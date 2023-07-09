STANDALONE - Town Talk - Bethel

Bethel No. 8 members at the Grand Session. Daughters: Honored Queen, Izabella Herrera, Bethany Hodges and Nicole Campbell. Not in attendance: Katie Witt, Zoie Fulton and Izabelle Goertzen. Adults: Bethel Guardian, Maggie Tolman, Associate Bethel Guardian, Steve Zimmerman, Cindy Tolman, Cassandra Herrera, Kimberly Campbell, Jessica Hodges, Nicole Eyre, Samantha Tolman and Kathie Zimmerman.

 Maggie Tolman

KIWANIS CLUB OF NAMPA HEARS FROM ECONOMIC OPPORTUNITY BY JANNUS

Town Talk 1 - Kiwanis

Kelly Gibbons, left, with Kiwanis Club of Nampa President Chelsea Johnson.

The Kiwanis Club of Nampa welcomed Kelly Gibbons, a project manager from Economic Opportunity by Jannus, as a guest speaker for its lunch meeting June 28. She told club members about the valuable work of Jannus in providing adults with essential financial skills and gives them access to available resource. Economic Opportunity by Jannus offers a range of free services and classes designed to help adults create lasting socioeconomic change for themselves. While Economic Opportunity by Jannus is available to help all adults, a majority of the people they help are refugees. For more information, please visit www.EOJannus.org.

Town Talk 2 - Freitag mug

Megan Freitag
Town Talk 2 - Rodabaugh mug

Hannah Rodabaugh
Town Talk 2 - Sentilles mug

Sarah Sentilles
Town Talk 3 - Warhawk

From left, Warhawk Air Museum co-founders John and Sue Paul with Executive Director Carson Spear and his wife, Erin.
Town Talk 4 - ICOM

From left, Student Doctors and Idaho College of Osteopathic Medicine students Kenneth Harary, Jenny Scheffel, Lynnlee Duck-Reynolds, Matthew Butt, Anthony Guidotti and Brian Chan recently completed a medical service trip to Higueronal, Pamana.
Town Talk 5 - entrepreneurs

From left, Nick Crabbs, Tiam Rastegar, Ashley Crafton (past Boise Entrepreneur Week pitch winner) and Melanie Rubocki. 

