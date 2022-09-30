"Join us as we celebrate 150 years of Methodism right here in Boise, Idaho. We will revisit music of the past and present and include a variety of instruments and voices. This is a free event, so please invite your friends and family! Light refreshments will be served following the concert. Saturday, Oct. 15 at 6 p.m. at the Cathedral of the Rockies.
GFWC Woman's Century Club supports domestic violence survivors
The GFWC Woman’s Century Club joined the General Federation of Women’s Clubs in recognizing October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
The club recognizes the nonprofits in the area who work with survivors of domestic and sexual abuse, and each year awards grants to further their work.
GFWC is committed to domestic violence issues year round. The GFWC Signature Program: Domestic and Sexual Violence Awareness and Prevention encourages women’s clubs across the nation to increase awareness and prevent the widespread occurrence of domestic abuse in their communities. One pillar of the program is GFWC’s annual Success for Survivors Scholarship, which opened on Oct. 1. The scholarship encourages intimate partner abuse survivors to reclaim and rebuild their lives by advancing their academic pursuits through a $2,500 scholarship. More information can be found at gfwc.org.
The General Federation of Women’s Clubs is a unifying force, bringing together local women’s clubs, with members dedicated to strengthening their communities and enhancing the lives of others through volunteer service. With nearly 80,000 members in affiliated clubs in every state and several countries, GFWC members are community leaders who work locally to create global change by supporting the arts, preserving natural resources, advancing education, promoting healthy lifestyles, encouraging civic involvement, and working toward world peace and understanding.