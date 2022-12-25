Albertsons and The Idaho Foodbank Holiday Bucks Raises $85,000
Albertsons and The Idaho Foodbank celebrated the Holiday Bucks campaign to address food insecurity in Idaho.
At this point, the Holiday Bucks campaign resulted in customers and employees at 12 Albertsons stores raising $85,000 to provide food for Idahoans who are struggling to make ends meet. The Holiday Bucks campaign continues through Christmas Day.
Since 2005, the Albertsons Holiday Bucks campaign has provided food and funds for The Idaho Foodbank to help Idahoans who are struggling to make ends meet have a holiday meal. This campaign gives customers the opportunity to donate money to The Idaho Foodbank when they are paying for their purchases.
If you or someone you know needs food assistance, please go to The Idaho Foodbank’s Food Assistance Locator: idahofoodbank.org.
ICOM Celebrates Second Annual Military Match
The Idaho College of Osteopathic Medicine announced that 13 members of its Class of 2023 will continue their medical training in the United States Armed Forces. Military physicians provide healthcare services to military personnel and their families. They work in a variety of settings, including military hospitals, hospital ships, as well as international medical centers.
They may also participate in humanitarian efforts, caring for victims of natural disasters.
During Match Day, future physicians receive information about where they will complete their postdoctoral specialty training, commonly referred to as a residency. Similar to this process, military medical students participate in their own selection process for programs located at military hospitals, clinics and bases.
ICOM’s future military physicians will soon be practicing medicine within the Army, Air Force and Navy military branches. Their specialties include Internal Medicine, Obstetrics and Gynecology, Dermatology, Pediatrics, and General Surgery, among others.
The remaining students in ICOM’s Class of 2023 will participate in the National Resident Matching Program in March of 2023.
Idaho Human Rights Day Celebration Jan. 16
Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, marks the 36th year that Idaho has celebrated Idaho Human Rights/Martin Luther King Jr. Day, first commemoratively and later as a state holiday.
The public is invited to attend ceremonies at the State Capitol Building 2nd floor rotunda beginning at noon and concluding at 1 p.m.
There will be messages from a diverse array of Idaho citizens. The Boise State University trumpeters will kick off the program promptly at noon. Keynote speaker is Senator Cherie Buckner-Webb, Idaho’s first African-American State Legislator. The program will include a performance by Ballet Folklórico México Lindo, a community based Mexican folk dance group located in Nampa, Idaho. Danza Azteca Tonatiuh will also perform. Gov. Brad Little will read the Governor’s proclamation.
The Idaho Human Rights Commission enforces state and federal anti-discrimination laws in Idaho and provides mediation services to resolve complaints. The Commission also provides free training for businesses and organizations throughout the state. humanrights.idaho.gov.
500+ Bikes Doled
out to local Youth
on 16th Holiday Kids
Bike Giveaway
Boise Bicycle Project’s Holiday Kids Bike Giveaway make more than 500 kids smile. “I can’t stop thinking about all the amazing moments I experienced on Saturday. And I can’t help but wonder about all of the amazing moments I missed!” said Jimmy Hallyburton, executive director of the nonprofit.
The organization thanked all who keep making its efforts possible, said Benton Smith, volunteer manager. “About 600 volunteers donated more than 7,300 total hours of their time to Boise Bicycle Project (in 2022) resulting in our being able to give away nearly 1,100 bikes in 2022 and repair almost 1,000 more at schools, apartment complexes, and community centers around area.
“Our volunteers are the only reason giant events and programs such as Boise Goathead Fest and the Holiday Kids Bike Giveaway are possible and why BBP can work to plan those while simultaneously hosting smaller bike giveaways, kids fix-it nights, and mobile repairs throughout the year.”
Jannus Inc. gets $200,000 grant from KeyBank to support programs for refugees, immigrants
KeyBank has awarded a $200,000 grant to Jannus Inc., administrator of the Idaho Office for Refugees organization focused on advancing economic and racial equity for refugees and immigrants in Idaho. The KeyBank grant will support two of IOR’s programs: Global Gardens and Global Talent.
Global Gardens is an urban agriculture training program for refugee farmers, offering land, water and infrastructure at five farm sites, all aimed at creating agricultural jobs and businesses, as well as decreasing food insecurity across the community. The program teaches farmers lean faming strategies to conserve water and soil, and helps small-scale farmers access the Boise food economy through direct-to-consumer sales and aggregated wholesale programs for restaurants and cafeterias.
Global Talent is designed to help Idaho-based college-educated immigrants and refugees start or reclaim their professional careers. Participants have access to a national curriculum, training resources and one-on-one career coaching sessions. The program’s goal is to prepare participants to achieve self-sufficiency through high-quality professional positions.
Jannus anticipates that because of these programs, Idaho communities will benefit by having greater access to fresh local produce, and employers will have an increased local talent pool of highly qualified job candidates.