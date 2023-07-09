KIWANIS CLUB OF NAMPA HEARS FROM ECONOMIC OPPORTUNITY BY JANNUS
The Kiwanis Club of Nampa welcomed Kelly Gibbons, a project manager from Economic Opportunity by Jannus, as a guest speaker for its lunch meeting June 28. She told club members about the valuable work of Jannus in providing adults with essential financial skills and gives them access to available resource. Economic Opportunity by Jannus offers a range of free services and classes designed to help adults create lasting socioeconomic change for themselves. While Economic Opportunity by Jannus is available to help all adults, a majority of the people they help are refugees. For more information, please visit www.EOJannus.org.
IDAHO WRITERS AWARDED 2024 LITERATURE FELLOWSHIPSThree Idaho writers have been awarded Literature Fellowships from the Idaho Commission on the Arts: Megan Freitag and Hannah Rodabaugh, both of Boise, and Sarah Sentilles, Hailey.
Fellowship recipients will each receive $5,000. The awards, given every two years, recognize outstanding writers, honoring work deemed to exhibit the highest artistic merit during peer review. Applicants were reviewed anonymously in a highly competitive process by panelists from out-of-state and were judged on the basis of existing work and professional history.
Freitag is the author of the poetry collection “Edith” and “This Is a Book for People Who Love Dogs,” an illustrated work of nonfiction. She’s a graduate of UT Austin’s Michener Center for Writers and the Iowa Writers’ Workshop.
Rodabaugh holds an MA from Miami University and an MFA from Naropa University. She is the author of three chapbooks, including “We Don’t Bury Our Dead When Our Dead Are Animals,” a collection of ecological elegies. Her work is featured or forthcoming in The Indianapolis Review, Camas Magazine, Glassworks Magazine, Blueline Magazine, Berkeley Poetry Review, Evening Street Review, K’in Literary Journal, and others. She teaches at The Cabin and in the IEP program at Boise State University.
Sentilles is the author of several books, including “Draw Your Weapons,” which won the 2018 PEN America Literary Award for Creative Nonfiction. Her most recent book, “Stranger Care: A Memoir of Loving What Isn’t Ours,” was named Idaho Book of the Year. Her writing has appeared in The New York Times, The New Yorker and The Atlantic, among other publications.
FREE DOCUMENT SHREDDING EVENT TUESDAY IN NAMPAAs part of the fight against fraud and identity theft, AARP Idaho is offering a free document shredding opportunity from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. (or until the trucks are full) Tuesday at the Hispanic Cultural Center of Idaho, 315 Stampede Drive. Consumers can bring up to 15 bags or boxes, but shredding services are for personal documents only.
The event is open to everyone.
To reserve a spot visit events.aarp.org/Nampshred23 or call 877-926-8300.
To avoid having your sensitive information stolen, security experts recommend shredding the following types of materials regularly:
- Old documents: Papers that carry your Social Security number, birth date, signature, account numbers, passwords or PIN numbers.
- Banking: Canceled or unused checks, deposit slips, ATM and credit card receipts.
- Credit cards: Pre-approved credit card applications and incentive/gift checks from credit card companies.
- Medical: Unneeded medical bills.
- Investments: Investment account statements.
- Obsolete ID cards: Expired driver’s licenses, medical insurance cards and passports.
ALBERTSONS BOISE OPEN TO BENEFIT RMHC OF IDAHORonald McDonald House Charities of Idaho is excited to be part of the 34th annual Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron as it brings PGA Tour golf and concerts back to Hillcrest Country Club in Boise. Mark your calendars for Aug. 24-27 and purchase your tickets, which directly benefits RMHC of Idaho and other charities, at tinyurl.com/BOISE-OPEN-TICKETS.
WARHAWK AIR MUSEUM ANNOUNCES CARSON SPEAR AS EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR
The Warhawk Air Museum in Nampa, created to preserve history and educate visitors about the cost of freedom and honor those who paid its price, on June 29 announced that Carson Spear has been named executive director. Sue Paul, co-founder and previous executive director, will continue to lead and serve the mission of the Warhawk Air Museum as the chairman of the Board of Directors.
Spear has more than 18 years of senior management experience, including a time leading within a major national retailer. Prior to that, he was a decorated combat platoon leader in Operation Iraqi Freedom. During his combat service, Carson was awarded the Bronze Star and Purple Heart.
“Carson was the absolute perfect fit to lead the Warhawk Air Museum into the next chapter and through the expansion, construction, and establishment of the Post 9/11 wing. Not only does he have real experience as a combat veteran in the Global War on Terror, he also has developed professional leadership and expertise leading significant teams and operations over the last 18 years,” Paul said in a news release.
“I am incredibly honored and excited to be part of the Warhawk Air Museum family. Ever since I returned from Iraq, I have been passionate about helping veterans and I am truly grateful to be able to help educate visitors about the cost of freedom and honor those who paid its price in my role as executive director, especially with the new Post 9/11 and Global War on Terror expansion in the works,” Spear said in the release.
Spear received a BA degree in Political Science from the University of California, Davis, an MBA from Ashford University and a law degree from Ventura College.
ICOM STUDENTS RETURN FROM MEDICAL SERVICE TRIP TO PANAMA
A group of medical students from the Idaho College of Osteopathic Medicine in Meridian recently returned from a medical service trip to Panama, where the future physicians ran a free clinic over the course of a week.
Organized by Global Brigades, an international nonprofit organization and the largest student-led movement for global health, six ICOM students had the opportunity to provide free medical care and hygiene education in Higueronal, a Latino community in Eastern Panama.
According to Global Brigades, Higueronal has a health facility — known as a “Puesto de Salud” — located in the center of the community. It has some basic medication needed for common sickness in the community but does not have any medical equipment. The nearest health center, or “Centro de Salud,” is in the town of Torti, which is approximately 20 minutes away by bus. The nearest hospital is one and a half hours away in Chepo.
On this medical service trip, ICOM students were also joined by 13 volunteers from Southern Illinois University School of Medicine, Georgetown University School of Medicine and Washington University School of Medicine. The College’s Global Brigades Chapter is hoping to serve on another medical brigade next summer.
The ICOM students who attended include Matthew Butt, Brian Chan, Lynnlee Duck-Reynolds, Anthony Guidotti, Kenneth Harary and Jenny Scheffel.
IDAHO ENTREPRENEURS INVITED TO COMPETE FOR FUNDING
Boise Entrepreneur Week is inviting entrepreneurs to register for its annual pitch competitions taking place in Boise from Oct. 2-6. Past local winners include Galena Innovations, which designs a product that helps prevent miscarriage brought on by medical issues.
“Winning Boise Entrepreneur Week’s pitch competition provided invaluable connections and a runway for my company,” said Galena Innovations founder and CEO Ashley Crafton. “Galena Innovations has flourished because of the many opportunities created by this important event.”
This year, Boise Entrepreneur Week will provide more than $210,000 in funding. In addition to cash prizes for winners and runners-up, Connetic Ventures will select an applicant from the main pitch competition, Trailmix or any of Boise State University’s public pitch competitions to offer $100,000 in equity funding.
Boise Entrepreneur Week organizes a main pitch competition that is open to companies from any industry and the Trailmix pitch competition, presented by Albertsons, which helps food and beverage startups take their products from the farmers market to the supermarket. The Trailmix grand prize winner will receive a cash prize and shelf space at Albertsons’ Broadway store in Boise, with the potential for expansion into other regional stores if sales are strong.
Each competition has allocated $50,000 for its grand prize winner and $5,000 for a runner-up. To be eligible, participants’ businesses must be registered in Idaho and have less than $1 million in annual recurring revenue. Additionally, past winners of a pitch competition may not pitch again in the same competition. Applications are being accepted online at boiseentrepreneurweek.org until Aug. 14.
Boise Entrepreneur Week is made possible by Title Sponsor Idaho STEM Action Center; Platinum Sponsor Zions Bank; Gold Sponsors Umpqua Bank, Vynyl and Albertsons. The event is accepting additional sponsors until Aug. 18.
IDAHO FOOD BANK FUND ACCEPTING GRANT APPLICATIONS THROUGH JULY
The Idaho Food Bank Fund announced July 5 that its 2023 grant application process is open until July 31 to Idaho 501©(3) nonprofit organizations that provide nutrition awareness, promote healthy eating or relieve hunger. Funds can be used to operate programs; purchase food; purchase nutrition education materials; expand capacity (new freezers, shelving, transportation, etc.); or promote access for anyone in need, including underserved and/or marginalized populations.
The Idaho Food Bank Fund was established by the Idaho State Legislature in 2009 and provides financial support to Idaho nonprofits. It is administered by Catholic Charities of Idaho, Community Action Partnership Association of Idaho and The Idaho Foodbank. The fund is financed by the generosity of the Idaho taxpayers when they donate through a “check off” box on their Idaho State tax returns. In 2022, grants totaling $233,900 were allocated to 47 statewide nonprofits that provide critical nutrition education and hunger relief services across the state.
Grants will be awarded in early October 2023. Visit idahofoodbankfund.org/ for more information and the online application form.