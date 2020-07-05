SPECIAL OLYMPICS COP HOP FUNDRAISER TO BE HELD THIS SATURDAY AT ALL PAPA JOHN’S LOCATIONS
BOISE — This Saturday, July 11, from 4 to 6 p.m. at all six Treasure Valley Papa John’s locations, your pizza order helps Special Olympics Idaho athletes. Just call in and use code SOID. Law Enforcement Torch Run friends will run out to your car with your order. Your tips and proceeds will benefit Special Olympics athletes and programs.
TDS FIBER DONATES $2,500 TO BOYS AND GIRLS CLUBS OF ADA COUNTY FOR COVID-19 CLOSURE
BOISE — TDS Telecom recently donated $2,500 to the Boys and Girls Clubs of Ada County to help with the recent temporary closure of their Garden City location and is challenging other local businesses to help in the same way.
“As an essential industry, the Boys and Girls club was there for us when we needed them — it’s our turn to be there for them when they need us,” said Toni Sutton, associate manager of field marketing for TDS. “This club doesn’t just help kids, it helps families.”
When Idaho began its quarantine for the coronavirus, the Boys and Girls Clubs of Ada County chose to stay open to provide a safe place for essential workers to send their kids. Because schools were out and many kids no longer had a reliable source for nutritious lunches, the club stepped up and handed out approximately 2,000 meals per week to Ada County children. The Garden City club had to close until June 30 out of caution for a potential employee exposure to COVID-19, and they’ll be refunding $10,000 to families who have prepaid for that time. TDS has made this donation to help recover some of these costs.
Other businesses that would like to be involved in the challenge can visit adaclubs.org to make a donation.
7 LOCAL STUDENTS EARN $2,000 SCHOLARSHIPS FROM ANNUAL MAYOR’S GOLF TOURNAMENT
NAMPA — The Nampa Golf Commission awarded $14,000 in scholarships to seven college-bound students thanks to several local sponsors, 30 hole sponsors and 32 teams participating in the annual Mayor’s Golf Tournament. The event raises money for summer youth golf programs in Nampa, the Mayor’s Teen Council and provides scholarships to high school senior golf students.
The following high school seniors received $2,000 scholarships: Jackson Cook, Skyview High School; Gabriel Dennis, Nampa Christian High School; Brian Johannsen, Nampa High School; Jadon Law, Ridgevue High School; Emma Miller, Skyview High School; Selah Peterson, Nampa High School; and Shelise Washington, Nampa High School.
Presenting Sponsors were CapEd Credit Union, Texas Roadhouse and Bank of Idaho. Contributing Sponsors were Republic Services, Disaster Kleenup and Humana. Vendors were Mountain West Bank and Primary Health Medical Group.
NEW BOOK HONORS WORKS OF NNU PROFESSOR DR. GEORGE LYONS
NAMPA — A collection of essays has been published in a new book titled “Listening Again to the Text: New Testament Studies in Honor of George Lyons.” The book honors the impact Lyons has had on the theology of the Church of the Nazarene.
Lyons served as Professor of New Testament at Northwest Nazarene University from 1991 to 2013. Lyons is a past president of the Wesleyan Theological Society and a member of the Society of Biblical Literature. He holds degrees from Olivet Nazarene University and Nazarene Theological Seminary as well as a Ph.D., from Emory University.
“George is one of the first, in biblical circles in the Church of the Nazarene, who had his Ph.D. and in many ways started us to think carefully and to listen carefully to the biblical text,” Richard Thompson, professor of New Testament and chairman of the Department of Philosophy and Religion, said in a press release. “That doesn’t ignore the spiritual side at all, but it brings the spiritual and mind together. He brought a dimension to the church, that in many respects we didn’t have before.”
The book includes essays from individuals who have either worked alongside Lyons or been a student of his. The works call for scholars and preachers to reconsider their modes and methods for interpreting New Testament texts and provide new and insightful ways of reading the New Testament.
The book is available through Amazon, Barnes & Noble and other book vendors.