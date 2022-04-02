UNITED WAY HOSTING ‘PACK THE PANTRY’ FOR HOMELESS STUDENTS
BOISE — United Way of Treasure Valley’s Women United Affinity Group will host a “Pack the Pantry” food and hygiene drive on April 21 from 4 to 6:30 p.m., to serve the 4,000 students experiencing homelessness in the valley. The homeless student basic needs pantry is currently accessed by over 60 Treasure Valley schools.
All community members are invited to come to 3100 S. Vista Ave in Boise to drop off shelf-stable/backpack-friendly foods and full-sized hygiene products. This is a drive-through event. Signs will guide each driver in and out of the parking lot. Items needed include protein bars, applesauce pouches, crackers, beef jerky, trail mix, bottled water, shampoo, conditioner, body wash, deodorant, hairbrushes, lice kits and feminine hygiene products. Visit unitedwaytv.org/blog to learn more.
NAMPA STUDENTS INVITED TO APPLY FOR SCHOLARSHIP
NAMPA — The GFWC Woman’s Century Club is seeking applicants for two $1,000 scholarships. These scholarships are open to male and female students in the Nampa and Vallivue Districts and can be obtained at the club’s website, gfwcwomanscenturyclub.com, or at the counselor’s offices at the local high schools. Deadline to apply is April 4.
PINWHEELS FOR PREVENTION APRIL 5 AND SUPERHERO WALK APRIL 9 RAISE CHILD ABUSE AWARENESS
CALDWELL — Advocates Against Family Violence will be at City Hall for its first stop of pinwheel planting for Child Abuse Awareness Month. The community is invited to attend Pinwheels for Prevention April 5 at 1 p.m. at City Hall, 411 Blaine Street.
On April 9, the Nampa Family Justice Center is partnering with the Canyon County Law Enforcement Foundation to host the annual “Superhero Walk” at 1 p.m. The community is invited to wear their superhero outfits and capes, or blue clothing, and meet at the Caldwell Police Department, located at 110 S Fifth Ave.
Participants, including officers from the Nampa Police Department, will walk from the Caldwell Police Department to the Canyon County Courthouse and plant pinwheels, a symbol for child abuse prevention, in front of the courthouse. There will also be an Easter egg hunt at Justice Park. Hotdogs, chips and water will be served free of charge.
FRIENDS OF THE BOISE PUBLIC LIBRARY TO HOST SPRING SALE APRIL 7-10
BOISE — For the first time since 2019, the Friends of the Boise Public Library will host its spring sale at Hayes Auditorium, Boise Public Library, 715 S Capitol Blvd.
The sale will be held April 7, 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. (members only); April 8, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; April 9, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; and April 10, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. (half-price day).
The Friends will be offering individually priced material in very good condition, including: adult fiction and nonfiction; books for children, youth and young adults; DVDs, music CDs and audiobooks; and carefully selected vintage books. Merchandise will be restocked through the sale. Because of space limitations, strollers and carts are discouraged and the number of shoppers will be limited.
WESTERN GOVERNORS’ ASSOCIATION HOSTS ART COMPETITION
The Western Governors’ Association (WGA) is hosting the 2022 Celebrate the West art competition for high school students in the 17 western states and three U.S. territories whose governors are members of the bipartisan WGA.
Now in its seventh year, Celebrate the West challenges high school students to create original artwork that expresses what it means to call the West home. The deadline for submissions is April 30.
After reviewing submissions, a panel of art experts will select one finalist from each state and territory on or before May 7. State winners will receive $200 and move on to the regional competition, the winners of which will be revealed at the WGA’s annual meeting on July 26-28, in Coeur d’Alene. As part of the competition, the Western Governors’ Foundation will also award a participating teacher $300 for the Chairman’s Award for Outstanding Art Teacher.
To view the application guidelines and past winners’ work, visit celebrate-the-west/competition/2022-competition.
MAKE-A-WISH IDAHO ANNOUNCES 2022 HEROES FUNDRAISING CAMPAIGN
BOISE — Make-A-Wish Idaho launched its second Wish Heroes fundraising campaign on March 28 to raise money to grant life-changing wishes to children with critical Illnesses. The campaign is based on the power of a select group of individuals — Wish Heroes — sharing why wishes matter and raising funds for Make-A-Wish Idaho during the campaign which ends on April 29, World Wish Day.
Each Wish Hero is informally tasked with raising $1,000. Although not every Wish Hero will accomplish this goal, Make-A-Wish Idaho is incredibly grateful for the support of anyone who would like to try.
“As wish referrals increase, our need to fund wishes grows,” said Director of Development Helene Peterson. “Right now, there are over 150 Idaho wish kids waiting on their wishes. We need funds to ensure their wishes are granted quickly while continuing to grant new and incoming wishes in a timely matter. In short, we need heroes now more than ever.”
Wish Heroes receive a personalized fundraising page they can use to raise money on social media, via email or with a personal site. The fundraising webpage is mobile-friendly and easy to use. Wish Heroes can also receive support from Make-A-Wish Idaho staff.
Make-A-Wish Idaho is also seeking out support from Idaho-based companies who would be willing to participate. Corporate Wish Heroes will receive special recognition from Make-A-Wish Idaho on social media, email and elsewhere.