FACES OF HOPE HOSTS ONLINE THREE-DAY GIVING CHALLENGE THIS WEEK
BOISE — Faces of Hope, a care center for victims of domestic abuse, will host “Light of Hope,” a three-day online giving challenge Oct. 20 – 22. The nonprofit, which is a comprehensive victim center that provides full-time, on-site services for those traumatized by domestic violence, sexual assault, child abuse and elder abuse, had to rework their annual fundraiser because of the coronavirus pandemic, but still hope to raise $90,000 through this online event. To donate, visit facesofhopevictimcenter.org.
RADIO BOISE KICKS OFF TWO-WEEK FALL RADIOTHON FUNDRAISER
BOISE — Radio Boise (KRBX 89.9/93.5 FM) kicked off its two-week Fall Radiothon fundraiser this past Wednesday.
“This year just further proves the ongoing power of local radio,” said Jessica Evett, general manager for the nonprofit Radio Boise. “Providing our community an oasis into music, culture and discussion will always be a need and we’re thrilled we can be that resource. As one of 2020’s only constants and beacons of normalcy, we’ve experienced a steady outpouring from longtime fans and recent discoverers on how our broadcast has really helped steady and boost their moods.”
The station’s semi-annual Radiothons have historically been open-door celebrations, full of on-air surprises and specialty programming, where anyone was invited to visit the KRBX studio and hang out while making a contribution. For this drive, the station is reminding the community of its longtime mission: to elevate underrepresented voices and give deserving artists a platform to connect. The station has set a fundraising goal of $65,000 to sustain its operations in the months to come.
The fund drive runs until Oct. 27. Donations can be made online at radioboise.org.
SPECIAL OLYMPICS IDAHO’S LAW ENFORCEMENT TORCH RUN 2020 FINISHES AT STATE CAPITOL THURSDAY
BOISE — Since Special Olympics Idaho’s State Summer Games were cancelled this year, law enforcement throughout all of Idaho and Eastern Oregon have stepped up to show support for Special Olympics athletes and programs by raising awareness. The Law Enforcement 2020 Torch Run Tour has seen agencies statewide and into Eastern Oregon create videos and take pictures with the “Flame of Hope” in a fun, creative campaign to show support.
On Thursday, Oct. 22 at 11 a.m. the campaign concludes with a Torch Run celebration at the Statehouse steps where Gov. Brad Little will speak in support of Special Olympics’ message of “inclusion for all” and the cauldron will be lit at noon. Law enforcement agencies statewide will be participating and in attendance. For more information and links to videos visit the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Idaho Facebook page.
SAINT ALPHONSUS AND ALBERTSONS TEAM UP FOR “STEPS TO STAY HEALTHY” CAMPAIGN
BOISE─Saint Alphonsus Health System is teaming up with Albertsons to encourage Southwestern Idaho and Eastern Oregon residents to take “Steps to Stay Healthy” and get their flu vaccines and schedule wellness visits with their primary care provider.
“By combining the strength of these two community institutions, with more than 206 years of service to the communities of Southwestern Idaho and Eastern Oregon, we’re able to make flu shots available to anyone who wants one,” said Odette Bolano, President and CEO of Saint Alphonsus Health System, said in a statement. “This year, it is particularly important to get a flu shot as early as possible as a preventative measure due to the similarities in symptoms with COVID-19. Contracting both the flu and COVID-19 may present greater health risks for individuals. Both Albertsons and Saint Alphonsus are encouraging adults and children to get their vaccines to protect themselves against the seasonal flu, and we’re making it convenient to take steps to stay healthy.”
Saint Alphonsus is offering drive-up flu clinics at locations in Boise, Meridian and Nampa, with appointments available online at saintalphonsus.org. Primary Care Clinics throughout the Saint Alphonsus Medical Group network, from Boise to Baker City, Ore., also are scheduling flu shots for their patients.
All Albertsons pharmacies are providing flu shots without appointments. Visit albertsons.com/pharmacy for more information.
WYAKIN FOUNDATION HOSTING “PULLUPS WITH A PURPOSE” FUNDRAISER TO SUPPORT LOCAL VETERANS
BOISE─The Wyakin Foundation will be hosting its inaugural “Pullups with a Purpose” fundraising campaign in honor of veterans on Nov. 7.
The independent Idaho-based nonprofit, which connects wounded and injured veterans to their civilian futures through education, development and guidance, offer two ways to support this challenge. One way is to sign up to do pullups at Boise CrossFit and get per-pullup pledges from friends and family. The other way to participate is by giving towards a participant’s pullup challenge.
Wyakin’s CEO Brent Taylor will be taking on the challenge. To pledge to support Brent, or sign up for the challenge yourself, visit Wyakin Foundation’s Facebook page.
WE ART WOMEN BENEFIT AUCTION & CONCERT THIS WEEK
BOISE─Local musicians will be the feature of a virtual concert benefiting the Women’s and Children’s Alliance next Sunday, Oct. 25 at 6:30 p.m.
The concert is part of We Art Women, a benefit auction and donation drive with all proceeds going to the WCA’s Children’s Services. Featured musicians include
Cherie Buckner-Webb, Leta Neustaedter, Margaret Stigers, Kathy Miller, Carrie Padilla, Amy Rose, Rebecca Scott & Deb Sager, Rochelle Smith & Jenn Snyder, Catherine Merrick & AKA Belle, Lindsey Hunt, Emily Stanton, Gretch N Rogers,, Rebecca Evans, Kayleigh & Alice McGrath and The Rocci Johnson Band. There will be guest appearances by the Boise mayor and police chief, WCA CEO Bea Black and the Mini Joys, the miniature horses that visit kids at WCA.
The art auction kicks off on Oct. 22 at 5:30 p.m. with bids and donation pledges accepted until Oct. 28 at 9 p.m. To give or bid or to find auction and concert links, visit weartwomenwca.afrogs.org.
LEAF RECYCLING NOW AVAILABLE AT KOHLERLAWN CEMETERY
NAMPA─Looking for something to do with all the leaves from your yard? The City of Nampa invites you to recycle your leaves through the Nampa Parks Department, which will use the leaves as compost within various parks throughout the city for grounds maintenance.
Leaves may be dropped off at Kohlerlawn Cemetery, located at 76 6th Street N. Signs are posted on Weamer Lane, adjacent to 6th Street N., which give directions to the specific drop off location. The city asks that leaves not be dropped off at the cemetery office. Loose leaves only will be accepted; no bags or other non-recyclable materials will be accepted. Tree limbs and brush are not allowed.
Leaves will be accepted now through Dec. 12, Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (starting Nov. 7). For more information or questions, please contact 208-468-5890.