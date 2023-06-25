Support Local Journalism


KIWANIS CLUB OF NAMPA HEARS ABOUT HIGHWAY PROJECTS

Town Talk 1 - Kiwanis

Chelsea Johnson, president of the Kiwanis Club of Nampa, with Chance Mayers, a partner with HMH Engineering.

The Kiwanis Club of Nampa last week welcomed Chance Mayers, a partner with HMH Engineering, specializing in roads and highway projects. He was the lead engineer on the Highway 55 project and is now the lead on the Highway 16 project.

Town Talk 2 - DAR

Members of the Ee-dah-how Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution did a trash cleanup on an adopted stretch of road on June 10.
Town Talk 3 - Salvation Army

The Salvation Army is seeking donations of non-perishable food items to support Ada County families who are struggling with food security.
Town Talk 4 - City of Good

City of Good has launched its Monthly Giving Circle to help food-insecure people in the Treasure Valley.

