KIWANIS CLUB OF NAMPA HEARS ABOUT HIGHWAY PROJECTS
The Kiwanis Club of Nampa last week welcomed Chance Mayers, a partner with HMH Engineering, specializing in roads and highway projects. He was the lead engineer on the Highway 55 project and is now the lead on the Highway 16 project.
Mayers shared insights about the project’s progress and its impact on our community. This new highway will have a giant impact on our valley’s transportation and infrastructure. If you’d like to learn more about what’s happening with this project, there are quarterly public outreach meetings to help answer any questions that arise.
EE-DAH-HOW NSDAR CHAPTER GOES ‘TRASHING’
The Ee-dah-how Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution adopted a two-mile stretch of highway on SH45 Milepost 22-24 in Nampa.
The adopt-a-highway program is a great way for the chapter to demonstrate the DAR’s commitment to conservation.
“When looking for opportunities to become more involved in our community, this program offered by the Idaho Transportation Department allowed us to do just that,” a news release from the chapter said.
On June 10, several Daughters gathered to clean up this section of highway, wearing orange vests and carrying orange trash bags. Trash collected ranged from plastic bottles to rubber from tires. At the end there was an impressive line of orange bags along the road. It took approximately two hours, and afterward the chapter gathered for lunch. Twice a year, the chapter plans to go “trashing,” as they lovingly call it.
Chapter Regent Peggy Orbea stated, “our chapter is looking forward to doing our part helping keep our roads safe a free of road debris.”
The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) is a women’s service organization whose members can trace their lineage to an individual who contributed to securing American independence during the Revolutionary War. Today’s DAR is dynamic and diverse, with over 185,000 members in 3,000 chapters. DAR members annually provide millions of hours of volunteer service to their local communities across the country and world.
If you are interested in learning more about DAR membership, visit eedahhow.weebly.com or contact eedahhow@outlook.com.
SALVATION ARMY APPEALS FOR FOOD DONATIONS TO SUPPORT WORKING FAMILIES IN ADA COUNTY
The Salvation Army is deeply concerned about the escalating issue of food insecurity affecting Ada County, particularly among working families. With an increasing number of individuals and families struggling to secure regular meals, The Salvation Army urgently calls upon the community to support their efforts in combating this crisis by donating food supplies.
Food insecurity is a critical problem that adversely impacts the overall well-being and quality of life for numerous residents in Ada County. Despite being part of the workforce, many families are facing financial challenges that prevent them from accessing an adequate and nutritious food supply. The cost of living, combined with other essential expenses, often leaves these families with limited resources to put food on the table.
The Salvation Army is working to address the pressing issue of food insecurity in the community, with a particular focus on supporting working families. However, due to the rising demand and limited resources, they are facing a shortage of food supplies to meet the needs of all individuals seeking assistance.
“We are witnessing a distressing rise in food insecurity within Ada County, and it is especially concerning to see working families struggling to make ends meet,” said Lt. Michele Dell’Olio, Assistant Corps Officer for The Salvation Army, in a news release. “We urge the community to come together and support our efforts by donating non-perishable food items. Your generosity can provide relief and nourishment to these hardworking families facing hunger.”
The Salvation Army is specifically requesting donations of non-perishable food items such as canned goods, pasta, rice, cereal, peanut butter, and other nutritious items. These donations will be used to create food boxes that will be distributed to working families and individuals in need throughout Ada County.
To donate, please visit the Salvation Army at 9492 W. Emerald St. in Boise or contact Ryanne Gihle at 208-433-4423 or Ryanne.Gihle@usw.salvationarmy.org. Monetary contributions are also accepted and will be used to purchase essential food items.
CITY FOR GOOD LAUNCHES MONTHLY GIVING CIRCLE TO FIGHT FOOD INSECURITY
About 9 percent of children in the Boise School District are food insecure, and in some Boise schools, up to 90% of the students face hunger. Various programs assist kids when they are at school, but what happens when they go home for the weekend or the summer?
City for Good is inviting the community to support its efforts to help food-insecure children, families and seniors in the Treasure Valley. This past week, the local nonprofit launched its Monthly Giving Circle, a program for residents to support its programs aimed at providing local food for all by supporting local growers, restaurants and food-insecure neighbors.
Food is sourced from local producers, prepared by local food service professionals and delivered by volunteers to those in need. For as little as $6.75 per month, Boiseans can help fund the fresh ingredients, skilled labor and delivery of a meal to a neighbor experiencing food insecurity. To join, visit cityofgood.com/.
FREE PUPTRICKS DOG EVENT IN NAMPA WILL BENEFIT ANIMAL RESCUE TDS will present Puptricks, a local dog event that your dog will flip over, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 8 at the Nampa Civic Center, 311 3rd St. S.
No tickets are required for the free event. Bring your family, friends, and don’t forget your dog (dog not required) and celebrate man’s best friend. This year’s event will include both indoor and outdoor adventures.
Do you have a pet that does tricks? Enter them in the talent contest! Is cuteness your dog’s talent? Enter him/her in the costume contest. Thanks to generous vendors, a number of prizes will be given away at the event.
Don’t forget to bring a brand-new dog toy or two for pups in need. All new dog toys received plus 10 percent of revenue will be given to Lake Lowell Animal Rescue (LLAR), a small nonprofit organization located in Nampa. LLAR was founded in 2017 as a response to the animal abandonment issue at Lake Lowell and surrounding areas.
2023 HOPE DOWN GALA TO SUPPORT ADVOCATES AGAINST FAMILY VIOLENCEAdvocates Against Family Violence in Caldwell is planning for its 2023 Hope Down gala event. The organization will celebrate its 20th anniversary with a “Roaring 20s” theme from 5-9 p.m. Sept. 22 at Brickside Event Center, 711 Caldwell Blvd.
AAFV’s Hope Down is designed to raise awareness about domestic violence in Idaho while providing operation support for Advocates Against Family Violence, its Hope’s Door Shelter and the programs and services provided at no cost to the community.
Treasure Valley businesses that can support AAFV’s Hope Down Gala 2023 through sponsorship should email CheRee at cheree@eventageousidaho.com. For more information, visit aafvhope.org/, call 208-459-6330 or email info@aafvhope.org.
FREE JOB TRAINING AVAILABLE TO YOUNG PEOPLE IN NAMPA AREAThe Centennial Job Corps Center in Nampa is now open and is providing free job training to youth and young adults ages 16 to 24.
“It’s really exciting to see local young adults enrolling in our program,” said David Shakespear, the center director of the Centennial Job Corps Center. “We provide a variety of programs here on campus, ranging from academic programs to technical skills training, and they really help prepare our students for a successful future.”
The Centennial Job Corps Center is one of 124 centers in the country and serves 120 students in a variety of high-demand job fields. The center is currently offering welding, computer technology and certified nursing assistant (CNA) training programs.
Anyone in the state of Idaho who is 16-24 and meets certain income requirements can qualify for the program. The center provides students with a no-cost education that includes housing, food, recreation and more. If you’re interested in enrolling in the Centennial Job Corps Center, call 1-800-733-5627.
Job Corps is a free federal program administered by the U.S. Department of Labor and operated by companies like MTC. For more information, visit www.jobcorps.gov/.
THE IDAHO FOODBANK ANNOUNCES NEW BOARD MEMBERSThe Idaho Foodbank in Meridian is pleased to announce the addition of three new members to its Board of Directors. These community members bring years of business, academic, nonprofit and philanthropic experience to an esteemed and strategic group helping to solve the challenge of hunger in Idaho.
“We are delighted to welcome new members to our Board of Directors from different regions of the state, including Blaine, Ada, and Bannock counties,” said Karen Vauk, president and CEO of The Idaho Foodbank, in a news release. “Each of the incoming directors will bring diversity of skills, backgrounds, and experiences that will enable The Idaho Foodbank to continue and improve upon our work to serve Idahoans who are facing food insecurity.”
The Idaho Foodbank Board of Directors is delighted to welcome the following directors who will serve three-year terms:
- Marsi Trejo, a Certified Public Accountant working in accounting and finance at Amalgamated Sugar. She has extensive professional experience in budget development and administration, as well as corporate finance and financial forecasting management. Trejo resides in the Treasure Valley.
- Herbert Romero, an operations director and founder of a community-based consultant group with a mission for cultural initiatives, community programming, and leadership engagements within the Hispanic/Latino community. His community activity includes founding the Hispanic Heritage Fest and serving on the Board of the Blaine County Charitable Fund. Romero resides in Blaine County.
- Sari Byerly, the assistant vice president for access and outreach in the Division of Student Affairs and Enrollment Management at Idaho State University. Byerly has spent her career in higher education working toward increased enrollment and graduation rates for first-generation and systemically underserved communities. Byerly resides in Pocatello.