Kiwanis Club of Nampa learns about integrative medicine at St. Luke’s
On March 9, the Kiwanis Club of Nampa welcomed Kim White with St. Luke’s Nampa, and Art Hastings, a patient of St. Luke’s. White works in integrative medicine at St. Luke’s and explained how that works alongside chemotherapy and radiation treatment.
St. Luke’s offers treatments such as massage therapy, acupuncture and reflexology to its cancer patients in the Treasure Valley and Twin Falls. Their Nampa office offers acupuncture to patients while they receive their chemotherapy treatments, which is only offered at St. Luke’s and Johns Hopkins hospitals, along with massage therapy outside of treatment sessions, which can help ease the pain and discomfort patients can experience. Providing services such as this can help make patients more comfortable by improving the side effects of treatment.
Hastings spoke on his and his wife’s experiences with St. Luke’s and how much St. Luke’s was able to improve his overall health. Hastings was not expected to live as long as he has, but through his treatment at St. Luke’s, he’s been able to extend his life.
TV-NABIP raises $10,274 for City Light Women and Children’s Shelter
The Treasure Valley National Association Benefit and Insurance Professionals proudly presented a check in the amount of $10,274 to the City Light Women and Children’s Shelter, a division of the Boise Rescue Mission Ministries, on Feb. 9. The funds were raised from an association Christmas breakfast and silent auction held on Dec. 16, 2022, at Beside Bardenay in downtown Boise.
City Light offers a safe haven, providing emergency services such as meals, shelter, and clothing, as well as education, work-search assistance, mental health counseling, addiction recovery and children’s programs.
GFWC Woman’s Century Club hosts student art, writing contest
GFWC Woman’s Century Club is hosting its annual Student Art and Writing Contest. Students from grades K-12 from the Nampa and Vallivue school districts are encouraged to enter. The schools were notified in the fall of 2022 of the contest. The entries will be judged by local artists and on April 3 winners will be honored with their parents at the Fleet Reserve in Nampa.
Boise Bench Lions Club welcomes BSU bird observatory director
The Boise Bench Lions Club recently welcomed Greg Kaltenecker, director of the Intermountain Bird Observatory at Boise State University. They currently are working on the river restoration at the Diane Moore Nature Center located on the Boise River where the Highway 21 bridge crosses the river. The observatory has worked to build the habitat by removing fallen debris, adding gravel trails, elevated boardwalks, wildlife viewing structures and interpretive signs. A new self-sustaining side channel to restore historic river function that had been lost has also been recreated. Partnerships with several local companies and nonprofits have brought this project to a reality.
April 1 Superhero Walk supports child abuse prevention and awareness
In an effort to prevent and bring awareness to child abuse in our area, the Nampa Family Justice Center is partnering with the Canyon County Law Enforcement Foundation to host the annual Superhero Walk on April 1 starting at 2 p.m.
The community is invited to wear their superhero outfits and capes, or blue clothing, and meet at the Caldwell Police Department at 110 S 5th Ave in Caldwell. Attendees will hear from one of Nampa’s Camp Hope Idaho participants about the superheroes in her life, as well as the superhero she has become in our community.
Participants, including officers from the Nampa Police Department, will walk from the Caldwell Police Department to the Canyon County Courthouse and plant pinwheels in the courthouse lawn. Pinwheels are a symbol of “playfulness, joy, and childhood… and of the great childhoods we want for all children.” There will also be an Easter egg hunt at Justice Park. Hot dogs, chips and water will be served free, thanks to generous donors.
15 Treasure Valley veterans receive scholarships from IVAGU
On Thursday, 15 veterans each received a $1,000 grant to support their educational and career goals as part of the Idaho Veterans Academic Grant Unification during a ceremony in Boise.
The IVAGU is the result of collaboration between the Idaho Veterans Network, Military Order of the Purple Heart Chief Joseph Chapter 509, Ride for 22 and the Wyakin Foundation. Veterans pursuing a full-time student load in the spring 2023 semester at a Treasure Valley college or university were eligible to apply. Nearly 50 applications were received and reviewed as part of the process.
Long term, the goal is to offer the IVAGU scholarships to veterans across the state. To learn more about how to support the IVAGU, email ivagu@wyakin.org.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Volunteers needed for trail projects in south Idaho
Idaho Trails Association is looking for volunteers to help maintain trails in Idaho.
The organization just released its 2023 volunteer schedule of projects planned across the state this spring, summer and fall. The projects range in length from one day to one week and in difficulty from easy for beginner hikers to strenuous for seasoned volunteers.
Melanie Vining, ITA executive director, said in a news release: “We are thrilled to have over 80 projects planned this season; there is something for everyone, from day trips to weeklong projects deep in several of Idaho’s iconic Wilderness areas.”
ITA has six youth projects planned throughout Idaho for ages 14-18 and six Women in the Wild projects. Hikers who are interested in joining are encouraged to visit idahotrailsassociation.org/projects/ to sign up. No trail maintenance experience is necessary.
Tickets on sale for Explore Dance Company’s charity benefit concert
Tickets are now on sale at NampaCivicCenter.com for Explore Dance Company’s charity benefit concert “Cinematic,” set for 6:30 p.m. April 28 at the Nampa Civic Center’s John Brandt Performing Arts Theater.
Explore Dance Company is a nonprofit performing company dedicated to building meaningful connections in the community through dance.
All proceeds from the group’s silent auction will support Treasure Valley Down Syndrome Association, a nonprofit that enhances the quality of life for persons with Down syndrome by promoting inclusive environments as well as advocating respect, dignity and appropriate support.
Students show off 3-D printing skills at IDX West Showcase
More than 50 elementary and middle school students showed off their 3-D printed solutions to environmental issues to a panel of judges during the IDX West Showcase, a 3-D design and fabrication competition conducted by Idaho STEM Action Center. The competition was held March 11 at One Stone School in Boise.
Each team identified an environmental issue that can be addressed locally or globally using 3-D printing and digital fabrication and developed and documented a product to help resolve it. IDX is designed to equip students with the practical, technical and creative skills needed to engage with real-world problems of today and tomorrow.
Dunia Marketplace plans Sunday appreciation event as Boise store closes
Dunia Marketplace is hosting a community appreciation event Sunday before closing its doors in Boise’s Hyde Park.
Dunia Marketplace, Idaho’s only nonprofit fair trade store, opened in November 1995 and has always leased its building, which was sold five years ago. Last year they were informed the rent would triple. The news was unexpected and finding a new site has been challenging. “We aren’t ready to close our doors for good just yet. We will keep looking and working with potential partners. Meanwhile, we have our online shop and a pop-up event scheduled,” Dunia Director JamieLou Delavan said in a news release.
Sunday’s event begins at 1 p.m. with refreshments. Remarks from founders and the community, and a prayer flag ceremony will start at 1:30 p.m. The store will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for one last day of shopping. You can find out where Dunia will be next by signing up for the newsletter at DuniaMarketplace.com.
Idaho Department of Commerce announces IGEM grant recipient
Idaho Commerce is pleased to announce the latest recipient of an Idaho Global Entrepreneurial Mission (IGEM) grant.
The IGEM Council awarded the University of Idaho $348,632 to assist industry partner Aigen Inc. with research and development to build a plant phenotype database that will be used in synchronization with a proprietary solar-powered autonomous vehicle. This project will benefit Idaho’s sugar beet industry as well as other Idaho crops.
IGEM funds are awarded to Idaho public research universities to partner with industry leaders on research projects geared toward commercialization. Visit igem.idaho.gov for program and application information.