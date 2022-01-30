‘LIFT UP A CHILD’ BENEFIT HELD FEB. 24 TO FUND FOSTER CHILD ADVOCACY PROGRAM
NAMPA—”Lift Up a Child,” the annual benefit for Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA), will be held Feb. 24 at 6 p.m. at the Nampa Civic Center.
Organizers of the event say their goal is to provide advocacy to 75 abused and neglected children in our community. CASA provides one-on-one advocacy from a caring, invested adult to ensure each child finds a safe, permanent and loving home and receives the resources they need to process and heal from the abuse and trauma they’ve endured.
The benefit will include food, a live and silent auction and a program of laughs and heartwarming stories. Individual tickets are available at $50 each, or $90 for a pair. Company sponsorships are available as well. For more information, visit liftupachild.afrogs.org or email mackenzie3rddistrictguardian.org.
FORK AND ALAVITA RESTAURANTS ACCEPTING NONPROFIT NOMINATIONS FOR $6K DONATION
BOISE—Fork and ÀLAVITA restaurants are accepting nominations for a $6,000 donation from their Corkage for Community Fund. The donation will go to deserving local nonprofits.
Hospitality veterans of over two decades and owners/founders of Fork and ÀLAVITA Restaurants, Cameron and Amanda Lumsden said in a press release, “It’s a privilege to have the opportunity to donate $6,000 to a local nonprofit through our Corkage for Community Fund. Fork and ÀLAVITA have pledged to remain ‘loyal to local’ whenever possible which includes supporting local nonprofits. With the support of the community, we’re able to make this donation. We read through each nomination and love engaging the community in our donation efforts.”
Nominations will be accepted on Fork’s Facebook Page (facebook.com/boisefork) now until Feb. 6. Nominations must be less than 75 words and in the form of a Facebook post or comment. Nonprofit organizations, board members, staff, ambassadors or friends can make the nominations on behalf of the nonprofit. Staff at Fork and ÀLAVITA will review and vote on the winning Treasure Valley organization which will be announced on Feb. 11.
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW TO VISIT BOISE WITH A STOP AT IDAHO BOTANICAL GARDEN
BOISE—Antiques Roadshow, the popular PBS show featuring antique appraisals, will visit Idaho Botanical Garden on May 31.
“I can’t wait to resume our familiar appraisal-event production format this year and am most excited to interact with our fans on-set,” said executive producer Marsha Bemko. “The magic of a Roadshow event is the serendipitous moments captured by our cameras, and we’re ready to discover Boise’s treasures during our day at Idaho Botanical Garden!”
With a focus on health and safety, all production events for Antique Roadshow’s 27th season will follow the show’s COVID-19 policies, including outdoor filming for most appraisals.
At the appraisal event, guests will receive free verbal evaluations of their antiques and collectibles from experts from the country’s leading auction houses and independent dealers. Each ticketed guest is invited to bring two items for appraisal. The season will air in 2023.
Admission to Antiques Roadshow is free, but tickets are required and must be obtained in advance. Fans can enter for a chance to win one pair of free tickets per household. The sweepstakes are open now through March 21. To enter for a free pair of tickets and to see complete entry rules, go to pbs.org/roadshowtickets.
On social media, a small number of tickets will be available to fans who apply on Instagram and Twitter, now until Feb. 28. More information and complete rules for social media entries can be found at the 2022 Tour Complete Rules page.
CITY OF MERIDIAN SEEKS APPLICANTS FOR ARTS COMMISSION
MERIDIAN—The City of Meridian is currently accepting applications for individuals interested in serving on the Meridian Arts Commission. Selected Commissioners will serve a three-year term beginning March 2022 and running through the end of February 2025.
The Meridian Arts Commission advises the Mayor and the Meridian City Council on arts and cultural policies and promotes public awareness and participation in the arts. Meetings are held at 3:30 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month at Meridian City Hall.
Applicants must be at least 18 years of age and should have an interest, competence or knowledge in the arts. The successful applicant will be appointed by Mayor Simison and confirmed by the Meridian City Council.
More information about this voluntary position and a link to the application form can be found at meridiancity.org/mac/. All applications should be submitted by close of business on Feb. 11.