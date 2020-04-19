VIRTUAL SUPERHERO 5K TO SUPPORT WORK OF FOSTER KID ADVOCACY GROUP
CALDWELL — The Third District Guardian ad Litem (GAL) Program will host a virtual Superhero 5K April 25 & 26 with the intent to raise funds to benefit children in the foster care system.
The GAL program recruits and trains volunteers to serve as advocates for children in foster care. The program had to cancel its annual “Lift Up A Child” fundraiser due to the coronavirus pandemic. Funds raised during this month of April – Child Abuse Awareness and Prevention Month – mean more children can be served.
Runners in the 5K may participate in any location at any time during the two days. They may register as an individual or with a team. The 5k will feature a hashtag – #GALsuperhero5k. Costumes are encouraged but not required and can be associated with who is a Superhero to you (health care professionals, public servants, etc. are permitted). The person with the most liked picture associated with our hashtag will win a prize. Additional prize winners will be the Captain of the largest team, and the Captain of the team with the best name (voted on by our staff).
Prizes include two full patio furniture sets, a Stay and Play package from Wild Horses Resort and Casino and gift cards from Dutch Bros. To register visit 3rddistrictguardian.org.
ST. PAUL’S NAMPA HOSTING DRIVE THROUGH PLANT SALE MAY 2
NAMPA — Wondering how to get your garden starts in this COVID-19 environment?
The Catholic Women’s League at St. Paul’s Catholic Church plans a plant sale May 2 to help with your gardening needs and maintain the social distance required during this time.
The sale will take place from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the church located at 510 W. Roosevelt Ave. There will be over 50 varieties of tomatoes, 30 varieties of hot and sweet peppers, cucumbers, melons and squashes available. The sale will be drive through only. Payment is by cash or check only. Each customer will receive one free flower plant as supplies last.
Plants can be pre-ordered at nampacatholic.com, at the Catholic Women’s League Facebook page or by emailing Stpaulscwlnampa@gmail.com.
JANNUS EO LAUNCHES SUNSHINE SPONSOR PROGRAM FOR COVID-19 RELIEF
BOISE─To support unprecedented community need, Jannus Economic Opportunity announced the launch of the Sunshine Sponsor Program, a resource for individuals and businesses in the Treasure and Magic Valleys who are struggling in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic.
Jannus EO is an Idaho nonprofit that helps individuals meet emergency financial needs and provides support to launch and grow local businesses. To help mitigate the economic toll the pandemic’s impact on the community’s most vulnerable populations, Jannus created a new financial assistance program and is asking Idahoans to support their vital work.
“COVID-19 has left our most vulnerable neighbors at risk of homelessness,” said Kate Nelson, Program Director at Jannus EO. “Modest economic relief — in the form of bridge loans — can mean the difference between keeping families together or living on the streets. In the spirit of Idaho Gives, through the Sunshine Sponsor program, we’re asking our community to dig deep and donate where they can.”
Idaho Gives, a program of the Idaho Nonprofit Center, is a statewide period of giving beginning April 23. Designed to bring the state together, the program raises money and awareness for Idaho nonprofits. To learn more, visit eojannus.org/donate.
DONATIONS SOUGHT TO HELP FEED FAMILIES OF KIDS IN HOSPITAL
BOISE─The restaurants Fork and ALAVITA have partnered with the Ronald McDonald House and Meals to Unite to feed parents with a child in the NICU or pediatric unit. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, they are no longer using volunteers and need assistance.
The joint effort between the restaurants and Meals to Unite, organized by Lauren and Nick Flores, helps to provide roughly 50 meals per day. “We feel grateful to our friends Lauren & Nick for including us in their ‘initiative for good’ by helping those most in need in our community. The Ronald McDonald House does such important work. Due to the current climate, they’re unable to have volunteers and are especially in need of assistance. It is vital we all work together to keep that going,” Cameron and Amanda Lumsden, owners of Fork and ALAVITA, said in a press release.
To donate, visit the Meals to Unite page at gofundme.com. For every meal that is delivered, Fork and ALAVITA will donate 10 percent of proceeds to a nonprofit organization tailored to benefit community members in need.
TEAM OWEN RAISES MONEY TO FEED TREASURE VALLEY’S COVID-19 FRONT LINERS
BOISE─Team Owen, an effort by the Owen family, raised $5,900 in five days to feed some of the front line workers against COVID-19 in the Treasure Valley, including police officers, hospital emergency department workers and firefighters, while also supporting local restaurants.
During their first week of fundraising, Team Owen delivered meals to first responders at the Boise Police Department, Emergency Responders Health Center, Kuna Rural Fire District, St. Luke’s Meridian Emergency Department, Nampa Fire Station and St. Luke’s Nampa Emergency Department.
To donate to the campaign, visit the Team Owen page at gofundme.com. The campaign organizers can also be directly contacted on their GoFundMe page.
SDE OFFERS FRESH FRUIT AND VEGETABLE PROGRAM GRANTS TO SCHOOLS
BOISE─Idaho elementary schools can apply now to participate in the USDA’s Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program (FFVP) through Child Nutrition Programs of the State Department of Education.
To be eligible for the FFVP, schools must be an elementary school, operate the National School Lunch program and have more than 50 percent of enrolled students eligible for free or reduced meals. Selected Idaho elementary schools will be awarded grants to administer the FFVP from July 1, 2020 through June 30, 2021. Schools will be awarded $50 to $75 per student for the school year to purchase fresh fruit and vegetables for the program. All grant awards are contingent upon available USDA funds. Participating schools will make fresh fruit and vegetables available to students during the school day at no cost to the student.
For more information on program requirements or for a copy of the Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Grant Application, visit sde.idaho.gov/events/awards-grants or call Child Nutrition Programs at 208-332-6820.
TREASURE VALLEY COMMUNITIES RECEIVE ARBOR DAY GRANTS
IDAHO FALLS─The Idaho Nursery and Landscape Association (INLA), in cooperation with the Idaho Department of Lands (IDL), Avista, Rocky Mountain Power,and Idaho Power recently announced the 2020 Arbor Day Grant recipients. The cities of Eagle, Emmett, Garden City, Meridian and Star were among the 44 grant recipients to receive a $300 grant.
This program helps communities celebrate Arbor Day, plant appropriate trees for energy conservation and fosters a stronger relationship between Idaho communities and the Nursery and Utility Industries. Arbor Day is officially celebrated in the U.S. and Idaho on the last Friday in April, which will be April 24 this year. However, communities may be celebrating on a different day due to COVID-19, or because of the climate and planting conditions in their area.
DONATION PERIOD FOR IDAHO GIVES STARTS APRIL 23
Nearly 600 Idaho Nonprofit organizations hope to raise both money and awareness throughout Idaho Gives, a two-week event — April 23 to May 7. This year’s focus is on engaging more donors.
“There are roughly 1.2 million adults in the state of Idaho, but very few of them actually donate,” Idaho Nonprofit Center President and CEO Amy Little said. “If every adult in Idaho gave the minimum donation of $10 then we could raise $12 million for Idaho nonprofits.”
Donations will be accepted online at IdahoGives.org or by phone at 1-877-ID-Gives, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Donors, supporters and nonprofits can post photos and talk about favorite causes across social media using the hashtag #IdahoGives.