Kiwanis Club of Nampa learns about integrative medicine at St. Luke’s

Town Talk Kiwanis Club 03-19-23

From left, Art Hastings and Kim White with Kiwanis Club of Nampa President Chelsea Johnson.

On March 9, the Kiwanis Club of Nampa welcomed Kim White with St. Luke’s Nampa, and Art Hastings, a patient of St. Luke’s. White works in integrative medicine at St. Luke’s and explained how that works alongside chemotherapy and radiation treatment.

Town Talk TV-NABIP

The Treasure Valley National Association Benefit and Insurance Professionals raised more than $10,000 for City Light Women and Children’s Shelter in Boise.
Town Talk Boise Bench Lions Club with Greg Kaltenecker

Pictured are Boise Bench Lions Club President Gayle Chaney, Greg Kaltenecker and Program Chair Rick Vogel.
Town Talk Superhero Walk and Egg Hunt

According to the Centers for Disease Control, “About 1 in 4 girls and 1 in 13 boys experience child sexual abuse at some point in childhood. Ninety-one (91%) of child sexual abuse is perpetrated by someone the child or child’s family knows.”
Town Talk Idaho Trails Association volunteers

The Idaho Trails Association has released its schedule of 2023 projects and is looking for volunteers to help maintain Idaho trails. 
Town Talk Explore Dance Company Cinematic

"Cinematic" is choreographed completely to music from movies and will feature ballet, jazz, contemporary, hip hop and more.
Town Talk IDX West Showcase

Teams of elementary and middle school students showed their 3-D printing skills at the IDX West Showcase held March 11 in Boise. 

