our families lives as soon as their little ones are born. To watch their growth as they transition from Kindermusik classes into more formal instrument lessons as they grow is an amazing process and so rewarding.” said Perdew.
For more information about Music Center Studio’s Kindermusik classes, contact Perdew, contact@MusicCenterStudios.com, (208) 861-6056.
Vietnamese Church celebrates 25 Years in the Boise community
The Peace in Jesus Lutheran Vietnamese Church, located at 1253 N. Cole Road in Boise, will be holding a celebration of 25 years of gospel ministry in the Treasure Valley on Sunday, Sept. 25, starting at 10:30 a.m. with a bilingual worship service and an open house from noon to 3 p.m.
Everyone is welcome to join and celebrate the free anniversary celebration which will include:
- Worship service with choir performances (in Vietnamese and English) giving thanks and glory to the Lord.
- BBQ, music, and outdoor food tents.
- Several authentic Vietnamese dishes and free potluck lunch.
- A bounce house for the kids.
- Games for children and adults.
Church leadership gives thanks for the 25 years that the Lord has preserved and blessed this gospel outreach.
Mr. Huu-Trung Le, Church Councilman, emphasizes the warm welcome and help offered to the Vietnamese community: “We like to show them the love of God, and we would like them to know that God loves everyone.”
Dry Creek Historical Society hosts Old Time Farm Day
The Dry Creek Historical Society’s 13th Annual Old Time Farm Day will be held at the Schick-Ostolasa Farmstead on Sunday, Sept. 25, noon to 4 p.m. Catch a glimpse of what Idaho life was like in the 1860s while watching the Idaho Woodcarvers Guild and the Dry Creek Quilters practice their crafts. The Fort Boise Garrison Living History Volunteers will be on hand to demonstrate early Idaho life in period costume and arms. Smarty Pants actors will be performing as historical characters from the Farmstead’s history. Children can pan for gold, play yard games or activities that would have been played by children in the 1860s. Come early to get in on the silent auction and dessert auction. Music will be provided by the False Bottom String Band & Pyle Bros Fiddlers. Food will be provided by The Dry Creek Mercantile. Admission is: $8 per person or $30 per family and children under 3 years are free. The Farmstead is located at 5006 W. Farm Court in Boise, surrounded by the Hidden Springs subdivision. Proceeds go to support and restore The Farmstead, which is owned by Ada County and managed by the Dry Creek Historical Society. For more information, DryCreekHistory.org, DryCreekHistory@gmail.com or 208-229-4006.
Local cops and home services company go to bat for benefit
On Sept. 22 at 6 p.m., Boise Hawks Stadium will host a softball game between the Garden City Police Department and Diamond Heating, Cooling, Plumbing, and Electric. The 5th annual Diamond vs GCPD softball game benefits the Treasure Valley Community. Admission is a $3 suggested donation with all proceeds going to the Garden City Police Officers Association (GCPOA). All tickets will be entered into a drawing for three prizes: an indoor electronic air cleaner, a whole house fan and a water softener. Winning tickets will be drawn during the last inning; winners must be present to claim prizes. Hawks Stadium will have food available for purchase. The GCPOA Community Outreach Fund helps local families with programs such as Shop with a Cop.
Strength 2 Thrive Walkathon supports the Idaho Crisis and Suicide Prevention Hotline
The 4th Annual Strength 2 Thrive Suicide Prevention Walkathon to benefit the Idaho Crisis and Suicide Hotline will be start at 8 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 24, set up at 7, at Columbia High School in Nampa, 301 S. Happy Valley Road. All ages are welcome to come for a few hours — or stay all night long!
Idaho is consistently ranked in the top 10 states for suicide deaths yearly. The time to focus on suicide prevention is now! Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, mental health needs are escalating drastically. During the second quarter of 2021, which ended in June, the Idaho Crisis and Suicide Hotline received 49% more calls than it did in the second quarter of 2020. This is a significant increase in those recognizing that they are struggling and need support.
September is National Suicide Prevention Month and the Strength 2 Thrive Walkathon provides space for the community to unite in solidarity and support alongside those suffering from suicidal thoughts or the grief of losing a loved one to suicide. In the previous three years, the event raised nearly $70,000 for the hotline.
The event includes: live local music, inspirational speakers; a memorial garden of remembrance; and food trucks. The event features people of all ages walking around the track during those hours that suicide rates are at their highest.
Donations are tax-deductible and go to the hotline to save lives.
To register to walk and raise funds, email strength2thrivewalkathon@gmail.com. Donations to support the Idaho Crisis & Suicide Hotline can be made at idahocrisis.org/donate.