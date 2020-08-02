PLATO’S CLOSET FUNDRAISER EQUIPS HOMELESS TEENS FOR BACK TO SCHOOL
BOISE — Plato’s Closet in Boise is hosting a fundraiser from now until Saturday, Aug. 8, to provide high-quality school clothing for homeless Treasure Valley teens.
The local teen clothing store has committed to matching customer donations dollar for dollar during these two weeks, and the proceeds will go to kids in the Teen Program at Boise Rescue Mission Ministries for back-to-school clothing needs.
To participate in the Plato’s Closet Back to School fundraiser, customers can choose to either round up their purchase to the next dollar or donate any dollar amount of their choice. Donations can be made at Plato’s Closet at 8017 W. Franklin Road, Boise.
“Thanks to Plato’s Closet Boise, the teens we serve get to start the new school year prepared and confident. The teens staying in our shelters appreciate being able to express themselves through fashion, and it is a joy to see them excited to start school,” Kelsey Korvela, Events and Volunteer Services, Boise Rescue Mission Ministries, said in a press release. “We want to say a huge thank you to the customers of Plato’s Closet!”
TREASURE VALLEY FAMILY YMCA ACCEPTING DONATIONS OF LAPTOPS FOR STUDENTS
BOISE — Four Treasure Valley Family YMCA facilities will be receiving sites for donations of laptops this Wednesday, Aug. 5 for Close the Divide Day hosted by Idaho Business for Education. Close the Divide Day is a community-wide effort aimed at collecting spare laptops from businesses and the public to donate to the nearly 200,000 Idaho students without devices.
Donations sites will be open between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. at the following locations:
Downtown Boise YMCA, 1050 W State St.; Caldwell YMCA, 3720 S Indiana Ave.; South Meridian YMCA, 5155 S. Hillsdale Ave.; West Boise YMCA & Boise City Aquatic Center, 5959 N. Discovery Way.
A survey by the State Board of Education of local school districts shows that nearly 200,000 students do not have a computer at home, and at least 30,000 do not have internet access. For more information on how you can donate a computer or make a donation, go to idahobe.org/close.
ARTS COMMISSION LAUNCHES PEN PAL WRITING PROJECT
Idaho Writer in Residence Malia Collins and the Idaho Commission on the Arts launched a non-virtual writing event designed to build community, encourage creativity, provide diversion and, potentially, to relieve some of the emotional weight we are experiencing during this time. Beginning, experienced and professional writers are invited to join Writers in Residences, a pen pal writing project.
Interested writers can sign up by answering a few simple questions online at arts.idaho.gov. Registrants will be mailed the name and address of another Idaho writer as well as the first writing prompt from Malia Collins. Pals exchange via the method of communication they agree on. The initial prompt will be followed by three others, which will arrive via USPS at two-week intervals. Pen pals will give each other feedback, exchange ideas and provide encouragement. No writing experience is necessary; prompts will be appropriate for all ages, and all levels of experience. All Writers in Residences participants will have the option to submit a piece of writing conceived during the project, to be included in a Writers in Residences Zine published by the Arts Commission later this fall.
There is no cost to participate, but writers must pay for any outgoing postage. Visit arts.idaho.gov for more information and to sign up.
BOISE FARMERS MARKET ENCOURAGES SUPPORTERS TO TAKE PART IN FARMERS MARKET CELEBRATION
BOISE — The Boise Farmers Market is encouraging supporters and community members to participate in American Farmland Trust’s 12th annual Farmers Market Celebration, which runs now through Sept. 22. Community Members are encouraged to try out the Boise Farmers Market Drive-Thru and then visit markets.farmland.org, where they can endorse the market, putting it in the running for national recognition and cash prizes.
“We don’t usually take time for these sorts of things, but this year we are,” Tamara Cameron, Market Manager for the Boise Farmers Market, said in a press release. “Our team of staff, board members and volunteers continue to work hard to make the BFM Drive-Thru a success, bringing local food to our community conveniently and safely during this unusual time. We feel we deserve some national recognition, and this is an easy way for our community to help us receive it.”
Currently, Boise Farmers Market is in third place nationally and in second place in the region. American Farmland Trust, a national nonprofit dedicated to saving farmland, promoting sound farming practices and keeping farmers on the land, has run the Celebration for 12 consecutive years, elevating the essential role farmers markets play in helping communities access local food and helping farmers connect directly with customers.
The Boise Farmers Market is a community marketplace where local food and agricultural products are available year-round, and the community can learn about and become engaged in food system issues.
The market now offers drive-thru pick up and also delivery service. For more information, go to the website: theboisefarmersmarket.com.
GFWC WOMAN’S CENTURY CLUB MAKES DONATIONS TO TREASURE VALLEY NONPROFITS
NAMPA — The GFWC Woman’s Century Club gave out three grants to Treasure Valley organizations involved with Domestic and Sexual Violence Awareness at their recent meeting. Grants of $500 were presented to Kristin Contreras from Advocates for Family Justice, Brianna LeClair of Boise Rescue Mission and Joni Buckley from Family Justice Center in Nampa. This is an annual event and the members are proud to be of help in this area in the Valley. GFWC Woman’s Century Club was established and has been serving the community since 1900. Prospective members can contact Ronalee at 208-467-1458.
HUBBLE HOMES BUILDS “HERO HOME” BENEFITING SIX LOCAL CHARITIES
BOISE — Six local charities had the chance to sign wooden framing beams in a “Hero Home” being built in the Southern Ridge community in Nampa on July 29.
All net proceeds from the sale of the home, being built by Hubble Homes, will be donated to Boise Rescue Mission Ministries, The Idaho Foodbank, The Meridian Foodbank, Ronald McDonald House Charities of Idaho, St. Vincent de Paul Southwest Idaho and The Salvation Army. Representatives from each of these charities was on hand at the kickoff event.
Hubble Homes and many of its trade vendors and subcontractors are donating revenue proceeds, land for the lot, labor and materials in an effort to make the largest donation possible to the valley nonprofits. Over 41 trade companies are working together to build this home.
IHC ANNOUNCES LATEST ROUND OF CARES ACT GRANT RECIPIENTS
The Idaho Humanities Council recently announced it awarded an additional $64,406 in CARES Act funding to 17 Idaho organizations. To date, IHC has awarded a total of $186,861 to 42 unique Idaho organizations in 22 communities. This funding was received from the National Endowment for the Humanities through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act). These grants will be used to support operational costs that have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The local organizations receiving grants are Caldwell Fine Arts, $4,500; Boise Contemporary Theater, $5,000; Death Rattle Writers Fest, Nampa, $ 960; Emmett Public Library, $5,000; Hemingway Literary Society, Boise, $2,500; The Frank Church Institute, Boise, $2,500; Basque Museum & Cultural Center, Boise, $7,500; and Learning Lab Inc., Garden City, $2,500.
CARES Act funding is still available for eligible organizations and IHC is now accepting applications from organizations without any paid staff. To learn more about CARES Act grants, visit idahohumanities.org.