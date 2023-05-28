Support Local Journalism


LONE STAR MIDDLE SCHOOL’S CHUCK FOSTER RETIRINGChuck Foster is retiring from Lone Star Middle School. There will be a reception for him at the school on Saturday, June 3, from 2 to 4 P.M. Former students and staff with whom he’s worked are welcome to attend.

KIWANIS CLUB OF NAMPA HEARS ABOUT AI

Town Talk 1 Kiwanis

Northwest Nazarene University business professor Dr. Jeffrey Lineman, left, with Dave Palumbo, secretary of the Kiwanis Club of Nampa.
Download PDF Town Talk 2 - Jazz Mass
The community is invited to “Sacred Music — a Jazz Prayer” on June 4 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Boise. The performance honors the retirement of St. Mary's pastor Rev. John Worster.
Town Talk 3 - STEM kid

Caldwell High School student Nicholas Mendez has been selected for the STEM Enhancement in Earth Science Summer High School Intern Program.
Town Talk 4 - Faces of Hope

Faces of Hope Foundation Program Manager Lauren Atwood prepares client paperwork at the center.
Town Talk 6 — skateboard kid

Victor Hurlburt, who competes under the name Victor Riley, has been invited to compete at the Norwegian skateboard national championships on July 1.
Town Talk 5 - Dennis the cat

Guests of the Old Idaho Penitentiary regularly pay their respects at the resting place of Dennis the Cat, the penitentiary's historic animal mascot.
Town Talk 7 - Make a Wish

The 9th Annual Walk for Wishes Boise will be held June 2 at Esther Simplot Park in Boise.

