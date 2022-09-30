Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Happy anni to Cathedral of the Rockies: 150 years

"Join us as we celebrate 150 years of Methodism right here in Boise, Idaho. We will revisit music of the past and present and include a variety of instruments and voices. This is a free event, so please invite your friends and family! Light refreshments will be served following the concert. Saturday, Oct. 15 at 6 p.m. at the Cathedral of the Rockies.

Recommended for you

Load comments