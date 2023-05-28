LONE STAR MIDDLE SCHOOL’S CHUCK FOSTER RETIRINGChuck Foster is retiring from Lone Star Middle School. There will be a reception for him at the school on Saturday, June 3, from 2 to 4 P.M. Former students and staff with whom he’s worked are welcome to attend.
KIWANIS CLUB OF NAMPA HEARS ABOUT AI
On May 18, the Kiwanis Club of Nampa welcomed Dr. Jeffrey Lineman, business professor at NNU, to talk about AI (artificial intelligence). Lineman discussed the many ways that AI is being used, particularly since the launch of ChatGPT in November. Since then, there have been many different AI programs created that can be used for a variety of information. Whether you want to create an image or record a board meeting, the options are endless. There have been a few concerns raised by AI, such as issues with privacy, inaccurate information and AI in education, but companies are dealing with these concerns as they arise, Lineman said.
COMMUNITY INVITED TO JAZZ MASS BY LOCAL MUSICIANS AT ST. MARY’S
A labor-of-love musical production that has taken more than 25 years to write and compose, months to record and was performed live once pre-pandemic, and again Aug. 28, 2022, will soon be in the spotlight for a third time in a hallowed community gathering. On June 4, Kevin Kirk and a dozen other local musicians will present “Sacred Music — a Jazz Prayer” at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 2612 W. State St. in Boise.
The music will be the music of the actual Catholic Mass. This time it is being performed to honor the retirement of St. Mary’s pastor Rev. John Worster.
Kirk calls it his magnum opus. He’s been composing it, song by song, for a little over a quarter of a century, beginning with a single on his first album, “Catch ‘n’ Release” with Onomatopoeia, Kirk’s jazz ensemble that has been around for decades. The single — “Lord Have Mercy” — was chosen as one of 2004’s top two songs by NPR’s “All Things Considered.”
The Mass is at 4 p.m., open to the community, no admission charge. A dessert reception will follow.
PIN-UPS ON TOUR PERFORMANCE CELEBRATES LOCAL VETERANSPin-Ups on Tour, a WWII-style variety and burlesque show that tours the nation in support of our military heroes, is performing Sunday in Boise.
The show is free for veterans and active-duty military to attend, and the funds raised help provide free entertainment to veterans across America.
“Pin-Ups on Tour: Operation Boise” will be at Watson’s Mystery Cafe and Spirits, 8001 Fairview Ave., with doors opening at 6 p.m. and the show at 7 p.m. The show is for ages 18 and up. General admission tickets are $20, reserved-seating tickets are $35 and VIP tickets are $50 at tinyurl.com/5etkyss9.
The cast features performers from Vegas, circus acts, vintage showgirls and two disabled Army veterans turned entertainers are hosting the event. The venue itself is a veteran-owned business.
CALDWELL STUDENT ACCEPTED FOR STEM ENHANCEMENT IN EARTH SCIENCE INTERN PROGRAM
Caldwell student Nicholas Mendez has been selected to work alongside NASA subject matter experts at this year’s STEM Enhancement in Earth Science Summer High School Intern Program. He will join peers from Idaho and across the county in an in-depth exploration of Earth and space research.
This nationally competitive program is sponsored by NASA, the Texas Space Grant Consortium and the University of Texas at Austin Center for Space Research.
Mendez will graduate from Caldwell High School’s class of 2025 and is also a member of the State Department of Education’s Student Advisory Council.
“To me, STEM is not just knowledge in Science, Technology, Engineering and Math,” said Mendez. “It is also about how you use that body of knowledge to deepen your understanding of the world around you and especially how you can use it to support those around you.”
Three Idaho students were picked for this year’s program. Others include Twin Falls student Anna Grace Aiello and Meridian student Andrew Gordon.
FACES OF HOPE SUPPORTS ITS 6,000TH SURVIVOR
Faces of Hope Foundation, a Boise nonprofit organization committed to providing support and resources to survivors of domestic violence, has reached a significant milestone. On May 15, 2023, the foundation supported its 6,000th survivor since its inception in the fall of 2016.
“Our Faces of Hope Foundation team is thrilled to have supported our 6,000th survivor,” said Paige Dinger, executive director of the Faces of Hope Foundation. “This is a major milestone for us and a testament to the hard work of our dedicated staff and volunteers.”
The Faces of Hope Foundation was founded in 2016 with the mission to provide critical resources and support to survivors of domestic violence. Since then, the foundation has been committed to providing emergency shelter, counseling, legal advocacy and other resources to those impacted by domestic violence.
The Faces of Hope Foundation has served survivors primarily in Ada County, but the organization’s reach has extended to community members throughout the greater Boise metro area and the surrounding areas for over seven years.
BOISE EIGHTH-GRADER TO COMPETE AT NORWEGIAN SKATEBOARD CHAMPIONSHIPS
Victor Hurlburt is an eighth-grader at Lowell Scott Middle School in Boise. Victor was recently invited to compete at the Norwegian skateboard national championships on July 1 at the Tasta skatepark in Stavanger, Norway. He is a dual citizen and has his sights on the X-games and eventually a spot on the U.S. or Norwegian Olympic skateboard team. He competes in street and bowl competitions but excels in the bowls. Victor has been skating since he was 5 and has been competing since he was 7, winning several U.S. national championships. Victor competes under the name Victor Riley; some highlights can be found on Instagram @ sk8victor and current stats at theboardr.com/profile/37420/Victor_Riley
Victor would like to thank Lowell Scott middle school, West Ada school district, the Boise Skateboard Association and the city of Boise for their support!
THIRD ANNUAL DENNIS THE CAT DAY AT THE OLD IDAHO PENITENTIARY
Enjoy a summer Sunday at the Old Idaho Penitentiary today in celebration of Dennis the Cat, the Old Idaho Penitentiary’s historic animal mascot. Join staff for Prison Pets presentations (free with your pet food donations for Simply Cats and the Idaho Humane Society), limited-edition Dennis merchandise, food trucks, local vendors and more.
Registration is $10 per person and free for Idaho State Historical Society members. The event will be held from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday (last admission 4 p.m.) at the Old Idaho Penitentiary, 2445 Old Penitentiary Road in Boise.
Between 1952 and 1968, Dennis lived among the staff and residents of the Idaho State Penitentiary, becoming one of the site’s best liked and most respected figures. Upon Dennis’ death in 1968, the prison population buried him nearby within the main yard, fashioning a durable engraved headstone marking his resting place. Today, guests of the Old Idaho Penitentiary regularly pay their respects at his stone, the only marked grave within the prison walls.
MAKE-A-WISH IDAHO TO HOLD ANNUAL WALK FOR WISHES JUNE 2
The 9th Annual Walk for Wishes Boise will be held June 2 at Esther Simplot Park. Registration starts at 5 p.m. with the walk kicking off at 6 p.m. sharp. The walk is approximately one mile in length. The Walk for Wishes Boise, presented by Corwin Ford, celebrates wishes that have been granted in Idaho while raising funds for future wishes.
Participants can sign up online as a walk team or an individual. There is no registration fee, though Make-A-Wish Idaho asks participants to raise $100 or more to help grant wishes for Idaho wish kids. Walkers can sign up to walk and raise funds at site.wish.org/wfwboise2023. After the walk, Paul & Cannon Fodder will perform live music, and Gyro Shack, Bochi Bochi and Negranti Creamery will have food trucks available during the event.
Make-A-Wish Idaho would like to raise $80,000 from the event and have already raised nearly $30,000 from early registrants and from the sponsorships of nine local businesses: Corwin Ford, the presenting sponsor, Pioneer Federal Credit Union, Ball Ventures Ahlquist, HUB International, OneTrust Home Loans, ISG Print and Embroidery and Alexander Hoffman Orthodontics.
NOMINATIONS ACCEPTED FOR COMMITMENT TO COMMUNITY AWARDRISE Services Inc. in Boise is accepting nominations for its Commitment to Community awards.
Now in its 10th year, the Commitment to Community Awards recognize and honor the significant accomplishments of nominees. This event applauds their commitment and provides visibility and recognition for their leadership and vision in supporting individuals with developmental disabilities, children in the foster care system and individuals receiving behavioral health or employment services.
The Commitment to Community luncheon will take place Aug. 11 at the Boise Centre.
To nominate an individual, organization or business, please fill out a nomination application at westernpchs.com/c2c-awards-2023/.
GRANTS TO IDAHO K-12 YOUTH PROGRAMS SUPPORT SUMMER LEARNING
The Idaho Out-of-School Network awarded Summer of Innovation Grants to support youth and families with summer learning and care opportunities across the state.
The Summer of Innovation Grant is intended to address unfinished learning and improve the quality of out-of-school time opportunities across Idaho for youth in grades K-12 during the 2023 and 2024 summers.
The Idaho Out-of-School Network Summer of Innovation Grant is being offered with funds received from the Idaho State Board of Education and the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund and the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.
These area programs received grant funds for comprehensive programming:
- Ada Community Library Star Branch — $43,700 — Star — summer 2023 and 2024
- Boise State University TRIO Upward Bound — $80,000 — Boise — summer 2023 and 2024
- Discovery Center of Idaho Summer Camp Program — $36,160 — Boise — summer 2023 and 2024
- Treasure Valley Family YMCA Caldwell and Wilder Y Kids — $80,000 — Caldwell — summer 2023 and 2024
- City of Star Recreation Summer Programming — $79,861.32 — Star — summer 2023 and 2024
- Girl Scouts of Silver Sage Camp Echo Day Camp — $73,788.00 — Boise — summer 2023 and 2024
- Vine and Branch Ranch Community Jardin School — $80,000 — Caldwell — summer 2023 and 2024
- Idaho Botanical Garden Summer STEAM Camps — $79,981.50 — Boise — summer 2023 and 2024
- Marsing 21st CCLC Academies (LLASER) — $49,990.00 — Marsing — summer 2023 and 2024
- The Peregrine Fund Raptor High — $56,700 — Boise — summer 2023 and 2024
- Breaking Chains Academy of Development Inc Summer Youth Empowerment — $76,414.67 — Nampa — summer 2023 and 2024
These area programs received grant funds for specialty programming:
- Boise Rock School — $19,851.70 — Boise — summer 2023 s
- Brighter Together — $20,000 — Meridian — summer 2023
- Caldwell School District Syringa Middle Summer Bridge Program — $20,000 — Caldwell — summer 2023
- Emmett School District Elementary/Middle School Summer Learning — $20,000 — Emmett — summer 2023
- International Rescue Committee Boise Youth Services — $19,964.00 — Garden City — summer 2023
- Nampa School District First Generation Leadership Summit — $17,500 — Nampa — summer 2023 s
- Payette School District Pirate STEM Camp — $15,914.48 — Payette — summer 2023
- West Ada School District Summer of Steam — $20,000 — Boise — summer 2023